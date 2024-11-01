FYI Calendar: Fayetteville Public Library’s ‘Food for Fees’ takes place Nov. 10-16 November 1, 2024



At The Theatre

Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” — Max the Dog narrates while the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Nov. 12-17 at Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $42-$83 and available at waltonartscenter.org.

Read & Write

The Nutcracker Storytime — Join the Springdale Public Library for an enchanting storytime of The Nutcracker, followed by a ballet performance from the NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 in the Library Gallery. 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale.

Native American Authors Panel — Join Native American authors Kate Hart, Toni Jensen and Andrea Rogers at the Fayetteville Public Library for a discussion on their writing, books, how being Native American shapes their point of view. 2-3 P.m. Nov. 3 in the The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Book Club — A discussion of New York Times Bestseller “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore. 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Two Friends Books, 801 S.E. 8th St., Bentonville.

Book Talk — Author Kenneth C. Barnes for a special talk about his new history book: “Mob Rule in the Ozarks – The Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad Strike 1921-1923”. Join the library’s freshly renovated annex meeting space 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at 186 Spring St., Eureka Springs.

Try Something New

Astronomy Program — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free astronomy program at the park’s visitor center. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide powerful telescopes for all guests to use. No reservations are necessary. 5:30-8:30 Nov. 2 at 20201 E. AR-12, Rogers.

Beekeeping Classes — Join the Fayetteville Public Library’s beginner beekeeping classes and learn the essential skills to care for your own hive, harvest delicious honey and contribute to the health of the planet. Register at faylib.org/event. This is a three-part series. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 11 and 18 in the Event Center. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Out & About

Nightmare on Spring Street Craft Fair — Free community event featuring high school/college artists selling artwork and live music. Vendors include ceramics, paintings or prints, sustainable fashion, jewelry, and crochet. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 2 at 16 E. Spring St., Fayetteville.

Northwest Arkansas Maker’s Market — Over 275 local artists, makers and craftspeople of all kinds show off and sell everything from unique art to handmade furniture. The market will also offer local coffee and have food trucks. Admission is $5, and kids 16 and under get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2463 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville.

Breakthrough T1D Northwest Arkansas Walk — As part of National Diabetes Awareness Month, this one mile walk is a family friendly event and will have activities, including free food, games and music from a live DJ. 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the J.B. Hunt Campus 615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive, Lowell.

Second Saturday Vintage Street Market — Explore vintage apparel, home decor, gifts, and more from 20+ local vintage vendors, artisans and food makers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Dirtbag Vintage and Thrift Shop, 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Walk & Talk Art

Surreality Ball — The theme for this year’s annual Fenix Arts gallery fundraiser is surreal. Live art installations such as a human claw will occupy the space. There will also be a silent auction and dancing. 7-11 p.m. Nov. 2 at Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Individual tickets are $25 and couples are $40. fenixarts.org.

“American Sunrise” — Guided by three themes, Indigenous Futurism, Place, and Kinship. Opening on Nov. 9, the show will feature a range of innovative and technically mastered mediums including basketry, beadwork, paintings, photography and pottery. Exhibit is free to attend at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville.

“150 Years of Companionship” — Eureka Springs Historical Museum’s newest temporary exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of Good Shepherd Humane Society (GSHS). The exhibit showcases the pets, strays, curious critters, and working animals who made their mark on the history of Eureka Springs. Exhibit runs through December at 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs.

Take The Kids

Pups and Pages — Join the Springdale Public Library for an opportunity for the kids to practice their reading skills with a furry friend. Therapy dogs will visit kids in the children’s section. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 16 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System — TheaterWorksUSA family musical lands at the Jones Center. An opportunity for families to get to watch their favorite characters from the book and TV series explore space. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members) and available at thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

For the Fur Friends

Karaoke for Canines — Benefits WarHawk PTSD Service Dogs. $35 tickets include dinner, 2 drink tickets and access to the raffle and auction. Entertainment for the evening will be karaoke, Tee-Time Northwest Arkansas golf and other special surprises. 6-10:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. eventbrite.com

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

At The Movies

NWA Film Club Showing — Celebrate Day of the Dead with the critically acclaimed, supernatural 1960 Mexican film “Macario.” 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Glass Smoke Boutique, 46 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

“Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” — Join the Arkansas Cinema Society at the Fayetteville Public Library for a screening of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” the perfect comedy about holiday travel mishaps, just in time for Thanksgiving. 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9 in The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Teen Lounge Theater — Teens are invited to a free screening of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” rated PG-13. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Teen Library section of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Get Crafty!

Timber Framing Workshop — Week-long workshop in partnership with the Heartwood School, the national Timber Framers Guild and the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training. The course will provide hands-on instruction in timber frame repairs as part of the restoration of the Colburn Barn. Nov. 17-23. historiccanehillar.org or (479) 824-4455 ext. 1.

Hear It Here

Phunbags Comedy Improv Thanksgiving Show — With eight comedians scheduled to attend, the event is centered on being thankful for laughter. 7-8:30 Nov. 2 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville.

University of Arkansas Jazz Combos — The University of Arkansas presents its Intermediate and Advanced Jazz Combos. 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in The Willard & Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

An Evening with Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen — A conversation between Academy Award-winning actor, author, and activist Jane Fonda and songwriter, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning actor Mary Steenburgen. 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Tickets are $30 ($25 for members) and are available at crystalbridges.org.

Eat & Drink

VFW Fall Fest Chili Cook-Off — The VFW Post #2952 Auxiliary in Springdale is inviting the community to their Fall Fest Chili Cook-Off from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. The event will take place in the VFW Hall, located at 1894 W. Sunset Ave., and will offer chili dinners, family fun, a silent auction and more. 479-601-1319 or cardieldorothyvfw@gmail.com.

Nightmare on Block Street — This immersive Halloween cocktail pop-up bar has haunted decor, themed cocktails, exclusive brews, tasty treats and pinball machines. Ages 21 and older only. Through November 2. Opens at 4 p.m. Pinpoint, 23 Block Ave. Fayetteville.

Cookbook Swap — Bring in your gently used cookbooks to swap with others in the community. Feel free to bookmark your favorite recipes beforehand. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Shiloh Room of the Springdale Public Library.

The Impressive Pie Workshop — Join Chef Linda Hager to learn how to create three pies to give your Thanksgiving feast a fabulous finish. 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St., Eureka Springs. $30 per ticket and seating is limited. For registration and info go to writerscolony.org/events or call (479) 253-7444.

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4 p.m.

Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3-ounce pours. Each week the cafe chooses four natural wines to showcase in their tasting. Every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at The Meteor Cafe, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

