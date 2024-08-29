LIVE! Music: Baang & the Gaang reunite in Springdale, Yuni Wa brings dreamy beats to Rogers August 29, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Baang & The Gaang — the annual music festival created and produced by Northwest Arkansas Hip-Hop artist Baang, returns this year. The free show featuring Jasper Logan (rapper, singer), Pura Coco (singer), LeaKe! (rapper, producer) and more starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Fairlane Station in Springdale.

According to his website, the annual Baang and the Gaang festival was born out of necessity. With a lack of venues willing to host hip-hop shows, Baang (whose name is Jeremiah Pickens) created a festival highlighing local R&B and hip-hop artists. The festival in now in its sixth year.

RSVP for the event at lovestnl.com.

YUNI WA DROPS DREAMY VIBES

Yuni Wa is on a quest to bring more electronic music to the Natural State.

With a new album dropping on Sept. 21 and a well-established viral presence, the Little Rock-based electronic artist will be in town for the Summer Nights — a DJ series focusing on underground hip hop, electronic and R&B music — kicking off at 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at The Music Depot in Rogers. He’ll also perform for the Glass Animals after party

He just released a new track, “Secret Rooms,” and has a forthcoming album, Yunism, set to drop Sept. 21.

“Yunism,” he said, is fueled by the desire to reach in the beyond and create a body of work that transcends the world we know.

“I’m always pushing myself to just discover more dream-like and abstract sounds and to create the most beautiful music that I can,” he said. Inspired over the years by electronica artists such as producer/DJ Flying Lotus and his record label, Brainfeeder. Yuni Wa hopes to keep expanding opportunities to connect over electronic music.

He’ll be sharing some new tracks from “Yunism” and some of the favorites that crowds may remember from his set opening for Sudan Archives at FORMAT festival. He’ll also perform for the Glass Animals after party following their Sept. 1 show at the AMP with YaYa Productions.

After that, Yuni Wa will be hitting the road for Phoenix and opening for Hotel Pools, a chill, synth project from Portland, Ore.

In the meantime, he hopes Yunism moves listeners to follow their passions like he did as a teenager by just getting into the sounds of techno, electronica and house. He hopes that others pick up on that passion and try new things.

Keep up with Yuni Wa on social media and at yuniwamusic.com. Tickets to the Aug. 31 Music Depot show with Yuni Wa, DJ Katastrophe, & Ajaxx are $10 in advance, $15 at the door on Stubs.net or at musicmovesar.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Mildenhall and The 1Oz Jig, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Ultimate Amy Winehouse Experience with Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Krislyn Arthurs and The Trainwrecks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Spooky Emo Night with TV Preacher, The Idioms and Not the Sun, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley, Gavin Sumrall, Justin Patterson and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrahmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary — TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30; Casey and the Atta Boys, 2 p.m. Aug. 31; Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Ozark Folk Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6-7; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — Chucky Waggs and His Company of Raggs and Jesse Dean, 8 p.m. Sept. 5; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 during the Original Ozark Folk Festival.

Gotahold Brewing — The Nightimers, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Anitra Jay, 4 p.m. Sept. 1.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters,Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Cherise Carver, Aug. 30; Ashtyn Barbaree, Sept. 6; Jeremy Morris, Sept. 13; Pedal Park Autumn Social (TBD), Sept. 20; Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Prairie Street Live — NWA Reggae Bash with Lutan Fyah, Droop Lion, Rochelle Bradshaw and the Irie Lions, 6 p.m. Aug. 30;Her Set Her Sound Festival, Sept. 14.

George’s Majestic Lounge — BYX Island Party with Squash Garden and The Charlie Hickman Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29; happy hour with Hard Tops, 6 p.m. and Shawn James with Harley Poe, 9 p.m. Aug. 30; The Hopoout & KXUA present Dog Days with PETT, Resting, Suzi Trash and Audio Book Club, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31; TWEN with Enumclaw, 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Michael Marcagi with Keenan O Meara, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Happy Hour Concert with King Chicken, 6 p.m. and Maud Crawford, 9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Play on the Porch Day from 10 a.m. to noon and Video Game Composition, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 31; The Defiance of Ozark Ballads: Workshop/Discussion with Sara Grey, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

JJ’s Live — ‘”American Pie” 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20.

Fayetteville Public Library — Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Gary McCullough, 7 p.m. Aug. 29; Edgar Lee Island, 7 p.m. Aug. 30; En Fuego Latin Dance Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 1; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Sept. 3.

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with Meadow Makers, 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Vesper Point (weather permitting, if not moves to Clapp Auditorium) and Amos Cochran at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in Millar Lodge. Free, registration required on EventBrite; ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Carmen Lynch, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 31; Zoltan Kaszas, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4; ISMO: Watch Your Language, 6:30 & 9 p.m. Sept. 6-7.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads with HIRIE, KBong & Johnny Cosmic, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Imagine Dragons, 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — Back from the Dead Night (free) with Anything or Everything, Vulturegeist, Velvet Flame Cult and Landon Kole Bradley, 8 p.m. Aug. 30 and Anything or Everything, The Dryline, Maxx Lemaster and Five Body Blade, 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Juju and the Juggernauts, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and The Idioms, 8 p.m. Sept. 7; Brainstock with Glass Altar, Landon Kole Bradley and 357, 8 p.m. Sept. 13 and Angel Flesh, Slow Blade, Take/Rest and Green Gar, 8 p.m. Sept. 14.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Zach Glover & Vintage, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Anything Or Everything with Protohive and 5 Body Blade, 9 p.m. Sept. 14. Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napoleon Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Thompson Square, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mad Ox — Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Ashtyn Barbaree, 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Summer Nights ft. Yuni Wa, DJ Katastrophe, & Ajaxx, Aug. 31.

Railyard Park — Green Day and Nirvana Tribute, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Jazz & Blues Block Party with Danielle Nicole and Alisha Pattillo Electric Band, Divas On Fire and Nadjah Nicole, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Jon B. & Tweet with Amanda Cole, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; The Texas Gentlemen with Taylor Smith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

AMP — Sammy Hagar with Loverboy Aug 25; Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe, Aug. 29; Glass Animals, 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with live orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic sign up starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with One for the Money, Aug. 30; 96 Miles, Aug. 31; Mountain Gypsies, Sept. 6; Rumours, 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com