LIVE! Music: APO adds sound to ‘Knowing the West’ at Crystal Bridges September 13, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) will present “Knowing the West,” a special musical event in collaboration with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s new exhibit, “Knowing the West: Visual Legacies of the American West” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges.

Maestro Steven Byess will lead the concert featuring Troy Armstrong’s Ozark Folk Song Suite, Sara Carina Graef’s Yakona and Aaron Copland’s Suite from Rodeo, according to a press release from Ovations+.

Special guest Dr. Mindy Besaw, curator of the Knowing the West exhibit, will provide insights into the visual and historical contexts of the music, while guest composer Sara Carina Graef will discuss her composition Yakona, inspired by the Oregon coast.

Knowing the West will be presented without intermission. Admission is $50 for adults and pay-what-you-can for students younger than 18 at arphil.org/knowing-the-west/

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Spooky Emo Night with TV Preacher, The Idioms and Not the Sun, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley, Gavin Sumrall, Justin Patterson and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — APO presents “Knowing The West,” 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrahmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary — Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Mojo Tri0, 4 p.m. Sept. 20; Los Roscoes, 2 p.m., Seth Lee Jones, 4 p.m and The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

Gotahold Brewing — Mason Jar Revival, 5 p.m. and Statehouse Electric at 6 p.m. Sept. 14; Rebecca Jed, 5 p.m. Sept. 15; Carolina Mendoza, 6 p.m. Sept. 28; King Size Bluegrass, 5 p.m. Sept. 29; Wesley Allen & the Modern August, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Dominic B Roy, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Live music on the patio at 6 p.m. with Jeremy Morris, Sept. 13; Pedal Park Autumn Social (TBD), Sept. 20; Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

La Huerta Crossover — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. Sept. 13.

Walton Arts Center — The Comedy Zone: Adam Ferrera, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, 7 p.m. Sept. 17; SoNA presents Oceans of Time: Orchestral Evolutions with special soloist Lara Downes, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Nurse Blake, 8 p.m. Oct. 6.

Prairie Street Live — Her Set Her Sound Festival with Mini Skrrt, Amarji King, DJ Dribblz, DJ Katastrophe, DJ N8TiV, DJ Starflyer, Esther Reina, BabeeDee Hollywood, Na’Tosha De’Von and hART thROB, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Hill City Rumble with TV Preacher, Ashtyn Barbaree, Charlie J Memphis and The Phelgms, Sept. 21.

Jammin’ Java — Buddy Shute, 9 a.m. Sept. 14.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and Mr. Meaner, 9 p.m. Sept. 13; Frank Foster, 9 p.m. Sept. 14; AMBRALANCE Benefit to Crush Cancer! with Tim Grace, Patti Steel Band, 3 p.m. Sept. 15; Bit Brigade Performs “Super Mario World” + “F-Zero” with Super Guitar Bros, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; Ray Wylie Hubbard, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Nace Brothers at 6 p.m. and The Burnt CDs – 2000s Dance Party, 9 p.m. Sept. 20; NERVOSA, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Funk Festival – Benefiting Arkansas Support Network with Tim Anthony & Friends and Funkanites, 3 p.m. Sept. 22.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Nokosee Fields, 7 p.m. Sept. 13; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Sept. 17; Songwriters Circle, noon, Sept. 20; Soldier Songs & Voice: Jam + Gathering, 2 p.m. Sept. 22; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Sept. 23; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Sept. 24; Dad Jam, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

JJ’s Live — Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20; La Santa Grifa and Dhariu, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Brett Young, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; The Turnt Up Tour with Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Silversun Pickups and Speedy Ortiz, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and The Scratch, 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Oct. 1.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 13; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Set. 17; Juan Moscoso, 7 p.m. Sept. 18; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Ty Claborn, 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Hilltop Hip-Hop Pt. III, 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with Amos Cochran at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and with The Adorners Sept. 26 in Millar Lodge. Free, registration required on EventBrite; ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Justin Hires, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Sept. 14; Adam Muller, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 & 21.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — Brainstock with Glass Altar, Landon Kole Bradley and 357, 8 p.m. Sept. 13 and Angel Flesh, Slow Blade, Take/Rest and Green Gar, 8 p.m. Sept. 14; The Crumbs, 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Truck Stop Poets, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Jeff Horton, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Gravehugger, PTN, Vore and Hoss, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP at 6 p.m. Fridays with La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Sons of Turner, Sept. 13; Uncle Fudge, Sept. 14; Rain Kings, Sept. 20; Robert Rouch, Sept. 21; Hoodoo Cats, Sept. 27; Rain Kings, Oct. 4; Aces & Eights, Oct. 5; Sons of Turner, Oct. 11; Borrowed Money, Oct. 12; Robert Rauch, Oct. 19; Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

Roosters — Tin Pool with Edge Of Insanity, 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Live Dead & Brothers, 7:30 p.m. and Anything Or Everything with Protohive and 5 Body Blade, 9 p.m. Sept. 14. Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napoleon Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Andrew Santino, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival is Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

Railyard Park — Newco, Ozark Riviera and TownHouseFire, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; Grupo Control de Lupe Degollado with Sonora Dynamita de Carlitos Xivir, 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Buckethead (presented by iHeartRadio), 8 p.m. Sept. 26 ($10-$100); Full House, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; 90lb Wrench with Simply Seger, 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest: Heritage, Lingle, and Oakdale Orchestras with Trio Hermanitas Alvarez, 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

AMP — Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter, 6 p.m. Sept. 17; Ivan Cornejo, 8 p.m. Sept. 19; Chappell Roan, Oct. 2.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — The sign up for the last local Groundwaves starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Angela Winfrey & Charles Winfrey, Sept. 26; Rick Shaw, Oct. 3 and Chris Cyr, Oct. 10.

Turnbow Park — Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Fuzzy Logik, 7 p.m. Sept. 13; White River Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Bad Jacksons, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; Lazy Daisy, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Night Jam, 5 p.m. Sept. 22; Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com