Magic And Transformation: ArtsLive presents Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ Sept. 12-15 September 13, 2024

Sweet kids transform into grotesque, evil creatures when Arts Live presents Roald Dahl’s dark comedic tale, “The Witches,” Sept. 12-15 at the theater on Sang Avenue in Fayetteville.

“One of the kids at rehearsal last night said, ‘You know, this is really like a spooky fairy tale,” said director Natalie Lane. The parallels between Dahl’s tale and the classic fairy tale formula are there: a recently orphaned child, magic and witches who hate children.

Arts Live has produced other theatrical productions of Dahl’s stories including “Willy Wonka” and “James and the Giant Peach.” Executive Director Mark Smith said that they are producing “Matilda” in the spring of 2025, so “The Witches” was a good opener for the season.

“We also wanted to produce a classic show with a fall feel and a bit of magic,” he said. On stage that will include the Grand High Witch who will transform in front of a crowd of itchy witches and children being turned into mice.

Lane said rehearsals so far have been a lot of fun. This production has 14 actors, and half of them are taking on dual roles.

“They’re really into it. We had a huge turnout for auditions,” Lane said. One young theater artist, Asher Jordan, was excited about the costumes and already had a plan for the main character to become a mouse.

“Before auditions, he contacted me and was like, I really, really want to do costumes for this show if you’ll let me, and I have designed mouse puppets,” Lane enthused. “They’re simple, yet they’re adorable!”

She said this is the first time in her career as an actor and a director that she’s used puppets. It’s also the first time she’s had a student who wanted to make the costumes with Asher.

“He is brilliant,” she said. He even found ways to help the actors to transform into grotesque witches on stage.

The production is recommended for ages 8 years and older because it’s a little scary.

“When I see [our actors] on stage, they have such a sweetness about them that alone kind of lightens it up,” Lane said. “I still don’t think it’s too scary.”

She’s also added some mood music to this production, much like she did when she played hit songs from the 1960s for “The Outsiders” when she directed the show in January of 2023. The music gave the play a sense of time.

“I always really like to use music, not just transitional music, but music to underscore things and enhance the experience,” she said.

For “The Witches,” she wanted to create an eerie, but whimsical tone. It’s also a perfect Halloween playlist.

“I couldn’t help but turn to Danny Elfman’s music from “Edward Scissorhands” and also some music from ‘The Witches of Eastwick.’”

While the heroes of “The Witches” beat evil at the end of the day, there’s a realization at the end that there are still evil witches out there.

In movies such as the 1990 film co-produced by Jim Henson and starring Anjelica Huston, there’s a happy ending for the main character. The 2020 version starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer doesn’t end as sweetly.

“I lean towards stories like this,” Lane said. “I love fairy tales, but I also love that in this story, it’s definitely not your fairy tale ending.

“It’s not a total bummer ending,” Lane said. Without giving too much away, she shared the last line in the play: “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you.”

FAQ

“The Witches”

WHAT — A theatrical adaptation of the classic story by Roald Dahl where a girl and her grandmother must stop a coven of evil witches led by the Grand High Witch who are trying to turn all of England’s children into mice. Directed by Natalie Lane with puppet and costumes designed by Asher Jordan. Recommended for 8 years and older.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Sept. 12 & 13, 2 & 7 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15

WHERE — Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

TICKETS — $10 for children, $12 for adults

INFO — www.artslivetheatre.com

BONUS — Right on time to decorate for Halloween, Lane shared her spooky and whimsical playlist The Witches on Spotify.

Cast of Characters — Maxwell Durham as Mr. Jenkins, Quinn Hawkins as Waitress/ Maid/ Witch, Avery Kvello as the Grand High Witch, Abby Logan as Witch, Kaycee Marshall as Witch (assistant to Grand High Witch), Parker Marshall as Head Chef/ Sailor/ Frog/ Puppeteer, Rylin Miller as Lawyer/ Witch, Mason Nino as Bruno Jenkins, Paisley Richard as Girl, Olivia Sanders as Grandmother, Keegan Sizemore as Mrs. Jenkins/ Doctor, Emma Smith as Second Chef/ Witch, Haleigh Ann Staley as Treehouse Witch, Sawyer Yount as Doorman/ Head Waiter.