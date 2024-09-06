FYI Calendar: You can imagine one thing as something else entirely when visiting “SCRAP: A Recycled Art Show” September 6, 2024

At The Theatre

“A Raisin in the Sun” — Performing until Sept. 15 with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. theatre2.org.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

“Peter Pan” — This musical part of the Broadway Series at the Walton Arts center is a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. Sept. 24-29 at Baum Walker Hall. For times and tickets go to waltonartscenter.org.

__

Read & Write

Creative Nature — A collaborative workshop featuring Watercolor artist Amber Leibee and Ozark nature poet Amy Vollmar. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — This month’s mystery read to discuss with an adult book club is “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Shiloh Room at the Springdale Public Library.

Poetluck — The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow (WCDH) will present their September Poetluck featuring Zeek Taylor. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19 at 515 Spring St., Eureka Springs.

__

Try Something New

First Friday Songwriting Workshop — Hosted by Chris Goering, Jen Hajj and Lee Haight. An opportunity for participants to work on their song and contribute to the community of songwriters in northwest Arkansas. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 6. Folk School of Fayetteville, 207 W. Center St., Fayetteville.

TougeCon —The TougeCon brand revolves around the appreciation and celebration of Japanese cars, culture, and touge-style driving. The event showcases the local area and the sensational driving roads that surround us. Sept. 6-7 at Fayetteville Downtown Square and Gardens. Visit their website to see event schedule tougecon.com.

Maker Faire — A family-friendly gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. Show hobbies, experiments, projects. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Pollinator Talks — Learn from three experts how to create and conserve your own bee and pollinator friendly spaces. Topics include healthy soil, plant choices, garden design and more. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Murder Mystery — Want to put your detective skills to the test? Participants will travel back to 1942 for a formal gala where hopefully no one meets their unfortunate demise. Tickets are $85-$125 and include drinks and light appetizers. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14, or 2 p.m. Sunday. Sept. 15 at Parker Hall, Mount Sequoyah. Register at mountsequoyah.org/events.

__

Out & About

Junkin’ Market Days — A two-day indoor market filled with unique products from small business owners from the Fayetteville area as well as the surrounding states. $5 per person. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7. Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville.

Boops and Scoops — For this puppy adoption ice cream social, bring your well-socialized (leashed) pup for a play date and pup cups. 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Likewise. 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Monarch Flight Festival — Watch the release of newly hatched monarch butterflies and interact with the butterflies in the monarch tent. Free seed ball-making activity at the historic cabin for the duration of the festival. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Cane Hill Harvest Festival — An experience combining history, Ozark culture and a natural setting with modern amenities and live entertainment. Visitors can enjoy a country breakfast, food truck provisions, an Arts and Eats market, craft demonstrations, tours of historic buildings and a quilt show. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 14219 College Road, Canehill. Members get two free tickets. General public tickets can be purchased at historiccanehillar.org/festival.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Generational Journeys Art Exhibit — Grand Opening of the combined exhibition of seasoned artists and NWA students. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at The Medium, Springdale.

Studio Stroll — The Eureka Springs School of the Arts is opening their studio for the public. Check out student work and instructor demonstrations from three different workshops. 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 15751 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs. Essa-art.org.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

__

Take The Kids

“Bluey’s Big Play” — A theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, and new music by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush. Sept. 6-8 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center. For times and tickets, go to waltonartscenter.org.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org.

__

At The Movies

Movies in the Parks — A series of outdoor film screenings presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (with live music) will be shown 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Walker Park (North end of park, near splash pad). 10 W. 15th St., Fayetteville.

Berryville Film Festival — Screenings, workshops, and other activities will take place in the downtown square and at the Berryville Community Center Theater. Free on the square. Passes required at the community center. Sept. 13-14. berryvillefilmfest.com.

B-Movie Bingo — “The Little Shop of Horrors” presented by the Northwest Arkansas Film Club. Live music from Maple Street starts at 8 p.m., followed by the movie with interactive bingo. $5 suggested donation. Sept. 14 at Pedal Park, 169 W. Main St., Farmington.

__

Get Crafty!

Plein Air Painting — Watercolor and acrylic nature painting workshops. This workshop is open to adults ages 18 and up. 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13. at the Community Creative Center. 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville.

Pottery Wheel Date Night — Learn a new skill together with your partner, friend, or family member. No clay experience necessary but dress for a mess. Ages 18 and up. $48 per person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Community Creative Center. 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville.

__

Hear It Here

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert — Feature film and live concert featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. waltonartscenter.org.

The Beat is the History – An immersive journey through time and sound with a unique workshop series that brings the rich, polyrhythmic beats of the Americas to life. 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Peace Day Concert — Celebrate International Day of Peace starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 with food and fellowship followed by concert with Emily Kaitz and Dennis Collins, Dana Louise and a reading by Ginny Masullo at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and benefit The Children’s Safety Center. 150 Skyline, Fayetteville. Ticket links at EventBrite or mountsequoyah.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Clothing Swap — Bring your clean, gently used clothing and accessories to trade with other women in the community. Drop off at Fenix before event, Sept. 6 from 1-5 p.m. The swapping event is $5 at the door. Snacks, treats, wine and beer available. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6 at Fenix Arts Gallery, 150 N. Skyline, Mountain Sequoyah, Fayetteville.

Art and Wine Crawl — Participants can enjoy the Art Walk in downtown Springdale while rating the wines they sample along the way. $20 per person. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 13, at 306 W. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Oktoberfest — At this second annual event there will be unique German-style beer releases, limited edition glassware, food, live music, vendors and games. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company. 2225 S Bellview Road, Suite 101, Rogers.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com