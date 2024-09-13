8 Days a Week

At The Theatre

“A Raisin in the Sun” — Performing the last show Sept. 15 with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. theatre2.org.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

“Peter Pan” — This play part of the Broadway Series at the Walton Arts center is a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. Eight performances, Sept. 24-29 at Baum Walker Hall. For times and tickets go to waltonartscenter.org.

Read & Write

Creative Nature — A collaborative workshop featuring Watercolor artist Amber Leibee and Ozark nature poet Amy Vollmar. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — This month’s mystery read to discuss with an adult book club is “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Shiloh Room at the Springdale Public Library.

Poetluck — The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow (WCDH) will present their September Poetluck featuring Zeek Taylor. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19 at 515 Spring St., Eureka Springs.

Try Something New

Pollinator Talks — Learn from three experts how to create and conserve your own bee and pollinator friendly spaces. Topics include healthy soil, plant choices, garden design and more. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Murder Mystery — Want to put your detective skills to the test? Participants will travel back to 1942 for a formal gala where hopefully no one meets their unfortunate demise. Tickets are $85-$125 and include drinks and light appetizers. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14, or 2 p.m. Sunday. Sept. 15 at Parker Hall, Mount Sequoyah. Register at mountsequoyah.org/events.

Intro to Fishing — In this session, Outdoor Fayetteville is providing all equipment needed to get participants started with this outdoor activity. $10 per person. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Lake Fayetteville Marina.

Out & About

Razorback Retro Tailgate Vintage Market — This month’s Second Saturday Vintage Market. Pregame Prep in Vintage Style: VIP craft beer and seltzers; tailgate snacks; and best dressed fan contest. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14 at Dirtbag Vintage and Thrift Shop. 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Brew Pig Sooie — $50 to enter the beer festival with access to 25+ breweries and a 5 oz. tasting glass which gets participants unlimited sample pours. The event will also feature local food trucks and a live DJ. Must be 21 or older to enter. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the west lawn of the Bud Walton Arena.

Monarch Flight Festival — Watch the release of newly hatched monarch butterflies and interact with the butterflies in the monarch tent. Free seed ball-making activity at the historic cabin for the duration of the festival. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Cane Hill Harvest Festival — An experience combining history, Ozark culture and a natural setting with modern amenities and live entertainment. Visitors can enjoy a country breakfast, food truck provisions, an Arts and Eats market, craft demonstrations, tours of historic buildings and a quilt show. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 14219 College Road, Canehill. Members get two free tickets. General public tickets can be purchased at historiccanehillar.org/festival.

Tinkerfest — A nationwide celebration of making and tinkering. The event will include a variety of interactive stations where participants can engage in activities such as building with recycled materials, experimenting with circuits and robotics, creating art from everyday objects, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Scott Family Amazeum. 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville.

Shire Post Mint Festival — Third annual festival to feature artworks, local vendors, activities, games, food, crafts, live music and tours inside Shire Post Mint’s “magical” workshop where the coins straight from fiction are created. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28 (rain date, Oct. 12) at 52 W. Main St., West Fork.

The Junk Ranch — Three days of live music, tin type photographer, tasty treats, and vendor booths. $20 admission for Thursday through Saturday or $10 admission for one day. Kids under 12 get in free. Oct. 3-5 at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road Washington, Prairie Grove. thejunkranch.net.

Walk & Talk Art

Studio Stroll — The Eureka Springs School of the Arts is opening their studio for the public. Check out student work and instructor demonstrations from three different workshops. 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 15751 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs. Essa-art.org.

Inaugural Art Fair Festival — To celebrate craftspeople alongside music and cuisine, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting a fair festival with artists from across the country. Oct. 4-6 outdoors on the Crystal Bridges Art Trail.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Take The Kids

Beginner Mountain Biking — Outdoor Fayetteville’s class is designed to introduce youth (ages 8-15) participants to the world of mountain biking in Northwest Arkansas. 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 13 at Lake Fayetteville Marina.

Fall on the Farm — Enjoy all the fall-favorite activities from a corn maze to a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. September: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org.

For the Fur Friends

Boops and Scoops — For this puppy adoption ice cream social, bring your well-socialized (leashed) pup for a play date and pup cups. 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Likewise. 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Dog Pawty — Calling all HOUND DOGS (and HOUND mixes). Bring your HOUNDS to romp in the park and make some new friends. Kiddie pools will be out to keep the dogs cool. $12 per dog and a waiver must be signed before entering. 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Good Dog Cafe. 2640 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville.

Yappy Hour — Unwind with your furry friends. Evening of drinks and socializing with fellow pet lovers. 5-6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Pet Resource Center. 1312 Melissa Drive, Bentonville.

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Pet Resource Center.

At The Movies

Berryville Film Festival — Screenings, workshops, and other activities will take place in the downtown square and at the Berryville Community Center Theater. Free on the square. Passes required at the community center. Sept. 13-14. berryvillefilmfest.com.

B-Movie Bingo — “The Little Shop of Horrors” presented by the Northwest Arkansas Film Club. Live music from Maple Street starts at 8 p.m., followed by the movie with interactive bingo. $5 suggested donation. Sept. 14 at Pedal Park, 169 W. Main St., Farmington.

Movie Night — Puritan Coffee and Beer is showing a viewing of “La La Land” at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

Get Crafty!

Plein Air Painting — Watercolor and acrylic nature painting workshops. This workshop is open to adults ages 18 and up. 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13. at the Community Creative Center. 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville.

Pottery Wheel Date Night — Learn a new skill together with your partner, friend, or family member. No clay experience necessary but dress for a mess. Ages 18 and up. $48 per person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Community Creative Center. 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville.

Glass Fusing — Learn about the basics of fusing glass in this two hour workshop. Glass fusing can be used to make jewelry, dishware, art glass, and so much more. In this course, participants will create various suncatcher pendant designs. $40 to attend, all supplies included. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Community Creative Center.

Hear It Here

Peace Day Concert — Celebrate International Day of Peace starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 with food and fellowship followed by concert with Emily Kaitz and Dennis Collins, Dana Louise and a reading by Ginny Masullo at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and benefit The Children’s Safety Center. 150 Skyline, Fayetteville. Ticket links at EventBrite or mountsequoyah.org.

Eat & Drink

Art and Wine Crawl — Participants can enjoy the Art Walk in downtown Springdale while rating the wines they sample along the way. $20 per person. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 13, at 306 W. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Oktoberfest — At this second annual event there will be unique German-style beer releases, limited edition glassware, food, live music, vendors and games. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company. 2225 S Bellview Road, Suite 101, Rogers.

Taco Brunch on the Mountain — Indulge in a unique taco brunch spread while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding rolling hills. BYOB. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Mount Sequoyah Center.

