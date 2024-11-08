LIVE! A Music Calendar: Beau Jennings, Ashtyn Barbaree and Benjamin Tod play album release shows in Northwest Arkansas November 8, 2024

Local concert series City Sessions celebrates two new albums with a set of shows this month.

Beau Jennings of Beau Jennings & The Tigers performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate office at 523 S.E. Sixth St. in Bentonville. The former frontman Americana/indie rock band for Cheyenne is playing a few shows in support of their latest record, “American Stories Major Chords.” Josh Noren opens.

His songs explore the lives of others — both real and imagined — through his art. Jennings has collaborated with Sufjan Stevens, Richard Swift, and filmmaker Bradley Beesley (“Fearless Freaks,” “Okie Noodling”).

Next up, Fayetteville’s own Ashtyn Barbaree celebrates the release of her third album, “Sent Through The Ceiling,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Luxe Beauty, 339 N. West Ave. in Fayetteville. Independently released on Oct. 25, the 10-song collection is streaming now and available for order on vinyl, CD and download via Barbaree’s website. The songs navigate grief, making mistakes and falling in love again on one of Barbaree’s most personal collection of songs to date. Dana Louise opens the Nov. 15 show.

Tickets to all City Sessions shows are $25 for nonmembers and free to members. Ticket prices include beverages, but please bring cash to tip. City Sessions house shows are centered the value of connecting with neighbors and artists, which means listening to the songwriters’ stories and respecting the host’s space. More information and ticket links at citysessions.org.

Benjamin Tod returns to Fayetteville

Speaking of new releases ….

“I wanted to prove to myself and the industry that I could write an elite country record with ease,” said Lost Dog Street Band frontman, Benjamin Tod in a press release via IVPR out of Nashville following the release of his first solo album, “Shooting Star.”

“If I didn’t accomplish that goal, I sure as hell came closer than anyone on pop country radio either way.”

Tod and his band bring the Shooting Star Tour with Nolan Taylor to George’s Majestic Lounge at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Tickets are $25 to $100 for the all-ages show.

“Shooting Star” isn’t just a “prove it” album for Tod, the self-proclaimed “Proprietor of Misery.” He said the album reflects its creator’s transcending into a life of gratitude, patience, and stability.

“People evolve and change. You’re growing as a person,” Tod said. “If you want to get healthier, you have to start intentionally behaving like a healthy person. You have to look around you and adapt to those things — if you don’t change your identity, it’s hard to change yourself.”

Shooting Star dropped Oct. 18 and is available for purchase at benjamintodmusic.com.

BENTONVILLE

Bike Rack Brewing Co. — “Sweater Weather” with Beer & Hymns, 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Simply Seger, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Benjamin Del Shreve and The Plaid Jackets, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Songwriters in the Round with Samantha Hunt, Tara Norwood, Molly Healey and Marybeth Byrd, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21; Hollywood Riot, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Anthony Gomes, 8 p.m. Nov. 30.

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art — Candlelight Jazz with Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Momentary — Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Chelsea’s — Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, 9 p.m. Nov. 9.

New Delhi Cafe & Patio — Randall Shreve, noon Nov. 10.

Gotahold Brewing — Mick Byrd, 5 p.m. Nov. 9; Messerole and Collins, 5 p.m. Nov. 15; Bryan Copeland, 5 p.m. Nov. 16; Git in the Truck, 5 p.m. Nov. 22; Common Roots, 5 p.m. Nov. 29; Some Guy Named Robb, 5 p.m. Nov. 30; David Loving, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Woven, 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Santino Tomasetti, 5 p.m. Dec. 21; Wyly Bigger, 5 p.m. Dec. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Dec. 29; Rebecca Jed, 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Nov. 8; Justin Larkin, 7 p.m. Nov. 9; 96 Miles, 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

The Listening Room — Meadow Makers, 6 p.m. Nov. 24.

FAYETTEVILLE

Nomad’s Trailside — Roxie & The Moon King, Charlie Mellinger and Sam Clanton, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Banjo Brunch, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10; NEST, Pig Sticker and Pool, 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

Walton Arts Center — SoNA: Futuristic Fantasia: SoNA Goes Sci-Fi!, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, 7 p.m. and The Comedy Zone: Rodney Perry, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21; Tinsley Ellis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Cirque du Soleil Songblazers, Nov. 27-Dec. 1; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6;SoNA: A Very SoNA Christmas, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; The Snowman: A Family Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Blippi: Join The Band Tour, 6 p.m. Dec. 10; Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy, 7 p.m. Dec. 12; Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour Concert with Full House at 6 p.m. and Tripp St. Liberosis Tour with Crawdad Sniper, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band with Nolan Taylor, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Moonsong & Jess Harp Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Godspeed You! Black Emperor with Alan Sparhawk (sold out), 8 p.m. Nov. 12; Bendigo Fletcher with Sugadaisy, 8 p.m. Nov. 14; No Vacancy + Leah & the Mojo Dr’s at 6 p.m. and Gypsy at 9 p.m. Nov. 15; Covington Creek & Ozark Riviera with The New School Rock Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Snooper with Cabo Boing & The Phlegms, Nov. 17; Jake Xerxes Fussell, 8 p.m. Nov. 19.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voices, 2 p.m. Nov. 10; Original Songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Songwriters Circle, noon Nov. 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Nov. 19; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

JJ’s Live — That Mexican OT, Nov. 9 and 10 (sold out); King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Nov. 13 (sold out); El Alfa: El Mejor del Planeta, Nov. 21; DJ Pauly D, Nov. 22.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Nov. 9; 3levated Latin Dance Night, 6 p.m. Nov. 10; Jeremiah Griffin, 7 p.m. Nov. 14; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Nov. 15; Lee Altman, 7 p.m. Nov. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Nov. 19; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Nov. 21; Woven, 7 p.m. Nov. 22; Benton County Line, 7 p.m. Nov. 29; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

TheatreSquared — Liz Callaway’s “Broadway and Beyond,” 8 p.m. Nov. 8, and at 2 & 9 p.m. Nov. 9.

Smoke and Barrel Tavern — Grady Philip Drugg and the Kabong Band, Sad Palomino and Resting, 7 p.m. Nov. 9.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Nick Griffin, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 & 9; Pablo Francisco, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 & 16; Adam Minnick, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 & 23; Scott White, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 & 30; Bobcat Goldwait, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 & 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Jodi White, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 & 6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Kevin Nealon, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 & Dec. 21. Just announced: Paul Rodriguez, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1.

RIVER VALLEY

Breedlove Auditorium — Jazz Catz directed by Don Bailey, 7 p.m. Nov. 12; UAFS student orchestra, 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

Hardscrabble Cafe — Chris & Lolly, 5 p.m. Nov. 15.

TempleLive — Josey Scott’s Saliva, ENMY, Kossatot and RANT, 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and Troy Edwards & The Remedies 9 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Sphinx Room; Robert Kelly, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Pop Evil, Bad Wolves, Sierra Pilot and Oni, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19; Hannah Dasher 8 p.m. Nov. 22; Morrigan’s Embrace with No One and Stone Creeper, 8 p.m. Nov. 23; Gallowwalker with GauntletBand and Plurodon, 8 p.m. Nov. 29; Rhyan Besco w/ beem! and Trevor Phelps, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Lonestar, 8 p.m. Dec. 6; Michael Carbonaro, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

801 Media Center — MoonShroom, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; 42 Dugg with Yungeen Ace, Chicken P Cartier and Audi Money, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15, 2025.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Pecos & The Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Shane & Shane, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Blue City Limits, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Michael Fields Jr. & Tom Braxton, 7 p.m. Nov. 15; OmaleyB & 10:05 Sentral Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 16. Jackie Myers Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

AMP — SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2, 2025; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5, 2025; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2025.

Rogers Convention Center — Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens presents American Railroad, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with 8 @ 8 Showcase on Nov. 14; Dustin Vance, Nov. 21; no show Nov. 28; Shawna Blake, Dec. 5; Max Pryce, Dec. 12; Adam Bush, Dec. 19 and Home for the Holidays Special ft. Hunter Donaldson, Dec. 26.

Tontitown Winery — Beer & Hymns, 5 p.m. Nov. 10.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. Nov. 24.

