Multiple generations come together to share and preserve art in Generational Journeys exhibition at the Medium September 26, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Right now artwork representing the imagination of multiple generations decorates the walls of The Medium in downtown Springdale.

On the left side of the gallery are paintings and drawings by artists who range in ages from elementary students to high school seniors. Their subjects and styles vary from pencil drawings of superheroes to tall paintings inspired by Gustav Klimt; colorful, fragmented remembrances of family life reinterpreted on canvas are next to surreal colorful, mixed media prints.

Across the gallery are large figurative paintings by the late Ozark artist James Yale who died last year from multiple sclerosis. The self-taught artist’s “Albert Einstein, Mystery Solved” and others are displayed with Judy Mauer’s landscape paintings, photography by Cynthia Tran, watercolors by Diane Stinebaugh and contemporary works by Whitney Bell.

The exhibit, Generational Journeys, is a jumping off point for what organizers hope will foster intergenerational learning while preserving the legacy of local professional artists. Yale’s widow, Charlotte Yale, served as co-director for the current exhibit with local artists Carla Nemec and Stan Dark, curator and president of Artists of NWA Gallery.

“In an art show featuring young artists alongside seasoned professionals, I want people to take away a sense of connection between generations,” Nemec said. “It’s essential to highlight the fresh perspectives of young artists while also honoring the wisdom and experience of senior artists.”

By placing the art side by side, she hopes the viewer can make those connections.

“Art is a continuous journey shaped by both emerging and established voices,” she said. “I hope Generational Journeys Art Exhibit will inspire dialogue about these creative journeys, encourage support for young talent and emphasize the value of shared experiences in the artistic community at any age.”

The multi-generational show is on display at the Medium until Oct. 2 and a launch point for a mentor and apprenticeship program with The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, Nemec said. For this partnership, high school students will create entries on their artist mentor for the Pryor Center’s website.

“It’ll be kept there forever and ever, so people won’t die without their art being known and seen,” Nemec explained. She said it’s especially important for mentors like 100-year old painter Mary Talbert, who had her first ever art show this year.

“Before I met her, none of her art was documented,” Nemec said, despite the fact that more than 50% of Talbert’s work depicts scenes right here in Arkansas.

As part of the program, Talbert will mentor a local high school senior and painter Syveria Hull, who in turn will compile a digital portfolio of Talbert’s work and life that will include photographs, video recordings, written interviews and personal reflections.

Nemec believes that preserving and documenting art created by senior citizens enriches the lives of senior artist but also broadens the perspectives of young artist.

“They’ll be supporting them, encouraging them, giving them ideas, just sharing their struggles and accomplishments,” she said.

Students will spend a minimum of 15 hours per semester working with their mentors to observe and assist in the creative process. For their time, the high school student earns volunteer hours that they are required in order to graduate.

Other artists and mentors taking part in the program this semester include Marvin Lindley with student Stella Decker, Zeek Taylor with student Meadow McGinnis, Terry Dushan with student Bennett Zeck and Judy Maurer with student Cora Hardin. Charlotte Yale will mentor Rhiannon Wallace on behalf of her late husband.

Beyond volunteer credit, being in the show supported by the The Medium is enriching for the young artists whose work is displayed at the arts center.

“I hope young artists take away a sense of inspiration and empowerment from the Generational Journeys Art Exhibit,” Nemec said. “Working alongside seasoned artists can provide invaluable insights into creative processes, professional practices, and the importance of resilience in the arts.

“I want them to feel a connection to a broader artistic community and understand that their unique voices and perspectives matter. Ultimately, I hope they leave with renewed confidence in their work and a deeper appreciation for the diverse paths an artist can take.”

——

AT A GLANCE

Generational Journeys Art Exhibit

A combined exhibition featuring art from professional, seasoned artists and students throughout Northwest Arkansas at The Medium in Springdale until Oct. 2. The show features professional artists Judy Mauer, Cynthia Tran, Diane Stinebaugh and Whitney Bell.

Student artists include Syveria Hull and Bennett Zeck from Fayetteville High School, Chas Jones and Brooke Saylors from Springdale High School, Rhiannon Wallace of Rogers home school, Meadow McGinnis and Cora Hardin of Thaden School, Stella Decker of Rogers Heritage High School, Stella Skarsten of Rogers New Technology High School, Miya Jech of Central Junior High School, Ramey Jones and Chris Batchelor of Don Tyson School of Innovation, and Asher and August Munneke of Vandergriff Elementary School.

“Albert Einstein, Mystery Solved” featuring the art of late artist James Yale, whose art hasn’t been seen for 16 years, is also part of the show. His wife, Charlotte Yale, was co-director of the Generational Journeys exhibit with Carla Nemec.

Generational Journeys is supported by The Medium.