Theatre Collective wages age-old battle in new cabaret October 11, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

“‘Heroes and Villains’ is the classic good versus evil storyline,” said Sarah Doyle, one of the directors of the Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas’ upcoming production. “But … who is actually the hero is sometimes a surprise, the villain may not actually have malicious intent, and the characters surrounding the heroes and villains might have just as much influence in the outcome.”

A total of 25 performers will take the stage Oct. 18-20 for the cabaret, “inspired by a love of musicals and animated movies we watched on repeat on VHS or DVD during many of our childhoods and also as our children have grown,” Doyle said.

“This kind of opportunity grants many different performers [a chance] to showcase songs and characters that they may never have the opportunity to do locally,” she added. Plus, along with co-director Lexie Edmunds and music director Cheri Headrick, Doyle has also crafted a storyline connecting the “archetypal quests” with ensemble numbers.

Along the way, she promises “honest showstopping voices,” “musical chills” and a cast of favorite Northwest Arkansas performers and newcomers to the regional stage including:

Ben Baldwin — Previously seen as Brad in “The Rocky Horror Show” and Brother Jeremiah in “Something Rotten” at Arkansas Public Theatre, Baldwin has film and television credits in Albuquerque and Los Angeles and stage credits here and in Branson. He’s singing Scar’s “Be Prepared” from “The Lion King” and “Shiny” from “Moana.”

“This type of cabaret allows me to explore my full range of acting abilities and tests me to expand into areas I never would consider otherwise,” he said. “For example, ‘Shiny’ is completely out of left field from what I would normally pick for myself, and I have never even attempted anything musically close to that song. I love it!”

Kathryn Parker — On stage in her first musical performance since college, Parker will sing “Waiting on a Miracle” from “Encanto.”

“I auditioned one night after putting my kids to bed,” she said, “and here I am, driving to rehearsals with the windows down in my minivan, wind in my hair and ‘Les Mis’ blasting out to the passing cars. Feels like college all over again, and it feels GOOD.”

Lizzie McKee — On stage for the first time since “Freaky Friday: The Musical” at Southern Arkansas University, McKee will be performing “The Mad Hatter” from “Wonderland.”

“I definitely think it’s both a reward and challenge to put your own personal twist on a song,” she said. “It brings out your creative process to bring a character to life. For example, I am portraying the Mad Hatter. How do I convey who that is? Are they truly mad, or do people think that about me because they don’t understand who I am?”

Caity Church — Most recently on stage as the puppeteer for Milky White in Arkansas Public Theatre’s “Into the Woods” — and with APT history that includes Peter in “Peter Pan,” Sandy in “Grease” and Janet in “The Rocky Horror Show” — Church will sing “What Is This Feeling” from “Wicked.”

“I know those who attend will enjoy this line-up of songs,” she said. “Many of them are recognizable, [and] they are all fun and upbeat. I’m also grateful to support a newer company. More theater opportunities in Northwest Arkansas benefits everyone!”

“It is crazy how fortunate we are to have the sheer number of overwhelming talent in our little corner of life,” added Baldwin.

And “supporting community theater means supporting your neighbors, your coworkers, your pal at the end of the church pew, your favorite bartender on his night off,” Parker concluded.

FAQ

Heroes & Villains Cabaret

WHEN — 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19; 2 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE — New location: Pinnacle Springs Retirement Community, 2055 S. Bellview Road in Rogers

COST — $28-$35

INFO — theatrecollectivenwa.org