FYI Calendar: Coal Miner’s Daughter Selected for Movies in the Parks August 29, 2024

At The Theatre

“A Raisin in the Sun” — Performing until Sept. 15 with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. theatre2.org.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 through Nov. 30. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

“Peter Pan” — This musical part of the Broadway Series at the Walton Arts center is a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. Sept. 24-29 at Baum Walker Hall. For times and tickets go to waltonartscenter.org.

Read & Write

Books and Brews — A book club that meets on the first Wednesday of every month to discuss a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction. This month, the group will discuss “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Flyaway Brewing Co.

Creative Nature — A collaborative workshop featuring Watercolor artist Amber Leibee and Ozark nature poet Amy Vollmar. Leibee’s three hour workshop is “Create a Nature/ Travel/ Adventure Journal.” Vollamar’s workshop “The Nature of Poetry” will start with collaging before heading outside to explore and write. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

We Know Whodunit Book Club — This month’s mystery read to discuss with an adult book club is “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Shiloh Room at the Springdale Public Library.

Try Something New

1800s Social Dance — Put on your dancing shoes and learn some easy social dances from the 1800s. Instructor Judy Costello and a group of Northwest Arkansas Historic Dancers will be teaching this class in costume. 6-7:15 p.m. Sept. 4. Art and Movement Room at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Knot Tying and Rope Craft — Learn the craft of knot tying. At the Pack Rat Outdoor Center, they will discuss a range of basic knots that are useful for outdoor pursuits such as hiking, boating and camping. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at 209 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville.

Maker Faire — A family-friendly gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. Show hobbies, experiments, projects. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Pollinator Talks — Learn from three experts how to create and conserve your own bee and pollinator friendly spaces. Topics include healthy soil, plant choices, garden design and more. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Out & About

Boops and Scoops — For this puppy adoption ice cream social, bring your well-socialized (leashed) pup for a play date and pup cups. 2-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Likewise. 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Monarch Flight Festival — Watch the release of newly hatched monarch butterflies and interact with the butterflies in the monarch tent. Free seed ball-making activity at the historic cabin for the duration of the festival. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Walk & Talk Art

Time Loop by Klip Collective: A Forest Light Experience — The installation is on view in the North Forest at Crystal bridges Wednesdays through Sundays from Sept. 4, through Jan. 5.

International Peace Month Art Installation — Helen Kwiatkowski’s paintings and 1,000 handmade cranes installation. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6. On display until Sept. 30 in Sequoyah Hall Gallery at 150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

Studio Stroll — The Eureka Springs School of the Arts is opening their studio for the public. Check out student work and instructor demonstrations from three different workshops. 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 15751 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs. For more info essa-art.org.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more info visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Take The Kids

“Bluey’s Big Play” — A theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, and new music by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush. Sept. 6-8 at Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center. For times and tickets, go to waltonartscenter.org.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org.

At The Movies

“Stand by Me” — Movie night at Puritan Coffee and Beer 7 p.m. Sept. 4. 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Movies in the Parks — A series of outdoor film screenings presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (with live music) will be shown 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Walker Park (North end of park, near splash pad). 10 W. 15th St., Fayetteville.

Get Crafty!

Social Sewing Circle — This casual meetup is designed to bring the local sewing community together for a sewing social. Bring your latest sewing project whether it’s an easy boxy tee, tote bag, or maybe a pair of jeans. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Hear It Here

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert — Feature film and live concert featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. waltonartscenter.org.

The Beat is the History – An immersive journey through time and sound with a unique workshop series that brings the rich, polyrhythmic beats of the Americas to life. 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

“A Pair of Jokers” — The Jones Center is bringing stand-up comedy to downtown Springdale with a new series. Kicking off the Center Stage Comedy series is Moody McCarthy and Ashley Austin Morris on Sept. 20. Tickets are $25/$20 for Jones Center members and available at thejonescenter.net.

Peace Day Concert — Celebrate International Day of Peace starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 with food and fellowship followed by concert with Emily Kaitz and Dennis Collins, Dana Louise and a reading by Ginny Masullo at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and benefit The Children’s Safety Center. 150 Skyline, Fayetteville. Ticket links at EventBrite or mountsequoyah.org.

Eat & Drink

Magic Mic Monday — Sing your favorite songs and party with friends at The Piano Bar. $3 Kurikazes and $4 Truly & Twisted Tea all night. The kitchen will also be open for food all night. 8 p.m. Sept. 2. 230 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

Clothing Swap — Bring your clean, gently used clothing and accessories to trade with other women in the community. Drop off at Fenix before event, Sept. 5 or Sept. 6 from 1-5 p.m. The swapping event is $5 at the door. Snacks, treats, wine and beer available. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6 at Fenix Arts Gallery, 150 N. Skyline, Mountain Sequoyah, Fayetteville.

Oktoberfest — At this second annual event there will be unique German-style beer releases, limited edition glassware, food, live music, vendors and games. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Company. 2225 S Bellview Road, Suite 101, Rogers.

