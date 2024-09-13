Picking your clothes, smartly

Q. I don’t like to buy clothes online because I never know what’s going to look good on me. But even when I’m in a menswear store, I find that what I think will work often doesn’t seem to when I get back home. Is there a strategy that will help me pick more smartly?

A. I applaud you for reaching out in an area where you aren’t comfortable to improve your look, comfort, confidence, and buying experience.

My main advice to anyone buying clothing in a menswear shop, particularly when he’s not certain about what to wear, is to rely on a quality salesperson. Yes, they are there to make money by selling you a lot, but the best of them are knowledgeable, take pride in their work, and know that the satisfied customer will come back time and time again.

With that in mind, here are some helpful tips on shopping in stores for clothes, and finding ones that will look good on you.

Timing. Stores begin to receive and display their fall and winter merchandise earlier than you might think, in August. If you are looking for a fall/winter suit and items to wear with it, I suggest you schedule a visit to two or three fine stores now, in mid-September. The stores will have received their new clothes for the season and will have a complete selection in all sizes. You will be in advance of the October surge of customers, which means that salesmen will welcome you and be attentive.

Consistency. It will be very much in your interest to buy a large percentage of your clothes in one store. The personnel will regard you, over the years, as a valued customer. You will know the manager, the salesmen, and – just as important – the fitter. But which store will it be?

Quality stores. You may not be able to afford the very best store in town. But one at the next level might do just fine. This could be a time to avoid the big box stores where you may not get the attention you are looking for. Make a list of two or three possibilities. Ask colleagues whose style you admire where they buy their clothes. And look around. Check out a few of the finest stores in your area. From among the candidates, select one that rates highest in the essential qualities.

Those qualities include:

Several fine manufacturers’ suits are stocked. If the store uses its own label, ask the manager for the names of the makers. Two or more high-quality, traditional firms should be represented. Oxxford, Hickey-Freeman, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Hart Schaffner & Marx, Hugo Boss, and Samuelsohn are among the better known ones.

If the store uses its own label, ask the manager for the names of the makers. Two or more high-quality, traditional firms should be represented. Oxxford, Hickey-Freeman, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Hart Schaffner & Marx, Hugo Boss, and Samuelsohn are among the better known ones. A store that tradition and experience tell you stands behind its merchandise. Buy in any fine, well-established store and you will have no difficulty resolving problems. A first-rate store will accept a return or in some way arrange matters to your satisfaction.

Buy in any fine, well-established store and you will have no difficulty resolving problems. A first-rate store will accept a return or in some way arrange matters to your satisfaction. A salesperson whose taste and judgment are impeccable. If you admire the style and manner of one salesman, wait until he is available. You approach him. Let him help you dress the way you want to look. Have him put together several handsome color coordinated combinations for you to choose from. That is all done the first time you shop in the store. After that, the ideal procedure is to phone ahead and make an appointment with your salesman.

Keep in mind that when you walk in, it is likely that one salesman will approach you. In retailers’ parlance, the man who is “up” gets the next customer. But you are in no way obligated to follow the store’s system of rotation. Unless you are immediately impressed with his manner and the way he is dressed, do not accept his offer to help you. “No thanks. I’m just looking,” is what you say. Observe the other salespeople, note the kind of customers they are serving, and wait for that salesperson.

Planning for the shopping trip, having a sense (but not necessarily an absolute decision) on what you’re going to buy and how much you’re going to spend is always a smart start. There’s nothing wrong with then buying fewer items, ones that cost a little more and will bring you years of much more pleasure.

