LIVE! Music: Chainsaw Lassy drops EP, NERVOSA, GWAR thrash Fayetteville September 20, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The name Chainsaw Lassy came to lead singer Kori Foster in a dream. She said that she envisioned an album cover with the band name. When plotting a punk project with her husband and friends, they imagined that it would blend their influences — bands like The Dead Boys, The Damned, Dead Kennedys and Adolescents with a healthy dose of Riot Grrl driving the band’s energy and attitude.

“It felt gritty, playful, and a little unexpected,” Foster said, but now the central Arkansas punk band made up of her husband, Blake Foster on guitar, Josh Williams on bass and Joseph Swaim on drums have developed their own sound through writing sessions and recorded demos, two of which can be streamed on their Bandcamp page.

“Each of us brings something unique to the table, and creating music together has been such a natural and exciting process,” said Foster. “Josh will come in with a bass line, Joseph will have a riff idea or Blake and I will bring some lyrics, and from there, we just build off each other’s ideas.”

Their new EP Spite comes out on the same day that they perform with TV Preacher and The Idioms at Smoke and Barrel on Sept. 21.

“It’s a snapshot of all the frustrations and struggles we’ve been feeling,” said Foster. Pre-order the EP at distrokid.com/hyperfollow/chainsawlassy/spite-2 or listen to Chainsaw Lassy at Bandcamp before heading out to the show.

NERVOSA thrashes Fayetteville

NERVOSA come to George’s Majestic Lounge with Lich King, Hatriot and Angel Flesh at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

São Paulo, Brazil-based thrash metal goddesses dropped their fifth album “Jailbreak” last September via Napalm Records and are on tour with Prika Amaral on vocals and guitars, Helena Kotina on guitars, Hel Pyre on bass and Gabriela Abud on drums. This tour has taken them to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal and now Fayetteville. Tickets are $20 at georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

GWAR wraps tour at JJ’s

GWAR’s The Age of Entitlement tour concludes Sept. 20 at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville.

“This is an incredible time in the history of the world, so much death and destruction in the face of so much senseless entitlement and arrogant darkness,” said GWAR vocalist Blóthar the Berserker. “We cannot wait to shock some sense into humanity with the most outrageous performance of heavy metal theater ever to descend from the gods.”

The Intergalactic Scumdog Warriors also recently announced the re-issue of their landmark masterpiece album, ‘Hell-O!,’ with 2024 being its 36th anniversary. The new release will be blood-spattered clear vinyl and includes expanded artwork.

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges Museum — APO presents “Knowing The West,” 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Pasquale Grasso Trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 for Candlelight Jazz Series; “RaVe presents “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6; Trillium Salon Series presents Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

The Momentary — Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley & Justin Patterson (Tenpenny Gypsy), Aaron Smith and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21; Big Diamond Comedy Festival Oct. 3- Oct. 5

Bentonville Brewing — Beer & Hymns (and Horns), 5 p.m. Sept. 22; Big Diamond Comedy Festival, Oct. 3-5.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — The Mojo Trio, 4 p.m. Sept. 20; Los Roscoes, 2 p.m., Seth Lee Jones, 4 p.m and The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

Gotahold Brewing — Carolina Mendoza, 6 p.m. Sept. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Sept. 29; Wesley Allen & the Modern August, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Dominic B Roy, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Live music on the patio at 6 p.m. with Pedal Park Autumn Social with Papa Rap and Lacy Hampton, Sept. 20; Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano’s — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Inn at Carnall Hall — Elizabeth Bainbridge and Ryan Fourt, 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

Walton Arts Center — SoNA presents Oceans of Time: Orchestral Evolutions with special soloist Lara Downes, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Nace Brothers at 6 p.m. and The Burnt CDs – 2000s Dance Party, 9 p.m. Sept. 20; NERVOSA, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Songwriters Circle, noon, Sept. 20; Soldier Songs & Voice: Jam + Gathering, 2 p.m. Sept. 22; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Sept. 23; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Sept. 24; Dad Jam, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

JJ’s Live — GWAR, Sept. 20; La Santa Grifa and Dhariu, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Brett Young, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; The Turnt Up Tour with Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Silversun Pickups and Speedy Ortiz, 8 p.m. Sept. 28.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Ty Claborn, 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Hilltop Hip-Hop Pt. III, 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with Amos Cochran at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and with The Adorners Sept. 26 in Millar Lodge. Free, registration required on EventBrite; ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Bud Walton Arena — Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and James Carothers, 7 p.m. Sept. 28

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Adam Muller, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 & 21; Brendan Eyre, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 & Oct. 12; John Wessling, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 & Oct. 19.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — The Crumbs, 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Jeff Horton, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Gravehugger, PTN, Vore and Hoss, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP at 6 p.m. Fridays with Lola Kirke, Sept. 20 and Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Rain Kings, Sept. 20; Robert Rauch, Sept. 21; Hoodoo Cats, Sept. 27; Rain Kings, Oct. 4; Aces & Eights, Oct. 5; Sons of Turner, Oct. 11; Borrowed Money, Oct. 12; Robert Rauch, Oct. 19; Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Monday Madness comedy night (every Monday); Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Local Metal Weekend Party with Orphan Crippler, Kossatot and Enter Oblivion, 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and Oklahoma Blood, Angel Flesh and Barbaric Sovereignty, 8 p.m. Sept. 28.

801 Media Center — Buffalo Nichols, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

Majestic Fort Smith — Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Andrew Santino, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival is Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Jazz Jam Night with UofA Jazz and Jake Hertzog & Lauren Clare, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; Jeron Marshall, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26; Larry B Show Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Patti Steel Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Railyard Park — Buckethead (presented by iHeartRadio), 8 p.m. Sept. 26 ($10-$100); Full House, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; 90lb Wrench with Simply Seger, 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

AMP — Chappell Roan, Oct. 2; Justin Moore and Randy Houser, Oct. 3; Melissa Etheridge & Jewel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Sturgill Simpson, 8 p.m. Oct. 9.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — The sign up for the last local Groundwaves starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Angela Winfrey & Charles Winfrey, Sept. 26; Rick Shaw, Oct. 3 and Chris Cyr, Oct. 10.

Turnbow Park — Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Bad Jacksons, Sept. 20; Lazy Daisy, Sept. 21; Bert & Heather, 7 p.m Sept. 27; The Repo’d Trailers, Sept. 28; Beer & Hymns (and Horns!), 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Night Jam, 5 p.m. Sept. 22; Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com