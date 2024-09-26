LIVE! Music: Primus, A Perfect Circle bring Sessanta to Rogers; Kam Patterson, Heather Shaw add shows in Bentonville September 26, 2024

Maynard James Keenan is celebrating his 60th birthday again next month, but Northwest Arkansas is getting the real gift.

Sessanta 2.0 — the sold-out tour that brought Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle together — will reunite next year to share the stage and welcome special guest musicians at each show. The tour stops May 2, 2025 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Music starts at 8. Standard ticket prices are $49.95-$149.95 plus fees.

“The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison,” Keenan shares. “Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”

Reviews from the first round of tour dates noted just how inspiring and atypical the evening was. SPIN highlighted Sessanta’s “eclectic” nature, noting the tour’s double-decker stage design, dynamic light show, and the bands’ non-musical, on-stage antics. Relix said it was a collectively “exhilarating performance,” and The Vinyl District captured the essence of Sessanta, adding that it “felt like a party that everyone was excited to be at.”

While each group performs their distinctive sets, the musicians continually rotate throughout the night. Primus members join Puscifer’s performance, A Perfect Circle’s bandmates pop up during Primus’ set, and so on. Special guests on the previous performances included Troy Van Leeuwen, James Iha, Sean Lennon, Paz Lenchantin, and Keenan’s TOOL bandmates: Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, and Adam Jones.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com or by calling 479.443.5600. Purchase in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. during ticket on-sale days or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.

PATTERSON, SHAW ADD SHOWS

Due to high demand, Kam Patterson and Heather Shaw have added second shows for the Big Diamond Comedy Festival.

Patterson has added a second show at 9 p.m. Oct. 3 at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. His 7 p.m. show is sold out.

Shaw added a 7 p.m. show Oct. 3 at Bentonville Brewing before her 9 p.m. set sold out.

Big Diamond Comedy Festival is Oct. 3-5 at venues in Bentonville. The festival was created by comedians Sam Tallent and Raj Suresh and will feature performances by Geoff Asmus, Sean Patton, Shane Mauss, Mary Santora, Libbie Higgins and Tina Dybal, Zahid Dewji and Kyle Kinae. There’s also two local comedy showcases set for Oct. 2 at Bentonville Brewing.

General admission and VIP passes are available and tickets may be purchased for individual shows during the festival. See bigdiamondcomedyfestival.com for more details.

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges Museum — APO presents “Knowing The West,” 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Pasquale Grasso Trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 for Candlelight Jazz Series; “RaVe presents “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6; Trillium Salon Series presents Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

The Momentary — Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — TRAPT, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Modeling and Frailstate, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Big Diamond Comedy Festival, Oct. 3-5; Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers, 8 p.m. Oct. 10; The Time Keepers, 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Scott Ellison Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 10; Earth Bone with Heavy Wrecker, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; The Blue Underground, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Taylor Deraynged and Red Echo, 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

Gotahold Brewing — Carolina Mendoza, 6 p.m. Sept. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Sept. 29; Wesley Allen & the Modern August, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Dominic B Roy, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Live music on the patio at 6 p.m. with Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

La Huerta Crossover — Buddy & the Baskins, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25.

Walton Arts Center — Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Nurse Blake, 8 p.m. Oct. 6.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour Concert with Raised on Radio, 6 p.m. and Ted Hammig & the Campaign with Avery Lee & the Sweeties, 9 p.m. Sept. 27; Logan Crosby, Sept. 28.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Dad Jam, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

JJ’s Live — Brett Young, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; The Turnt Up Tour with Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Silversun Pickups and Speedy Ortiz, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and The Scratch, 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Oct. 1.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with Amos Cochran at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 (sold out) and with The Adorners and Sally Jo Roussin Oct. 26 in Millar Lodge. Free, but register at EventBrite; Ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month, first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Bud Walton Arena — Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and James Carothers, 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Falltoberfest ‘24 — Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Maggie Koerner, King Cabbage Brass Band, Who Shot Jr?, The Phase, 1 Oz Jig , Ozark Rivera, Meadowlark, Dirty Flannel Shirt, Leyton Robinson, Denver Massey and Chooch Meisenbacher, from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 for Falltoberfest on Dickson Street and downtown venues.

Crisis Brewing — Jambrewee opening of the Magic Forest with Seth Darby and Lonesome Express, Kylie Wyote, The D@mn Neighbors and King Size Bluegrass Band, 1-9 p.m. Oct. 20.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Wind Ensemble & Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Faulkner Center 10th Season Celebration Performances by University of Arkansas Department of Music & Theatre faculty and students plus local musicians, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Inspirational Chorale Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Schola Cantorum concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Brendan Eyre, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 & Oct. 12; John Wessling, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 & Oct. 19; Robert Mac, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & Oct. 26; Cipha Sounds, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & Nov. 2; Bobcat Goldwait and Kevin Nealon in December.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — Jeff Horton, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Gravehugger, PTN, Vore and Hoss, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Riverfront Park — Larry & Joe, 6 p.m. Sept. 27.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Hoodoo Cats, Sept. 27; Rain Kings, Oct. 4; Aces & Eights, Oct. 5; Sons of Turner, Oct. 11; Borrowed Money, Oct. 12; Robert Rauch, Oct. 19; Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

TempleLive — Local Metal Weekend Party with Orphan Crippler, Kossatot and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and Oklahoma Blood, Angel Flesh and Barbaric Sovereignty, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napoleon Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Typsy Gypsy, Uncle Fudge and Roll Cage Mary, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

801 Media Center — Buffalo Nichols, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Moonshroom Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Gannon Fremin & CCREV, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; (hed) P.E. and Stacc Styles, 7 p.m. Oct. 1; Cameron Whitcomb and Black Cherries, 10 p.m. Oct. 12; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, Short Dawg Tha Native and Heathen Sun, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Andrew Santino, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival is Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26; Larry B Show Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Patti Steel Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Jazz Night ft. Anthony Ball Jazz Trio, 7 p.m. Oct. 3; Funk Factory, 7 p.m. Oct. 4; OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Deedee Jones, 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

Railyard Park — Buckethead (presented by iHeartRadio), 8 p.m. Sept. 26 ($10-$100); Full House, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; 90lb Wrench with Simply Seger, 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest: Heritage, Lingle, and Oakdale Orchestras with Trio Hermanitas Alvarez, 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

AMP — Chappell Roan, Oct. 2; Justin Moore and Randy Houser, Oct. 3; Melissa Etheridge & Jewel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Sturgill Simpson, 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Post Malone, 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Don Toliver, Oct. 24; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — The sign up for the last local Groundwaves starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Angela Winfrey & Charles Winfrey, Sept. 26; Rick Shaw, Oct. 3 and Chris Cyr, Oct. 10; Thomas Nichols, Oct. 17; Joe Pettis & Holly Ballentine, Oct. 24; Metro District Improv, Oct. 31; Richard Douglas Jones, Nov. 7.

Turnbow Park — Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Bert & Heather, 7 p.m Sept. 27; The Repo’d Trailers, Sept. 28; Beer & Hymns (and Horns!), 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

