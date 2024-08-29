Labor, Gratitude, Autumn & Spiritual Approach

Autumn is quickly approaching, with its many festivals, holidays and celebrations of light. It’s only weeks now ‘til autumn equinox, another summer passing, another season approaching. Notice the word “approach”, as in Spiritual Approach, one of the Laws of the Aquarian Age. To “approach” means to “come closer.” The new Laws and Principles of the new Aquarian era, invites each of us to approach each other not in the old ways of fear and separation, judgment, criticism and intolerance, but with the light and knowledge of our essential spiritual divinity.

As each new age (2,500 years long) begins, humanity is given new guidelines. The Aquarian Age has six guidelines (Laws and Principles) to follow. One is “Spiritual Approach” which is studied from August 21st to October 21st. Spiritual Approach invites us to approach each other with love. For it is love that brings all earthly karma to an end.

Mercury (in Leo) is slowly moving out of retrograde. However, ‘til mid-September, it’s still progressing through its retrograde shadow. Uranus, planet of shaking things up, turning everything topsy-turvy and creating sudden upsets, stations retrograde Monday, September 1st at 27 degrees Taurus. During Uranus retrograde we look back on changes encountered this past year and their effects. Retrogrades are times of reflection and review.

Monday, September 2nd is both a new moon (Virgo) and Labor Day. Labor Day – how do we best approach this day? We contemplate on our labors and the labors of those around us. We offer gratitude to all kingdoms (human, animal, plant, mineral) who labor daily for our well-being. This is their love for and “approach” to us. Let us show our gratitude.

The Virgo new moon is a solar festival (11 degrees). Virgo is the world mother. She is Ceres watching over her daughter, Persephone, in the gardens of the earth, lest Pluto take her underground.

A lunar eclipse occurs at the Virgo solar festival (full moon), Tuesday, September 17th. Eclipse season has begun. A lunar eclipse informs humanity that things in the outer world, having completed their purpose, have or will disappear. We know what areas of life this occurs in when we consult our astrology charts. Does everyone have their chart?

And so, autumn begins the following Sunday, September 22nd as the Sun enters Libra, sign of deep, abiding, loving I/Thou relationships.

ARIES: It’s important to assess with truthfulness what you know, recognizing your knowledge is a gift to be shared with others. You can be strong-willed and confident, and driven with a sense of authority. However, your fire soon burns out and you shift your attention elsewhere. It’s important to acknowledge others’ beliefs and points of view. Allow everyone to share their hopes, wishes, dreams and accomplishments. Then you become a true source of inspiration and leadership in your world.

TAURUS: You remember many things from the past. Much about family and friends continues to appear and reappear. Do not allow other people’s beliefs, criticisms or behaviors deterring you from your purpose and mission. Identify with your own thinking and rely on intuition. It’s important to feel confident with the information you present to others. However, do not present unusual ideas to those who will either appropriate it or use it to test you. Maintain a safe protection around yourself.

GEMINI: Your mind quickens with curiosity. Take a walk-about into neighborhoods. Interact with everyone including the mineral, plant and animal kingdoms. Many people may wish to talk with you. Listen to what’s behind their words. Everything they say is important. Notice indecision. It reflects the dual nature of our world. Careful with distractions and finishing what you’ve begun. Do only what keeps your mind agile, interested and focused. You’re to initiate intelligent conversations.

CANCER: It’s important to ponder deeply upon the more essential decisions you need to make. You must have all the facts, have clear understanding, be practical while proceeding slowly. There’s value in taking your time, contemplating different choices. This gives you focus with final decisions deliberated. Determination colors your actions. You’re developing a greater level of concentration. Concentration is the first level of meditation (the Leo level).

LEO: Your voice is at times stronger, serious, more practical and, at other times, more spontaneous and playful. You might say things you don’t mean or didn’t consider. Your tone may have changed, too. Notice any arguments, intellectual competition, irritability, impatience and impulsiveness along with great desires arising. Concentration (Leo’s way of meditation) may seem impossible so you’ll make quick decisions. Ponder on the heart of all that matters. You’re on the “burning grounds.”

VIRGO: You’re able to communicate with the dream world, with angels, devas, elementals, fairies and many unseen beings. The devas are the angelic builders in the plant kingdom living in gardens. They speak to us via symbols, color, fragrance and the intuition. You may encounter mysteries not understood. Use your imagination to create the world you want to live in. Stand firm within your beliefs while listening carefully to what others believe. Our minds change when we listen and thus learn more.

LIBRA: Your professional life’s work is your inner Vesta lamplight. It’s golden and fills you with confidence, poise, self-reliance and a sense of well-being. You’ve worked hard, gaining success and status, climbing every step of the ladder. You’ve been generous with your knowledge, time and skills. You have a keen sense of ethics and order. You have pride in your work and the many decisions that helped you reach that state. It’s also essential to remember those who helped along the way. Always loving you.

SCORPIO: Scorpios learn all about the hidden realities of life on Earth. It develops a keen awareness of sorrow and pain, death and betrayal, trust and mistrust. In contrast Scorpios cultivate values, ethics and justice that apply to all peoples of the world. Your most important tasks are uncovering life’s mysteries and seeking the truth of what matters. Through these a true identity emerges. Knowing all that you know, you could rule the world. However, you also know of leadership’s secret dangers.

SAGITTARIUS: In the past years, you’ve gained strength, expanded borders, extended horizons, projected yourself into fields in the hope of making yourself and the world better. You lead others through dramatic stories, explanations, long journeys, your eyes always on the prize (mountaintops ahead). You love your heritage and from family a sense of self-identity has resulted. When you overact you pay the consequences. But always you win in the end. Don’t let your crown slip.

CAPRICORN: Your values, sense of tradition and willingness to explore new realities have always been sources of strength and power. As you share your values and resources with others, changes occur in your life. All your hidden gifts are recognized and come into the light. Remember that anger, sadness, conflict and chaos simply present us with messages. If you’re overtired and overwhelmed, you need a respite. Contemplate these things. Call to others for help and assistance. They wait to hear your voice.

AQUARIUS: Sometimes, in learning to understand relationships, we allow others to have more power which means power over us. Eventually we become disheartened with this situation wondering what makes us feel so sad and empty. It’s not good for you to be in the shadows. You need freedom, excitement, love and consistency. Then you begin to trust and settle down. It’s good when others recognize your leadership skills Your presence brings the future to humanity.

PISCES: Soon you will sit at the helm, being the achiever, the advisor and the organizer with the needed rules and a time watch. Few see and understand the need for true leadership. It’s a deep responsibility. So much in our world is falling away. As a fish you are seen disappearing and appearing again and again. Place your entire heart and willingness into your work. Change will occur over time. Visualize and imagine, draw and paint, in detail, your perfect life and how to seek to serve. Then the petals of your heart unfold. Twelve petals there are.