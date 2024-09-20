Libra – Autumn – the Light That Moves to Rest September 20, 2024

This Sunday, September 22, the Sun leaves Virgo and enters Libra and autumn begins. This year’s autumn equinox is accompanied by the morning star Mars and the evening stars of Venus and Saturn. They are planets, yes, but they look like stars in the sky.

The heavens are complex this year for the first day of autumn. Gemini moon, Sun and Venus in conversation with Pluto and later Venus leaves Libra and enters, like Persephone, the dark underground waters of Scorpio. Pluto colors the day as it does all the days until Pluto leaves Capricorn and enters Aquarius, November 19th. Pluto is cleaning things up in Capricorn (government, ways no longer useful, etc.) preparing humanity for the new era.

The protector of the earth during autumn is Archangel Michael who assumes his duty ‘til Winter Solstice. Michael always carried a fiery sword.

Libra is the sign of the scales with a Light that oscillates, moving up and down ‘til it moves to rest and a point of balance is achieved. In Libra is the sign of choice for humanity – between the past or present/future. Libra’s keynote is, “Let choice be made.” Thus with Libra (Sun, Moon, Ascendant) there is always a consistent feeling of tension. This is the tension of this and that, here and there, one way of the other – opposing forces seeking harmony & balance. There is a battle between the lower (personality) and higher self (Soul) playing itself out in day to day life. Choice is developed…ultimately Right Choice. Thus, Libra is tested ceaselessly until right judgment and the understanding of Love is cultivated. Each sign has its testing, each sign must cultivate one or more virtues.

We are now in the “dark half of the year.” The amount of available light each day lessens, the days become shorter and darker. The part of us that longs for rituals (Ray 7), to protect and anchor us on Earth (Spirits in matter), looks toward the Festivals of Lights soon to begin. Autumn Equinox, a moment (day and night) in time when there is balance of light and dark, expansion and contraction, between summer and winter, can feel bittersweet. It holds a different sort of promise. That hidden within darkness is Light – the significance of the Soul Year…that light (Soul) is hidden within the darkness of matter (the personality as its vehicle). (more next week).

ARIES: An interesting planetary configuration is occurring between Pluto and the other planets. Especially for you, Aries. A connection between your work in the world (Pluto in Capricorn) and relationships, partnerships (Venus in Libra). It’s best to focus on Good will which creates Right Relations in both areas. Venus is at play here calling for an intelligent heart and loving mind. Have this intentional commitment and then “providence provides the rest.”

TAURUS: What I wrote for Aries, applies to all the signs. For you, too Taurus, because Venus is your ruler. There’s a connection between your day-to-day work/tasks and service to the idea of justice, teachings and/or travel. All ideas become ideals. You may be called to lead, to educate, to illuminate (your constant task). You must, simultaneously, take care of your health (your entrustment) and maintain vitality. Your teachings balance, develop and harmonize people’s minds.

GEMINI: So many things to tell you as I look at your chart. The past, in review, is eliminating a previous sense of self as not creative. You must (perhaps are already) provide recognition for self as creative and in turn praise to others for their attempts. Do not be wry or ironic. Do not withhold praise. A new level of creativity is being formed within as you recognize creativity in others. In the meantime, a question – what do others have that you wish you had?

CANCER: If I could use only one word that always points to you it would be HOME. And so, I will ask what’s occurring there? What from the past, what is being remembered and what imbalance is seeking a new balance? Disharmony always seeks a new level of harmony. What’s needed to be eliminated for you to feel more at home? What would soothe and comfort you? It’s important to recognize your needs in relation to others. What must change? What story do you want to tell?

LEO: Several heavenly lights are influencing your communication house (and Pluto’s influencing your world of day-to-day living, service to self and others, gardens and small animals). Something vital concerning the past needs communicating, to you or from you. Whatever it is may feel like interruption. The goal is for a new level of peace, calmness, goodwill and right relations. Your daily life and work have been through a transformative stage, slowly and over time. What is the outcome and who are you now?

VIRGO: The planets influencing your 2nd (values) and 5th (creativity, will) houses assist in your awareness to and relationship with money and finances. They ask what are your personal resources, how do you use material resources and what is of value? We are to see all resources as life energies and as possessions to be used for the betterment of self and others. It’s important at this time to ponder, write down, define and articulate your spiritual values. Gains result with the right use and sharing of resources.

LIBRA: Perhaps, out of necessity, you’ve become inner oriented and self-protective, even secretive, about something. Do you feel guilt for choices recently made (or will make)? Are you reassessing relationships with parents, perhaps mother, in order to understand what was given to you as a child and what wasn’t? Do you feel your early life prepared you for the present? Or do you harbor fears and sadnesses? Over time, as you gain in experiences, you will understand and that feeling wounding will transform. You will see the truth. And heal.

SCORPIO: So much of what you hear you believe (know) to be untruths. You know much of accepted information, education, science and history, is actually not real. You observe and instinctively search for reality, the truth and come to understand encoded messages. You’re then able to communicate to others with intelligence and decisiveness the actual happenings in the world. Many can resist what you know. Few understand. Do not be deterred. The truth is out there and your task is to unveil it. Careful, always.

SAGITTARIUS: You know how to build resources. You know that sentimentality, nostalgia and idealism are part of why you have, keep and cherish certain possessions. You’re driven at times to make money. You don’t share easily. It’s not selfishness. It’s pride of ownership (like Taurus). However, in the times to come, as certain things will no longer be necessary, you will learn more about having less, sharing more, change and transformation. Strength and innate understanding will hold you. You will then teach others about adaptability.

CAPRICORN: Let’s just tell the truth here. Your responsibilities these days are immense, and that’s because you’re developing leadership abilities. Over time this creates personal magnetism. These are not compliments. These are realities about how your presence is experienced by others. Recognizing this allows you to understand why others may struggle with you, turn away, protect themselves and at times be defensive. It’s important that we always praise excellence. However, most people are unable. They turn away, intimidated. Understand that Caps are like the Sun, a light Supernal. You carry wisdom. You’re often alone. It’s purposeful. I see excellence!

AQUARIUS: The Aquarian era, the future, the place where you come from is here! You have a task now and so for the times to comes, you will experience a growth of perception, intuition and knowing. There will be an unexpected uncovering of secrets and dreams, a most interesting gift. As world energies become more complex you will need more private time for absorption and reflection. Don’t repress emotions or deep needs. Stay away from anything addictive. Help others in all ways. Some Aquarians become healers.

PISCES: Life energies are hastening and quickening and this will continue, especially next year. You will not be on the sidelines as the changes continue to accelerate in our world. You cannot be. You are (and will be) an important and effective leader with a strong sense of ideals, great intelligence and unlimited power. Many can misunderstand this power, thinking it is power-over. They will not understand your power as “power-with.” They will miss your purpose and importance. Let them fall away. You are a leader within a great social change, a change of the Ages. Step forward with confidence. Wear sturdy shoes.