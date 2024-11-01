Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week offers free shows and workshops Nov. 1 and 2 November 1, 2024

April Wallace awallace@nwaonline.com

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week is back and for the first time ever it comes with free events.

Nonprofit organization INTERFORM announced its Autumn Winter 2024 events will take place at the Fayetteville Public Library on Nov. 1 and 2.

Rochelle Bailey, communications manager for INTERFORM, said the decision came as a result of the surveys the organization gave following its events in previous years.

Some of the responses said “‘We’d love to have one that’s free and open to public,’” Bailey said. “That’s where the partnership with the Fayetteville Public Library came in, to meet those needs.”

Bailey said she understands that previous years have been pricey, but historically Fashion Week has been a fundraiser.

“That’s why it costs what they do,” she said. Now “it’s definitely nice to have a free show that’s kid friendly, for families to participate in.”

Both with NWA Fashion Week and INTERFORM programs, Bailey said the organization would love more people to find it family friendly. She believes that the transformation of the events will encourage attendance to rise as fewer folks will have to find babysitters just to experience them, and that it could be a creative way for families to interact with each other as they participate in block printing and other activities.

This season brings collections from Project Runway designer Korto Momolu, engaging panel discussions and workshops and the area’s most talented local designers from EMERGE, the designer professional development course by INTERFORM, according to a press release.

On Friday, Nov. 1, programming includes a series of workshops, panel discussions and an introductory workshop on Fashion Design.

“These are kid friendly, block printing on shirts and stuff,” Bailey said. “We’ll have a photography workshop and there are going to be tons of panels.”

Topics for those panels include Sustainability and Fashion — an evergreen topic for the organization; Fashion Entrepreneurship, which is a new offering; as well as Cultural Heritage and Fashion — how someone’s culture can impact creative expression with art and fashion.

Saturday, Nov. 2, brings INTERFORM’s first-ever free matinee in the afternoon. It will take place at 2 p.m. and feature EMERGE designers.

“These are local designers who will showcase what they’ve been working on in the (sewing/professional development) course,” Bailey said.

There are eight designers in the cohort this year, and it’s a very young group, she said. The Designer in Residence this year, the leader with the most experience of the eight, is Carena Hasara. She’s there to mentor the other participants.

The evening show, taking place at 7 p.m. Saturday, is a ticketed event and will feature Momolu, who is also on the INTERFORM board of directors.

Bailey said those attending can expect to see cultural, African inspired outfits and looks from the LEARN team with a focus on culture, texture and trends. The LEARN team provides sewing classes for community throughout the year.

Also happening that day is a “Behind the Scenes” with hair brand Darling. During this event, guests can go backstage and watch models as they undergo the process of hairdressing for the fashion show.

Among the workshops on Saturday is a family fashion fun workshop centered on T-shirt decorating and block printing. Bailey encourages families to bring their own T-shirt and find a way to make it new.