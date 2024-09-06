LIVE! Music: Maud Crawford band celebrates 20 years September 6, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Maud Crawford are celebrating 20 years with a headlining show at 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at George’s Majestic Lounge.

The country-folk-rock ensemble founded in 2004 has remained a cornerstone of the regional music scene, captivating audiences with their unique blend of country, folk and rock influences. With Ben Henley (vocals, rhythm guitar, harmonica), John Bohannon (vocals, lead guitar), Daniel Dupwe (bass guitar), Kyle Brown (rhythm and lead guitar), Matt Chambers (vocals, keyboards) and Mike Waggoner (vocals, percussion, drums) — the group has continued to evolve within their Southern Rock and country music traditions and have garnered a loyal following known as the Maud Squad.

The band’s debut studio album, “Wait for Me,” marked a significant milestone in their career. Recorded at Winterwood Studios in Eureka Springs, the album features 12 original tracks penned and arranged by the band and is available for streaming on all major platforms. They have also shared the stage with notable acts including Diamond Rio, John Anderson, Confederate Railroad, Pat Green, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Casey Donahew, and Josh Abbott Band.

For more information about visit Maud Crawford maudcrawford.com or follow them on social media.

AQUEDUCT AT SMOKE AND BARREL

Seattle-via-Tulsa artist Aqueduct performs with Idle Valley at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Smoke and Barrel in Fayetteville.

David Terry and company are touring in support of his 2003 album “Power Ballads,” which is now available streaming for the fist time, according to a press release from Tiny Humans. The Sept. 8 show will also be Aqueduct’s first time back after 20 years.

After the Smoke and Barrel show, Aqueduct will join the line up of Neon Prairie Fest with Killer Mike, Marc Rebillet, Dirtwire, Alexa, Johnney Mullenax and so many more.

Tickets to the Sept. 8 show are $10 through On The Map’s Linktree or at EventBrite.

Coming up at Smoke and Barrel are TV Preacher, Chainsaw Lassy and The Idioms on Sept. 21. Be sure to bring your earplugs!

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Krislyn Arthurs and The Trainwrecks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Spooky Emo Night with TV Preacher, The Idioms and Not the Sun, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley, Gavin Sumrall, Justin Patterson and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrahmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary — TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Ozark Folk Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6-7; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 during the Original Ozark Folk Festival.

Gotahold Brewing — Anitra Jay, 4 p.m. Sept. 1.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Ashtyn Barbaree, Sept. 6; Jeremy Morris, Sept. 13; Pedal Park Autumn Social (TBD), Sept. 20; Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

La Huerta Crossover — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. Sept. 13.

Walker Park — Screening of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and live music from Smokey & Mirror, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Walton Arts Center — Sean Mason, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7; The Comedy Zone: Adam Ferrera, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, 7 p.m. Sept. 17; SoNA presents Oceans of Time: Orchestral Evolutions with special soloist Lara Downes, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Nurse Blake, 8 p.m. Oct. 6.

Prairie Street Live — Her Set Her Sound Festival with Mini Skrrt and Amarji King and local acts DJ Dribblz, DJ Katastrophe, DJ N8TiV, DJ Starflyer, Esther Reina, BabeeDee Hollywood, Na’Tosha De’Von and hART thROB, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Hill City Rumble with TV Preacher, Ashtyn Barbaree, Charlie J Memphis and The Phelgms, Sept. 21.

Jammin’ Java — Buddy Shute, 9 a.m. Sept. 14.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour Concert with King Chicken, 6 p.m. and Maud Crawford, 9 p.m. Sept. 6; The Mixtapes + Green Day Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7; NLE Choppa, 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Evan Honer and Wells Ferrari, 8 p.m. Sept. 10; Todd Day and Dylan Earl, 8 p.m. Sept. 11; Gavin Sumrall, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12; happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and Mr. Meaner, 9 p.m. Sept. 13.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voice: Jam + Gathering, 2 p.m. Sept. 8; Isirsh Jam, 6 p.m. Sept. 9; Nokosee Fields, 7 p.m. Sept. 13; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

JJ’s Live — Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20; La Santa Grifa and Dhariu, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Brett Young, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; The Turnt Up Tour with Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Silversun Pickups and Speedy Ortiz, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise and The Scratch, 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Oct. 1.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with Meadow Makers, 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Vesper Point (weather permitting, if not moves to Clapp Auditorium) and Amos Cochran at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in Millar Lodge. Free, registration required on EventBrite; ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — ISMO: Watch Your Language, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Sept. 6-7; Yakov Smirnoff and Jim Barber, 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Imagine Dragons, 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — Juju and the Juggernauts, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and The Idioms, 8 p.m. Sept. 7; Brainstock with Glass Altar, Landon Kole Bradley and 357, 8 p.m. Sept. 13 and Angel Flesh, Slow Blade, Take/Rest and Green Gar, 8 p.m. Sept. 14.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP at 6 p.m. Fridays with Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Zach Glover & Vintage, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Mulekick Rock, Sept. 6; Borrowed Money, Sept. 7; Sons of Turner, Sept. 13; Uncle Fudge, Sept. 14; Rain Kings, Sept. 20; Robert Rouch, Sept. 21; Hoodoo Cats, Sept. 27; Rain Kings, Oct. 4; Aces & Eights, Oct. 5; Sons of Turner, Oct. 11; Borrowed Money, Oct. 12; Robert Rauch, Oct. 19; Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

Roosters — Tin Pool with Edge Of Insanity, 7 p.m. Sept. 14.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Live Dead & Brothers, 7:30 p.m. and Anything Or Everything with Protohive and 5 Body Blade, 9 p.m. Sept. 14. Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napoleon Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Restless Road, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Andrew Santino, 8 p.m. Sept. 28; Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Thompson Square, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mad Ox — Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival is Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Herbie Hancock Tribute featuring Reginald James on piano and synthesizer, Jake Hertzog on guitar, Matt Beach on bass, Anthony Ball on drums, Rick Salonen on saxophone, and Nikola Radan on flute, 7 p.m. Sept. 6; Comedy Night with Joe Means, The Cajindian Comedian, Ayla Sinclair, Marco Antonio and The Frisco Kid, 8 p.m. Sept. 7; Ozark Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

Railyard Park — The Texas Gentlemen with Taylor Smith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; Covington Creek, 8 p.m. Sept. 7; Newco, Ozark Riviera and TownHouseFire, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; Grupo Control de Lupe Degollado with Sonora Dynamita de Carlitos Xivir, 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Buckethead (presented by iHeartRadio), 8 p.m. Sept. 26 ($10-$100).

AMP — Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with live orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with live orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; Creed with Daughtry & Finger Eleven, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 (sold out); Nelly performs for amp UP the arts, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter, 6 p.m. Sept. 17; Ivan Cornejo, 8 p.m. Sept. 19; Chappell Roan, Oct. 2.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic sign up starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Matt Stanton, Sept. 12.

Turnbow Park — Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Mountain Gypsies, Sept. 6; Rumours, 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. Sept. 7; Squirrel Night Jam, 5 p.m. Sept. 22; Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com