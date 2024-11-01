Nine classic, slasher and modern horror films to frighten this season November 1, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette



So many of us have go-to horror films, those tried-and-true favorites we circle back to, alongside newer releases with all the buzz. With so many options, it can be hard to choose which ones to watch before Halloween rolls around.

My roommate and I fill a cup (ours is from Dollar Tree and has a skeleton hand for extra flair) with folded pieces of paper, each one listing a horror movie we’re hoping to watch that month. When it’s time to settle in, popcorn in hand and lights off, we let fate decide by drawing from the cup. Just a little tip from the spooky season connoisseurs — it’s become a ritual in our home.

I have my favorites that I consider must-watches for everyone looking for a good scare. These are the films that will always make their way onto our orange sticky notes and into our spooky cup. You can call this a top nine list, but I bent the rules, by dividing it into three categories of the horror film genre: classic, slasher and modern.

CLASSIC

Let’s start with my personal favorites that laid the groundwork for the great, experimental horror films we have today. These are the ones that I’d say were a head of their time and deserve the most respect.

“The Shining” (1980) — Directed by Stanley Kubrick. 2 hours and 26 minutes. Available on Max.

Let me take you back — not as far back as when this film debuted — but to when I was 8 years old. I’ve always had a love for movies, thanks to the huge selection of DVDs and VCR tapes my parents owned. One of my favorite things to do was to sit crisscross applesauce in front of the towering movie shelf in our living room and study the contents of all our film cases.

According to my parents, I was too young to watch “The Shining.” So, of course, that was the one I would want to pick up the most. I used my imagination to try and create the film that it was. There wasn’t much to go off besides Jack Nicholson’s face breaking through a wood frame with a sinister grin.

At some point, my parents finally gave into my nagging pleads and let me watch the movie, despite knowing that afterward I would regret watching it and beg to sleep in their beds. But lessons must always be learned the hard way, right?

If you’ve seen the film, I don’t even need to tell you what scene absolutely traumatized my 8-year-old self.

Now when I watch it, I wouldn’t say it’s that scary. But what makes this film so revered, and one of my favorite horror films besides the nostalgia, is the slow build. From that very first long opening shot to the very end, the audience just knows something bad is about to happen. I believe it really paved the way for the genre of psychological horror and makes for a fantastic watch.

“Alien” (1979) — Directed by Ridley Scott. 1 hour and 57 minutes. Available on Hulu.

For an older film, it actually made me jump. Like, really jump and let out a squeal that came from somewhere deep in my core.

“Alien” set the bar high for future monster films and proved a tip for every aspiring filmmaker: keep your monster as hidden from the audience for as long as possible. It’s the fear of the unknown that really sinks in. I knew what the alien was going to look like. Even still, the suspense of waiting for its reveal is really what sold me, and yes, the actual reveal is what made me jump out of my skin.

“Halloween” (1978) — Directed by John Carpenter. 1 hour and 31 minutes. Available on AMC+ or to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

It’s in the title — this one is a no-brainer for Halloween viewing. Personally, I think it still holds up, and Jamie Lee Curtis shines as my favorite “final girl” (sole survivor of the movie’s monster). But more than anything that keeps me coming back to this film is the iconic score. I think, at this point, I dance to it as Michael Myers torments the neighborhood.

There’s something timeless about this movie. I can’t skip it when October rolls around.

SLASHER

I’m not one for a whole lot of blood and gore, however I think these films are great stand alones. They don’t rely on the tremendous amount of blood and guts like most slashers, but make no mistake: these films are indeed still bloody.

“Evil Dead Rise” (2023) — Directed by Lee Cronin. 1 hour and 37 minutes. Available on Max.

I don’t particularly enjoy the whole possession premise in most films because I always find them more cheesy than scary. It always seems to be the same reworked version of “The Exorcist,” where a girl is possessed and her deep demonic voice and head turns are supposed to give you a fright.

But not with this film.

“Evil Dead Rise” takes a different approach and will have you squirming in your seat. I won’t spoil who gets possessed because part of the fun with this film is wondering who it will be, but I will say they are terrifying.

“The Cabin in the Woods” (2011) — Directed by Drew Goddard. 1 hour and 35 minutes. Available on Peacock.

This is hands-down the funniest horror movie I’ve ever seen. Normally, that would be an insult to a film that resides in the horror genre, but I mean it as a compliment.

“The Cabin in the Woods” is a self-aware horror movie that flips the genre on its head in the best way. Just when you think you know where it’s going, it takes a left turn and becomes a rollercoaster ride you won’t want to get off.

“Trick ‘r Treat” (2007) — Directed by Michael Dougherty. 1 hour and 40 minutes. Available on Max.

If you want a movie that captures the essence of Halloween with a little variety, this is it. “Trick ‘r Treat” is an anthology of eerie stories, each one creepier than the last, and makes for a perfect watch on a cool October night.

MODERN

Last but not least, these are my favorite modern horror movies, and what a beautiful time we live in for the genre. When a film is clearly made by a director who saw the crowded landscape of the genre and approached it in a unique way, that’s what I consider modern horror. Most of my favorite horror films also have more to say within them rather than just trying to scare you.

Jordan Peele’s Movies — “Get Out” (2017) available on Peacock; “Us” (2019) available on Hulu; and “Nope” (2022) available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

You really can’t talk about the modern horror genre without mentioning Jordan Peele. I also can’t choose just one because I enjoy all of them. They build off of each other and must all be watched. He went from creating some of the funniest skits in “Key and Peele” to filming a depiction of the struggles faced by Black artists and storytellers in a state of powerlessness and oppression through “the sunken place” and that speaks volumes. And that’s just in his first film, “Get Out.”

“Us” is a great follow-up that explores dualism and self-identity. But I will never forget being in the theater watching “Nope” and being blown away at the approach Peele has taken with his films. All three deserve viewers who go in without having a clue what they’re in for. All will have you leaving with thoughts and images you just can’t ever shake.

“Midsommar” (2019) — Directed by Ari Aster. 2 hours and 28 minutes. Available on Max.

This is a horror film that takes place nearly entirely in daylight, yet it is absolutely disturbing.

Aster’s investigation of sorrow, trauma and toxic relationships is unnerving in the greatest way. This film remains with you, and I wish I could watch it for the first time again.

“The Barbarian” (2022) — Directed by Zach Cregger. 1 hour and 42 minutes. Available on Hulu.

Do not watch the trailer or read anything about this film beforehand. Trust me. The less you know going in, the better. This is the best movie to go into blind, because you won’t see any of the decisions coming, but when you do, you will be terrified.

Now, it’s time to get spooked!

Whether you’re a die-hard horror lover or just want to try something spooky this Halloween season, these flicks will not disappoint. So get your popcorn, turn off the lights and let the nightmares begin. Happy Halloween!