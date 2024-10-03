Cindy Clark channels Texas Governor’s wit and sharp humor in off-season production of “Ann” October 3, 2024

Dustin Staggs

NWA Democrat-Gazette



Cindy Clark is not new to the demands of a one-woman show, but she said that playing the renowned Ann Richards in Fort Smith Little Theatre’s off-season production of “Ann” has added additional levels of excitement to her acting career.

This is Clark’s second foray into the realm of one-woman shows after her sold-out run of “Belle Starr By Herself” in 2018. When asked why she would follow up with another solo-performed production, she chuckled and said, “It’s terrifying, but I think I’m a glutton for punishment actually. I wouldn’t have thought that after that first time, I would ever do something like this again, but here we are.”

Clark began practicing for the part of Ann Richards in February, spending months studying the material before beginning rehearsals with the director, Jim Moody.

Moody, who’s worked with Clark since around 1994, including directing her previous one-woman show, said that with “Ann” there are approximately 43 pages of script for Clark to memorize. He spoke highly of Clark’s ability for learning the words and truly adopting the character.

“It can’t sound like she memorized it,” Moody said. “It has to sound genuine. It has to sound like it comes from that person and that’s what we’ve been working on as we’ve got to.”

Ann Richards, the 45th Governor of Texas and a prominent political figure, was noted for her humor, charm and pioneering presence in a male dominated political landscape, according to her biography.

The adaptation of her life was written by Holland Taylor in 2009 and though there are unintentional references to topics that apply to today’s political climate and the timing of “Ann” might be considered perfect with election season right around the corner, Clark emphasized that the play is not overtly political. It’s a comedy that captures Richards’ fiery charm with one-liners and rapid comebacks.

“Hecklers loved her because she would just come right back at them,” Clark said. “So it’s a fun show with a little bit of politics thrown in.”

“There are so many times you will laugh right out loud,” Moody said. “With the shock of what she says and with her wit, plus she tells three very witty jokes that she got from her father that you have to laugh.”

According to the Archives of Women’s Political Communication, Richards was born in 1933 and would later go on to serve as governor of Texas from 1991-1995, making her the first woman to hold that office in her own right. She was the first woman elected to statewide office in Texas in 50 years and gained national prominence when she delivered the keynote address at the 1988 Democratic National Convention.

Richards opened her address by saying, “I’m delighted to be here with you this this evening because after listening to George Bush all these years I figured you needed to know what a real Texas accent sounds like.” This, in essence, captures Richards unflinching ability to approach the truth on her mind. The full keynote address is available on YouTube and it is safe to say that Richards knew how to work a crowd and she appealed to a large amount of people.

Richards would later die on September 13, 2006 due to esophageal cancer, according to a New York Times article. The playwright Holland Taylor would happen to meet Ann Richards in New York City in 2004 through a mutual friend, according to the history of this production, and after Richards’ passing she would go on to research her life, creating the screenplay, previously titled “Money, Marbles and Chalk: An Affectionate Portrait of Ann Richards.”

For Clark, she talks about playing Ann Richards as more than just a part; it’s an opportunity to tell the tale of a woman who made a lasting influence on American politics and society. And when she brings Richards’ humor and wisdom to life on stage, she hopes that audiences will experience the same connection Richards had with people all over.

“She was just such an incredible woman and really a force of nature,” Clark said.

FAQ

“Ann” (Off-Season Production)

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5

WHERE — Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N 6th St., Fort Smith

COST — $7 per person at the door

INFO — fslt.org/ann