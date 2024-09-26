FYI Calendar: Mad Hatter Ball Enchanted Forest invites guests to come as mystical dwellers September 26, 2024

At The Theatre

“Peter Pan” — This play, part of the Broadway Series at the Walton Arts Center, is a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. Sept. 27-29 at Baum Walker Hall. waltonartscenter.org.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

“No Country for Old Mensches” — The 2024 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show will take place Oct. 11 and 12 at the Medium, 214 S. Main St. Springdale. The annual spoof of the year’s news events is written and performed by local journalists and journalism students. Tickets are $33 and $38. nwagridiron.com.

__

Read & Write

Memoir Class and Workshop — Queerness and The Spirit with Jane V. Blunschi. A 2-day generative workshop, where participants will read and discuss contemporary poetry to craft their own personal narrative pieces. 3-6 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 in the Parker Hall at Mount Sequoyah Center. Tickets at mountsequoyah.org/events.

Books and Brews — This month’s event will discuss “The Sixth Extinction” by Elizabeth Kolbert. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Flyway Brewing Company, 1550 E Zion Road, Fayetteville.

__

Try Something New

Motion is Lotion — Join instructor Claudia Smith for this drop-in class designed to restore a sense of calm and well being through breathing, guided relaxation and body awareness via gentle, effective movement. 10-11 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Halloween Climbing Competition — “Witch” way to the top? There’s a category for everyone at Boulders and Brews Halloween Climbing Competition, whether you’re a beginner or an elite climber. Costumes are encouraged. $55-$70 per person. To view the itinerary and sign up, visit bouldersandbrews.com.

Pumpcculent Workshop — Botanical Garden’s Director of Horticulture, Berni Kurz will guide participants through the making of a pumpkin succulent. $50 for members or $60 for non-members. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville.

__

Out & About

Shire Post Mint Festival — Third annual festival to feature artworks, local vendors, activities, games, food, crafts, live music and tours inside Shire Post Mint’s “magical” workshop where the coins straight from fiction are created. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28 (rain date, Oct. 12) at 52 W. Main St., West Fork.

Dirtbag Vintage Market — On the 4th Saturday of every month, Dirtbag Vintage has a popup market at Ozark Natural Foods (ONF). This event will have signature cocktails and bakery from ONF, along with local vintage and artisan vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28 at 380 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Arkansas Narnia Faire — A family friendly, immersive event where the world of Narnia comes alive. Participants can team up with friends to complete quests and earn prizes. $10 for adults; $5 for kids; and children under 4 get in free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Gulley Park, 1850 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

Cornhole Tournament — Fun and friendly competition at Pedal Park. All skill levels welcomed. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3 at 169 W. Main St., Farmington.

The Junk Ranch — Three days of live music, tin type photographer, tasty treats and vendor booths. $20 admission for Thursday through Saturday or $10 admission for one day. Kids under 12 get in free. Oct. 3-5 at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road Washington, Prairie Grove. thejunkranch.net.

Mad Hatter Ball: Enchanted Forest — What fantastical forest creature or mystical dweller will you choose to embody? Music by TESTUBE with a dance floor. Prizes in various categories await those with the most captivating headdress, so dress to impress. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Crescent Hotel and Spa. Tickets at essa-art.org/

__

Walk & Talk Art

Studio Stroll — The Eureka Springs School of the Arts is opening their studio for the public. Check out student work and instructor demonstrations from three different workshops. 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 15751 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs. Essa-art.org.

Picnic — A sampling of summer works from current UA School of Art students presented by sUgAR Gallery. The gallery will be open 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 3. Closing reception is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4. Basement of 1 E. Center St., Fayetteville.

Inaugural Art Fair Festival — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art celebrates craftspeople alongside music and cuisine, with artists from across the country. Oct. 4-6 outdoors on the Crystal Bridges Art Trail. crystalbridges.org

Art Walk — Downtown Eureka Spring’s last first Saturday Art Walk and Expedition of the season is October 5. Explore the participating galleries and shops, collect your unique art postcard with your “art passport” and get it stamped at each location. visiteurekasprings.com/event.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

__

Take The Kids

Family Night at the Museum — Free evening with the University Museum Collections’ open house, a scavenger hunt, snacks and crafts. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at 2471 N. Hatch Ave., Fayetteville.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org.

__

For the Fur Friends

Petflix and Chill — Snuggle up with your furry friend for a cozy evening at Best Friends Animal Society’s Petflix & Chill event. They’ll be offering an outdoor screening of Arthur the King. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at 1312 Melissa Drive, Bentonville. Register at bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas.

Dog Pawty — Calling all Aussies, bring your fur friends to romp in the park and make some new friends. $12 per dog. 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Good Dog Cafe, 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville.

Knittin’ With Kittens — Bring your knitting or crocheting supplies to knit with kitties in the Musette Cat Enrichment Center. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

__

At The Movies

Movies on the Mountain — As part of Mount Sequoyah’s fall series of presenting classing movies, they will be showing “Grease.” Participants can dress up like their favorite character to get a free popcorn. $5 per person. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 28. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

Movie Night — A film screening of “Dead Poets Society” at Puritan Coffee and Beer. 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Horror and Suspense Short Films — A viewing of a series of horror and suspense short films created by Arkansas directors. Stick around after the screening for a conversation with some of the featured directors. 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Get Crafty!

Pottery on the Patio — This family friendly event will include live music, ice cream and pottery wheel throwing. Free. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios.

NWA Arts, Crafts & Drafts Hangout — Participants can hang out, drink and create what they want. Bring your own art supplies. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. Event is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar. 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville.

__

Hear It Here

Comedy Roulette — For this Metro District comedy series, they are presenting comedian Gabby Turner. Free event with $6 mimosas. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 28 at Kava Bar, Fayetteville.

Trailside Comedy Open Mic — Participants’ sign-up is until 8:15 p.m. This show will contain adult language and themes. 8:30-10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Nomads Trailside. naturalstatecomedy.com/open-mic.

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour — Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. Tickets: $35-$84.50. 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. waltonartscenter.org.

The Most Neglected Civil War General — Join Pea Ridge Military Park guide Kerry Jones as he gives an informative lecture about Samuel Ryan Curtis, the most important military figure in the Trans-Mississippi during the Civil War. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Eat & Drink

Prime Rib Dinner — A Friday night series hosted by Mount Sequoyah and Fire and Lightning Catering. Enjoy yard games and relax on the front porch before cheering on the Razorbacks. In addition to the full-course meal, there will be a donation bar featuring cocktails, beer, and wine. Tickets are $25-$40. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Parker Hall, Mount Sequoyah.

Nightmare on Block Street — This immersive Halloween cocktail pop-up bar has haunted decor, themed cocktails, exclusive brews, tasty treats and pinball machines. Ages 21 and up only. Through November 2. Opens at 4 p.m. Pinpoint, 23 Block Ave. Fayetteville.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com