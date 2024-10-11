LIVE! A Music Calendar: Atmosphere ‘Talk Talk’ and Some Enchanted Evening swings in Fayetteville October 11, 2024

Minneapolis hip hop pioneers Atmosphere are touring across the U.S. with a stop in Fayetteville on Oct. 13 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. They are touring on their latest EP, Talk Talk via Rhymesayers Entertainment which came out in December of last year.

The genesis of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track, “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on their latest album, “So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously.”

Earlier this year, Atmosphere reissued their 2007 mixtape “Strictly Leakage,” which had originally been pressed on a limited run of vinyl and CD, but it wasn’t long before they sold out, and fans were chasing bootlegs and digital files in order to hear the project. The duo also made their early 2000s mixtape “Sad Clown Bad Dub 2” available for the first time ever. They were recently featured on The Danny Brown Show podcast.

Tickets are $35 – $40 for the Oct. 13 show in Fayetteville. This is an 18 and older show, but those who are 16-17 may attend with a guardian. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Some Enchanted Evening

Jabu Graybeal taps across the stage for the next show in the 10X10 Arts Series.

Some Enchanted Evening features trumpeter and crooner Benny Benack III and vocalist Stella Katherine Cole for evening of jazzy performances of tunes from the Great American Songbook and the best of Broadway. Tickets are just $10 for the 7 p.m. Oct. 10 concert in Baum Walker Hall.

The annual Our Art, Our Region, Our Time exhibit featuring art by more than 80 local artists is on display in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. The collection includes paintings, light installation, sculpture and so much more representing the diverse communities right here in Northwest Arkansas. The exhibit is free and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and one hour prior to performances and during intermission.

Next up in the 10×10 series is an homage to Burt Bacharach with The Look of Love presented by the Mark Morris Dance Group on Nov. 20. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org.

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges Museum — Trillium Salon Series presents Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, 2 p.m. Oct. 13; Candlelight Jazz: Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

The Momentary — Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Branjae, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers, 8 p.m. Oct. 10; The Time Keepers, 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Scott Ellison Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 10; Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Sarah Lily, Aaron Clafton and Brittany Moore, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17; Earth Bone with Heavy Wrecker, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; The Blue Underground, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Taylor Deraynged and Red Echo, 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — Common Roots, 4 p.m. Oct. 13; Gullywasher, 6 p.m. Oct. 19; Dan McGuire, 4 p.m. Oct. 20; Michael Campa, 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo — Los Roscoes, 5 p.m. Oct. 10; Caleb Wilbourn, 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Oct. 14; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Live music on the patio at 6 p.m. with Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Lyle Lovett & his Large Band, Oct. 13; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3. Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7, 2025, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18, 2025. Rio Meets New Orleans with Peter Martin, Romero Lubambo and Anat Cohen, Oct. 18; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Billy Stritch, Feb. 15; and Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Darren Ray Memorial Happy Hour concert with Travis Kidd, Diane Rudolph, Isayah Warford, Leah Spears and more, 6 p.m. and 80’s Hairband Tribute with Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m. Oct. 11; Atmosphere – The Traveling Forever Tour with NOFUN!, Reverie and Sewl0, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12; The Stews with Ted Hammig & the Campaign, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16; The Helm Family Midnight Ramble, 8 p.m. Oct. 17.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voices Jam, 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and 27; Irish Jam, 6 p.m Oct. 14 & Oct. 28; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Oct. 15; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Oct. 22; Creekbed Carter, 7 p.m. Oct. 23; Supernatural Songs from the Ozark Hills with Lyle Sparkman, 1 p.m. Oct. 26 (register here).

JJ’s Live — Gasolina: Reggaeton Party, 9 p.m. Oct. 11; Cannons, 8 p.m. Oct. 15; DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18; Juanes, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; BigXthaPlug with Ro$ama, Yung Hood at 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Tornillo, Oct. 27; Jessie Murph, Oct. 30; Therapuss Live with Jake Shane, 8 p.m. Nov. 3 (sold out).

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with The Adorners and Sally Jo Roussin Oct. 26 in Millar Lodge. Free, but register at EventBrite; Ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month, first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Crisis Brewing — Jambrewee opening of the Magic Forest with Seth Darby and Lonesome Express, Kylie Wyote, The D@mn Neighbors and King Size Bluegrass Band, 1-9 p.m. Oct. 20.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Inspirational Chorale Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Schola Cantorum concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Brendan Eyre, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 & Oct. 12; John Wessling, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 & Oct. 19; Robert Mac, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & Oct. 26; Cipha Sounds, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & Nov. 2.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Amphitheater — Peacemaker Festival with Morgan Wade, 49 Winchester, Reckless Kelly, Josh Meloy, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Tanner Usery, Stephen Wilson Jr., Taylor Hunnicutt, The Castellows, American Aquarium, Joe Stamm Band and Casper McWade, Oct. 11-12.

Heroes — Heldtight, Obliviate, KONNINGSOR and Death Rattle, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Gravehugger, PTN, Vore and Hoss, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Sons of Turner, Oct. 11; Borrowed Money, Oct. 12; Robert Rauch, Oct. 19; Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

TempleLive — John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Typsy Gypsy, Uncle Fudge and Roll Cage Mary, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

801 Media Center — Buffalo Nichols, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Moonshroom Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Cameron Whitcomb and Black Cherries, 10 p.m. Oct. 12; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, Short Dawg Tha Native and Heathen Sun, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Uptown, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Shane & Shane, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — OBS Blues Jam with Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Deedee Jones, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Jazz Night with Anthony Ball Jazz Trio, 7 p.m. Oct. 17; Soar 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Simply Seger Tribute Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Branjae, 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

Railyard Park — Oktoberfest NWA Beer Festival with Fuzzy Logik and Polka Polka, 2 p.m. Oct. 12.

AMP — Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Kehlani, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Post Malone, 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Benson Boone with Daniel Seavey, 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Don Toliver, Oct. 24; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. Oct. 29; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2, 2025; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5, 2025; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2025.

Rogers Convention Center — Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens presents American Railroad, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Chris Cyr, Oct. 10; Thomas Nichols, Oct. 17; Joe Pettis & Holly Ballentine, Oct. 24; Metro District Improv, Oct. 31; Richard Douglas Jones, Nov. 7.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with 96 Miles, Oct. 11, Take Cover, Oct. 12, Old Dime Box, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Second Time Around, 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions, 7 p.m. Oct. 25; The Axio’s, 7 p.m. Oct. 26;

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Two Step Lessons and Square Dance, 6 p.m. Oct. 18; Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

