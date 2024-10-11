FYI Calendar: Movie Nights at the Bakery District return with special screening of “The Forest Hills” October 11, 2024



At The Theatre

“No Country for Ye Old Men” — The 2024 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show will take place Oct. 11 and 12 at the Medium, 214 S. Main St. Springdale. The annual spoof of the year’s news events is written and performed by local journalists and journalism students. Tickets are $33 and $38. nwagridiron.com.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

“Beetlejuice: The Musical, The Musical, The Musical” — It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film. Recommended for 13 and older. Limited tickets remain and are $42 and up. Oct. 22-27 at the Baum Walker Hall of the Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

Read & Write

Critique Group for Fiction Writers — Join fellow fiction writers for this critique group led by developmental editor and book coach, Nicole Whisler. Program is free, but registration is required. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Ann Henry Board Room of the Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — The club will be discussing “Murder in G Major” by Alexia Gordon from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St.

True Lit – The Fayetteville Literary Festival has returned to once again celebrate the literary traditions of NWA. Through October 19, Fayetteville Public Library will host a variety of events to reach all age groups and interests. Workshops in screenwriting and poetry, author talks, story times and literary-themed craft activities can be found all week. View schedule at faylib.org/truelit.

Try Something New

Pumpcculent Workshop — Botanical Garden’s Director of Horticulture, Berni Kurz will guide participants through the making of a pumpkin succulent. $50 for members or $60 for non-members. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville.

Out & About

MTW Poker Ride — This is a fundraising event that is fun for anyone (adults and children are welcome) who likes to bike on the beautiful bike trails in Fayetteville, AR, and even more fun for those who also like the craft breweries, bars, and restaurants along the way. Short route that is a relatively easy — 7.8 mile ride. Check in begins at noon Oct. 12 at Flyway Brewing and ends at Prairie Street Live for pizza, drinks, and prize announcements. Find additional information and sign up at miracletravelworks.org/pokerride.

Puppets in the Park — After a year off in observance of Hank Kaminsky’s passing, Puppets in the Park is back with their 16th annual Puppets in the Park festival. The event includes puppet making workshops, storytelling play with hand puppets, as well as family friendly shows of all kinds by local and regional puppeteers. This year in addition to the parade, there will be performances from 7 artists. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Lower Ramble. For the full performance schedule and more information, go to theartexp.org/events.

Walk & Talk Art

KaniniFest — The Momentary’s first-ever KaniniFest is a one-act play festival that will include three days of plays and immersive performances, dance workshops, drum circles, art installations, and more. Free. Oct. 11-13. themomentary.org

The Timeless Canvas: A Century of Mary Talbert — The Golden Creatives invite participants to view the premiere of a documentary by students from Don Tyson School of Innovation. The film celebrates the life of Mary Talbert, 100-year-old artist who is still actively creating. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. thegoldencreatives.com.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Take The Kids

Beginning Hip Hop Dance Class — Rooted Movement Collective is bringing hip hop to the Springdale Public Library. Students in grades 4-7 will learn the foundations of hip hop dance in hopes of building lifelong confidence and social skills. 4:15-5:45 p.m. Oct. 14, 21, and 28 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at calendar.springdalelibrary.org.

The Amazeum’s Artful Book Club — A monthly book club and a craft lead by the Amazeum for grades 8-12. Read anything that falls under the event’s theme. For October, the theme is the final girl trope (horror genre). 6-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Young Adult Area of the Springdale Public Library.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org.

For the Fur Friends

Northwest Arkansas Festival — Bella Vista Animal Shelter is bringing a schedule of events to the festival for our furry friends to enjoy Oct.17-19 at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. View schedule at nwafestival.com/schedule.

Pups and Pages — An opportunity for children to practice their reading skills with a furry friend. Therapy dogs will visit participants in the children’s section of the Springdale Public Library. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 19. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

At The Movies

Movies on the Mountain — Grab your lawn chair and watch this showing of “The Parent Trap” in Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah. In addition, participants can enjoy the evening with popcorn, candy, sodas and a donation-based bar. $5 per ticket. Kids get in free. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 11 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

“Over the Garden Wall” — Soak in the fall vibes as the Northwest Arkansas Film Club screens the Emmy-winning animated miniseries at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. City Park, 1332 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville. Runtime is an hour and 50 minutes.

Film Screening and Discussion: “Apart” — In partnership with the University of Arkansas, the Fayetteville Public Library presents a screening of the film “Apart.” 2-5 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Get Crafty!

Crafternoon: One Square at a Time — Blank pages can be overwhelming for even the most experienced artists, but what if, instead, the page was divided into small squares and the only task was to fill each square with a single element? Artist, illustrator, and author Lisa Congdon finds this process so freeing that she returns to it again and again. Join Congdon for Crafternoon 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Springdale Public Library.

Creative Threads — Attention crafters! Join others for a “bring your own” craft circle at the Springdale Public Library. Participants may bring and work on a variety of arts and crafts including crochet, knitting, drawing, painting, collage, etc. Drop in event, registration is not required. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Board Room. 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale.

Hear It Here

Dusty Slay: The Night Shift Tour — Described as a “long hair, tobacco, over-sized glasses and a trucker hat, Dusty Slay is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor and the nerve to say what everyone else is thinking.” Hear what he’s got to say 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $35.75-$75.75 and are available at waltonartscenter.org.

Misty Posey Sings — The Fayetteville Public Library welcomes accomplished vocalist, Misty Posey, for a performance of traditional Irish and Scottish songs in both Gaelic and English, accompanied by the Irish harp, native percussion and recorded tracks. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Art and Movement Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Dana Johnson and His Photography — Bella Vista Historical Museum presents an opportunity to hear from award winning Dana Johnson where he will also be doing a book signing. 1-5 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista.

Eat & Drink

The Meteor Grand Opening House Party — Come celebrate the official opening of The Meteor Fayetteville Oct 12 from open until close. DJ RYANSTOREY at 6 p.m. All-day cafe specials include: free drip coffee; $1 pastries; $4 draft beers and Oaxacan margaritas. 11 a.m. deals include: $5 pizza slices; $7 Chicago dogs; and $1 harissa wings. 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4 p.m.

Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3 ounce pours. Each week the cafe chooses four natural wines to showcase in their tasting. Every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at The Meteor Cafe, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

Nightmare on Block Street — This immersive Halloween cocktail pop-up bar has haunted decor, themed cocktails, exclusive brews, tasty treats and pinball machines. Ages 21 and older only. Through November 2. Opens at 4 p.m. Pinpoint, 23 Block Ave. Fayetteville.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com