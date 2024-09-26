Adventure for all: New version of ‘Peter Pan’ delivers all the imagination with better representation September 26, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

J.M. Barrie’s boy who never grew up, “Peter Pan” flies into the Walton Arts Center ready to inspire a whole new generation of theater lovers and their parents this month.

On stage for eight performances Sept. 24-29, the restructuring of the Jerome Robbins’ stage show has been given new life by Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse of the Sicangu Lakota Nation and director Lony Price to better represent Indigenous people while preserving the high-flying imagination that has captured audiences for 70 years.

“The work that she did with the production is really amazing,” said Bailey Frankenberg, one of the two actresses playing Tiger Lily for the Fayetteville run.

FastHorse said in previous interviews with the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Times and Playbill that it was important to maintain the story’s magic without being pedantic.

“The heart of the show is still there,” said Frankenberg. “We still have most of the same music and score. We have two fresh new songs, which is really exciting.”

Songs like “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland” written by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Jule Styne are still in the show. However, the “Ugg-a-Wugg” is replaced by “Friends Forever,” adapted from a song called “Come Once in a Lifetime” from the 1961 musical “Subways Are for Sleeping,” also by Comden, Green, and Styne with lyrics from Green’s daughter, Amanda Green.

Unlike previous versions of “Peter Pan” where Native American characters were referred to as “redskins” and equated with magical creatures like fairies and mermaids, in FastHorse’s version the Natives of Neverland are the last descendants of their respective tribes in the real world who long to return.

“Something that I think is really special is that she used the lore of Neverland to re-envision the place of Native people in Neverland,” explained Frankenberg. Since no one ever grows up in Neverland, the tribal members in the story can use the magic of Neverland to preserve their culture.

The show’s costume designer Sarafina Bush specifically designed the tribes’ costumes to reflect each actor’s background to represent the Indigenous characters with authenticity and individuality.

Frankenberg is both Choctaw and a tribal member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. Her costume reflects her background by incorporating aspects of an ancient mountain builder society that was based in eastern Oklahoma.

“My costume isn’t specifically Cherokee or Choctaw, but she wanted to honor the region and also honor that I’m from Oklahoma,” said Frankenberg, who grew up south of Norman.

“She did so much research into every single character who plays an Indigenous person in Tiger Lily’s tribe,” explained Frankenberg. “We have people from East Asia and South Asia and Eastern Europe, and so whenever we’re all up there, you can see the diversity, and it’s so beautiful,” she said of her character’s tribe.

While Pan is at the center of the play, Tiger Lily and Wendy are far more involved in the musical.

“Before Wendy didn’t have a song, she just had one little moment to sing,” she said. “Wendy sings now. Tiger Lily sings.”

Instead of being rescued, Tiger Lily is fiery and fierce, said Frankenberg. “She stands up to Hook and to Peter. She is this strong leader and presence, which we’ve never been able to see before.”

Also a movement artist with extensive stage combat training, Frankenberg helps perfect the fight scenes on each stage the tour visits as the show’s fight captain. She also serves as the dance captain and the co-flight captain making sure all the high-flying energy keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

“This is a Neverland available for everyone coming to see it, which wasn’t necessarily the case before. I think there are a lot of people who felt excluded from ‘Peter Pan’ and Neverland before our production,” said Frankenberg. “This is the one where any kid can look out their window and see Peter Pan flying by no matter who they are.”

—-

FAQ

“Peter Pan”

WHAT — The Tony award-winning, high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for 70 years comes to Baum Walker Hall with a newly imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price with a book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro and costumes by Sarafina Bush.

WHEN — Sept. 24-29

WHERE — Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

TICKETS — $42-$119

INFO — waltonartscenter.org/tickets/series/broadway-series/peter-pan/

—-

Listen Here!

Actress Bailey Frankenberg chats with Monica Hooper on the What’s Up podcast about playing Tiger Lily in the Broadway tour of “Peter Pan,” the show’s updated costumes and how audience all over the country are in love with the new production. Stream ….. or where ever you get your podcasts.