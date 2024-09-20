FYI Calendar: Eureka Springs School of the Arts invites you to stroll into the studio and leave with arts knowledge September 20, 2024

At The Theatre

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

“Peter Pan” — This play part of the Broadway Series at the Walton Arts center is a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. Eight performances, Sept. 24-29 at Baum Walker Hall. For times and tickets go to waltonartscenter.org.

Read & Write

Memoir Class and Workshop — Queerness and The Spirit with Jane V. Blunschi. A 2-day generative workshop, where participants will read and discuss contemporary poetry to craft their own personal narrative pieces focused on their relationship to, and with, queerness that which is thought of as “spiritual.” 3-6 p.m. September 29th and October 6th in the Parker Hall at Mount Sequoyah Center. Tickets at mountsequoyah.org/events.

Books and Brews — This month, the group will discuss “The Sixth Extinction” by Elizabeth Kolbert. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Flyway Brewing Company. 1550 E Zion Road, Fayetteville.

Try Something New

Las Faygas — The evening will feature a Texas Hold’em Tournament alongside other casino games such as blackjack, roulette, and craps. $75 for tournament entry and casino games; $50 for tournament entry; $40 for casino games; $20 for non-player entry; and heavy hors d’oeuvres included. All proceeds go towards Children, Awareness, Responsibility, and Encouragement (C.A.R.E.). 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Walton Arts Center.

Board Game Night — Popular games, food, beer selection, shuffleboard and cornhole. All ages are welcome for the free event. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Fayetteville Beer Works.

Beginner Kayaking — Outdoor Fayetteville will teach adults and youth basic kayaking skills needed to safely paddle in flat water as well as the many creeks and rivers around Northwest Arkansas. Ages 8 and up. $10 per person. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Lake Fayetteville Marina.

Out & About

Square 2 Square — The Fall Bike Ride will take participants from Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville all the way to Fayetteville via the scenic Razorback Greenway. Along the 30+ mile route, riders will visit pit stops in Rogers, Lowell, Downtown Springdale, and Lake Fayetteville before finishing at Walker Park in south Fayetteville. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21. Riders meet at Lawrence Plaza, Bentonville.

Earth, Wind, and Fire Craft Fair — A free pop-up market including Zenith Coffee Co., 10+ artists, 5+ sustainable fashion vendors, and live music from three local artists. Majority of the vendors are young adults and/or high school/college students. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21 at 16 E. Spring Street.

Cane Hill Harvest Festival — An experience combining history, Ozark culture and a natural setting with modern amenities and live entertainment. Visitors can enjoy a country breakfast, food truck provisions, an Arts and Eats market, craft demonstrations, tours of historic buildings and a quilt show. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 14219 College Road, Canehill. Members get two free tickets. General public tickets can be purchased at historiccanehillar.org/festival.

Tinkerfest — A nationwide celebration of making and tinkering. The event will include a variety of interactive stations where participants can engage in activities such as building with recycled materials, experimenting with circuits and robotics, creating art from everyday objects, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Scott Family Amazeum. 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville.

Shire Post Mint Festival — Third annual festival to feature artworks, local vendors, activities, games, food, crafts, live music and tours inside Shire Post Mint’s “magical” workshop where the coins straight from fiction are created. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28 (rain date, Oct. 12) at 52 W. Main St., West Fork.

The Junk Ranch — Three days of live music, tin type photographer, tasty treats, and vendor booths. $20 admission for Thursday through Saturday or $10 admission for one day. Kids under 12 get in free. Oct. 3-5 at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road Washington, Prairie Grove. thejunkranch.net.

Mad Hatter Ball: Enchanted Forest — What fantastical forest creature or mystical dweller will you choose to embody? Music by TESTUBE with a dance floor. Prizes in various categories await those with the most captivating headdress, so dress to impress. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Crescent Hotel and Spa. Tickets at essa-art.org/

Walk & Talk Art

Studio Stroll — The Eureka Springs School of the Arts is opening their studio for the public. Check out student work and instructor demonstrations from three different workshops. 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 15751 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs. Essa-art.org.

Inaugural Art Fair Festival — To celebrate craftspeople alongside music and cuisine, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting a fair festival with artists from across the country. Oct. 4-6 outdoors on the Crystal Bridges Art Trail.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Take The Kids

Little Sprouts — A weekly botanically-themed program for preschoolers. Each week they read stories, sing songs, and do nature crafts and activities. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Fall on the Farm — Enjoy all the fall-favorite activities from a corn maze to a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. September: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org.

For the Fur Friends

Yappy Hour — Unwind with your furry friends. Evening of drinks and socializing with fellow pet lovers. 5-6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Pet Resource Center. 1312 Melissa Drive, Bentonville.

Dog Pawty — Calling all Pugs/Bostons/Frenchies. Bring your pups to romp in the park and splash in the pools. $12 per dog. 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Good Dog Cafe.

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Pet Resource Center.

At The Movies

Movie Night — Puritan is showing the Disney classic “High School Musical,” 7 p.m. Sept. 23. 205 W. Dickson St, Fayetteville.

Movies on the Mountain — As part of Mount Sequoyah’s fall series of presenting classing movies, they will be showing “Grease.” Participants can dress up like their favorite character to get a free popcorn. $5 per person. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 28. 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

Get Crafty!

Big Mouth Creature Art Class — Opportunity to make a crazy big mouth creature. Class is suggested for ages 8 and older. Please note that all clay projects will be ready for pick up approximately 1 month after the class to allow for glazing and firing. $25 per person. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville. Sign up at usingart.org.

Clay Jack-o-Lanterns/Pumpkins Workshop — In this workshop participants will make a clay pumpkin or jack-o-lantern that will hold a candle for indoor or outdoor holiday decoration. All tools and materials will be provided. 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Community Creative Center.

Pottery on the Patio — Family friendly event that is free to the public. Live music, ice cream and pottery wheel throwing. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios.

Hear It Here

Peace Day Concert — Celebrate International Day of Peace starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 with food and fellowship followed by concert with Emily Kaitz and Dennis Collins, Dana Louise and a reading by Ginny Masullo at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and benefit The Children’s Safety Center. 150 Skyline, Fayetteville. Ticket links at EventBrite or mountsequoyah.org.

Comedy Roulette — For this Metro District comedy series, they are presenting comedian Gabby Turner. Free event with $6 mimosas. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 28 at Kava Bar, Fayetteville.

Funk Festival — Listen to Arkansas’ top funk artists and benefit Arkansas Support Network. Featuring: Rodney Block Collective, Funk Factory, Funkanites, Tim Anthony & Friends. All-ages event. $75 per person. 3-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at George’s Majestic Lounge.

Eat & Drink

Spanish Tapas Pop-Up — 3 stages with separate Spanish tapas spread and a wine pairing for each of them. $75 for general admission. $25 for kids (ages 3 to 13). 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Mount Sequoyah.

Tuesday Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3oz pours. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Meteor Cafe, Fayetteville.

Nightmare on Block Street — Pop-up bar crafted by the team at Pinpoint, makes its return to Fayetteville. Starting September 27th and running through November 2nd, this immersive Halloween cocktail experience has haunted decor, themed cocktails, exclusive brews, tasty treats and pinball machines. For 21 and up only. Opening hours at Pinpoint, Fayetteville.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com