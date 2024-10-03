LIVE! Music: Fort Smith Symphony has ‘Nothin’ But The Blues’ October 3, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



“This is a pure enjoyment concert celebrating the best of the blues with an added symphonic element,” said Maestro John Jeter of the next performance with the Fort Smith Symphony.

Dubbed “Nothin’ But The Blues,” the performance will feature vocalist and jazz artist, Shayna Steele, who has performed with more than 40 different orchestras.

Jeter said for this performance the symphony will be transformed into a “blues orchestra” meaning strings minus the double bass section, a sax trio, trumpets and trombones.

“It’s a jazzy but intimate sound,” he said. Selections for the night include “St. James Infirmary,” “Bugle Call Blues,” “Backwater Blues” “Jelly Roll Jive,” “Downhearted Blues,” T’aint Nobody’s Bizzness If I Do,” “Nobody Knows When You Are Down and Out” and many more standards plus a trio-only performance of “Life Goes On.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Oct. 12 performance at ArcBest Performing Arts Center are $50-$55 for adults and $25 for students at fortsmithsymphony.org.

Next up for the Fort Smith Symphony is American Reverie featuring Duo Reverb, which includes Principal Cellist Rob Bradshaw and pianist TingTing Yoa performing works for cello and piano by American composers. The concert is Oct. 14 at Reynolds Cancer Support House in Fort Smith. Tickets are $25.

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges Museum — Pasquale Grasso Trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 for Candlelight Jazz Series; “RaVe presents “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6; Trillium Salon Series presents Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

The Momentary — Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Big Diamond Comedy Festival, Oct. 3-5; Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers, 8 p.m. Oct. 10; The Time Keepers, 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Scott Ellison Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 10; Earth Bone with Heavy Wrecker, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; The Blue Underground, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Taylor Deraynged and Red Echo, 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Patti Steel Band, 2 p.m. Oct. 5; Drumming in the Park, 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Gotahold Brewing — Wesley Allen & the Modern August, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Dominic B Roy, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Live music on the patio at 6 p.m. with Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Nurse Blake, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Lyle Lovett & his Large Band, Oct. 13; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3. Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7, 2025, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18, 2025. Rio Meets New Orleans with Peter Martin, Romero Lubambo and Anat Cohen, Oct. 18; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Billy Stritch, Feb. 15; and Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — The California Honeydrops, 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Ozark Riviera with Newco, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3; Happy Hour Concert with Earl & Them 6 p.m. and then Start Up Crawl Party at 9 p.m. Oct. 4; Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; All Them Witches with Emily Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Medium Build, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Darren Ray Memorial Happy Hour concert with Travis Kidd, Diane Rudolph, Isayah Warford, Leah Spears and more, 6 p.m. and 80’s Hairband Tribute with Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m. Oct. 11; Atmosphere – The Traveling Forever Tour with NOFUN!, Reverie and Sewl0, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12; The Stews with Ted Hammig & the Campaign, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16; The Helm Family Midnight Ramble, 8 p.m. Oct. 17.

Folk School of Fayetteville —Old Time Jam & Square Dance, 6 p.m. Oct. 1; Singing Club, 4 p.m. Oct. 6; Original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam, 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and 27; Irish Jam, 6 p.m Oct. 14 & Oct. 28; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Oct. 15; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Oct. 22; Creekbed Carter, 7 p.m. Oct. 23; Supernatural Songs from the Ozark Hills with Lyle Sparkman, 1 p.m. Oct. 26 (register here).

JJ’s Live — Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Soulja Boy with Bando 2x and BAANG, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Teddy Swims, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 (sold out); Gasolina: Reggaeton Party, 9 p.m. Oct. 11; Cannons, 8 p.m. Oct. 15; DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18; Juanes, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; BigXthaPlug with Ro$ama, Yung Hood at 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Tornillo, Oct. 27; Jessie Murph, Oct. 30; Therapuss Live with Jake Shane, 8 p.m. Nov. 3 (sold out).

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with Amos Cochran at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 (sold out) and with The Adorners and Sally Jo Roussin Oct. 26 in Millar Lodge. Free, but register at EventBrite; Ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month, first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Crisis Brewing — Jambrewee opening of the Magic Forest with Seth Darby and Lonesome Express, Kylie Wyote, The D@mn Neighbors and King Size Bluegrass Band, 1-9 p.m. Oct. 20.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Faulkner Center 10th Season Celebration Performances by University of Arkansas Department of Music & Theatre faculty and students plus local musicians, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Inspirational Chorale Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Schola Cantorum concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Kevin Farley, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Oct. 5; Brendan Eyre, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 & Oct. 12; John Wessling, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 & Oct. 19; Robert Mac, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & Oct. 26; Cipha Sounds, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & Nov. 2.

RIVER VALLEY

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, 8 p.m. Oct. 4

Riverfront Amphitheater — Peacemaker Festival with Morgan Wade, 49 Winchester, Reckless Kelly, Josh Meloy, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Tanner Usery, Stephen Wilson Jr., Taylor Hunnicutt, The Castellows, American Aquarium, Joe Stamm Band and Casper McWade, Oct. 11-12.

Heroes — Jeff Horton, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Gravehugger, PTN, Vore and Hoss, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Rain Kings, Oct. 4; Aces & Eights, Oct. 5; Sons of Turner, Oct. 11; Borrowed Money, Oct. 12; Robert Rauch, Oct. 19; Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

TempleLive — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napoleon Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Typsy Gypsy, Uncle Fudge and Roll Cage Mary, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

801 Media Center — Buffalo Nichols, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Moonshroom Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — (hed) P.E. and Stacc Styles, 7 p.m. Oct. 1; Cameron Whitcomb and Black Cherries, 10 p.m. Oct. 12; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, Short Dawg Tha Native and Heathen Sun, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Uptown, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Shane & Shane, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Jazz Night ft. Anthony Ball Jazz Trio, 7 p.m. Oct. 3; Funk Factory, 7 p.m. Oct. 4; OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Deedee Jones, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Jazz Night with Anthony Ball Jazz Trio, 7 p.m. Oct. 17; Soar 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Simply Seger Tribute Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Branjae, 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

Railyard Park — Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest: Heritage, Lingle, and Oakdale Orchestras with Trio Hermanitas Alvarez, 6 p.m. Oct. 1; Oktoberfest NWA Beer Festival with Fuzzy Logik and Polka Polka, 2 p.m. Oct. 12.

AMP — Chappell Roan, Oct. 2; Justin Moore and Randy Houser, Oct. 3; Melissa Etheridge & Jewel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Sturgill Simpson, 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Post Malone, 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Don Toliver, Oct. 24; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Rogers Convention Center — Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens presents American Railroad, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — The sign up for the last local Groundwaves starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Rick Shaw, Oct. 3 and Chris Cyr, Oct. 10; Thomas Nichols, Oct. 17; Joe Pettis & Holly Ballentine, Oct. 24; Metro District Improv, Oct. 31; Richard Douglas Jones, Nov. 7.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Atlantics, Oct. 4; Jamie Wolfe & The Wranglers, Oct. 5; 96 Miles, Oct. 11 and Take Cover, Oct. 12.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com