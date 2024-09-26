Fayetteville Falltoberfest promises a bigger and better event with five live music stages, beer garden and more September 26, 2024

Dustin Staggs NWA Democrat-Gazette



Fayetteville’s Falltoberfest promises to blend the finest of traditional Oktoberfest with the beauty of a fall festival when it returns Sept. 29 for its second year.

The event is hosted by the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition (DFC) and intended to promote and support the lively culture and small businesses that make downtown Fayetteville a hub of activity.

The festival’s success in its first year has shown that Fayetteville residents want more community-focused events, said Kelly Rich, director of DFC.

This year’s festival is expected to be bigger and better by combining two festivals in one package, making for a larger footprint on Dickson Street and additional activities and entertainment options.

Falltoberfest will include five stages of live music. Two stages will be put up on the street, one in front of George’s Majestic Lounge and the other at Puritan Coffee and Beer, acting as bookends to the festival. The stages of Tin Roof, JJ’s Grill Dickson and Kingfish will be open and operating as the other three stages with their own entertainment.

Musical artists performing include Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion; Maggie Koerner; and the King Cabbage Brass Band. In addition to the live entertainment, participants will also have access to booths with local artists, merchants and a variety of hands-on activities for people of all ages.

“We really want to encourage all ages and demographics to come and celebrate,” Rich said. “There will be a lot of beer components, kind of that traditional Oktoberfest vibe, but we’re really excited to have some other activities. A lot of bake-and-take, art activities and activations inside the businesses, some specialty fall-themed menus and drinks and a lot of local artists/makers that are going to be set up. So we’re really excited to be able to highlight the local talent here in Fayetteville and around the area as well.”

Set up inside of George’s Majestic Lounge will be local photographer Andrew Kilgore, who has been taking pictures since 1968. On his return from the Peace Corps, he moved to Fayetteville in 1971 and opened a studio, according to his website.

Kilgore said the work he will showcase at the Falltoberfest will be mostly photographs he took early in his career, including never-before-seen pictures of Dickson Street from the 1970s.

“They’re different from what people have normally kind of associated with the kind of photographs I’ve been making for the last 40 years,” Kilgore said. “They’re just a little crazier, a little more out there.”

The afternoon’s highlight is the Mr. Oktoberfest competition at Kingfish, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. This event includes lip-syncing, belching and a Q&A session.

Other competitions taking place will be the Dogtoberfest, with a $10 entry fee, that has 8 categories for dogs to win a title; a ping pong tournament at Ryleigh’s and a pickle eating contest at Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe.

A beer garden will also be available. This is a ticketed tasting event where participants buy a $30 wristband to get a commemorative cup and taste a variety of seasonal flavors from Arkansas breweries.

“Our goal is to not only bring love and appreciation for downtown but also to be an economic boost to our local business community,” Rich said.

Suedee Hall, owner of the Dickson Street Bookshop, located across from JJ’s Grill Dickson, said the best thing about the event is the festival closing off the street. This forces the only traffic to be foot traffic down Dickson Street.

The bookshop plans on doing a kid’s book sale, which suits the all-ages festival. Tables with kid’s books will be set up outside of the store and run around 50 cents a piece, Hall said.

“We want the kids to fall in love with the store when they’re little, so that they continue to come here their whole lives,” Hall said.

With the festival there supporting businesses like the Dickson Street Bookshop and having something for everyone of all ages to enjoy, the Fayetteville Falltoberfest hopes to be an unforgettable event.

—

FAQ

Fayetteville Falltoberfest

WHEN — 12-6 p.m. Sept. 29

WHERE — Dickson Street, Fayetteville

COST — Most events at the festival are free to the public.

INFO — downtownfay.org/falltoberfest-24-save