Fourth annual Her Set, Her Sound Festival builds connections on (and off) the dance floor September 13, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



When Robyn Jordan speaks of the purpose behind The Her Set, Her Sound Festival she sounds like she’s reciting poetry. There’s intention in her cadence and a sense of joy as she talks about the music and the market planned for this this year’s festival Sept. 14 at Prairie Street Live.

“I love to support specifically the people that we serve — femme, women, aligned, queer-owned — ‘minoritized’ businesses,” said Jordan, the CEO and founder of Her Set, Her Sound. Through her business, she creates events that bring people together on the dance floor with music from DJs, producers and musicians and boosting brands by the “heroic, magical and the underestimated.”

“The Her Set, Her Sound Festival was the catalyst to create this entertainment company,” she said.”If we’re really going to advance our ecosystem, it’s important to really dignify the talent that’s feeding this culture.”

Jordan aims to empower those who have been excluded from commercial success or exploited by the music industry with good pay and space to share their gift, whether that gift is creating beats or skin care products — she even brags about longtime partner, Nyarai Skincare products, during the interview.

“It’s about creating this space where there can be an economic exchange, but also there’s experiences or products that really speak to the lifestyles of the people that we serve,” she said. “I love to create spaces where people can meet their next hairstylist or [connect] with Big Sister Studio.”

On the festival dance floor, music will include dance, hip-hop, soul and more. A total of eight performers will move the crowd including “fashion obsessed DJ” Mini Skrrt who is coming in from L.A. to headline the Prairie Street Live music line up and Amarji King from Houston who will extend positive “underground ballroom music” vibes into the after-party.

Jordan said she’s also excited about about the line up of local talent who will perform during the festival and the after-party.

“Esther Reina is a local singer who’s an incredible songwriter, artist and performer. I’m excited to have her on stage,” Jordan said. BabeeDee Hollywood will bring in some hip-hop entrepreneur energy.

“She’s a local rapper who I think is very powerful,” said Jordan, adding that BabeeDee Hollywood has just founded her own label.

“It’s going to be really cool to just see her up there and to give her the opportunity to take up space,” Jordan said.

Jordan added that DJ Dribblz, who has played at all four festivals, will be returning with other local faves like DJ Katastrophe and DJ N8TiV. Also performing will be DJ Starflyer, Na’Tosha De’Von and hART thROB. Rapper and singer Avian Alia has also signed on to perform.

When asked how to dress for the event, Jordan said that people should where what they want, but “come to be seen.”

“I really want people to come as they are, but also I want people to be bold with the fashion, you know, I don’t mind seeing some pasties,” she said. Others have worn T-shirts and sweats while some showed off their favorite headdress.

“Come feel good, wear something that makes you feel good, wear something that makes you feel you and really bold,” Jordan said. “Don’t come shy. Come to connect. Come to be seen.”

FAQ

Her Set, Her Sound Festival

WHAT — Mini Skrrt and Amarji King, DJs Dribblz, Katastrophe, N8TiV and Starflyer, Esther Reina, BabeeDee Hollywood, Na’Tosha De’Von and hART thROB perform during the fourth annual Her Set, Her Sound Festival with vendors highlighing local women and minority-owned businesses.

WHEN/WHERE — 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Prairie Street Live, after-party at Nomad’s Southtown with Amarji King

TICKETS — Presale: $25-$60, $40-$75 at the door. Bundles available.

INFO — hersethersound.com