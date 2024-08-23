Step Into The Haunted Past: Crescent Hotel offers adventurous ghost tours for children August 23, 2024

Dustin Staggs Dstaggs@nwaonline.com



Located down the winding lanes of the picturesque tiny hamlet of Eureka Springs, high above the Victorian Village, is the 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa. Arkansans regard this opulent edifice as a symbol of hospitality in the Ozark Mountains, as a historical treasure. Beyond its stately facade and luxury facilities, the Crescent Hotel holds a title that has intrigued many: America’s Most Haunted Hotel.

For years, the Crescent Hotel has been a popular haunt for ghost hunters and paranormal aficionados, with tales of strange encounters and lingering ghosts passed down through generations. The Crescent staff created an attraction out of the spirits lingering in the hotel by putting on ghost tours of the building for visitors to enjoy.

However, last year, the hotel put on another novel spin on its haunting history with a ghost tour tailored exclusively for kids.

Gina Rambo, director of marketing, said the kids were interested in the history at the Crescent Hotel, but Rambo and the staff wanted an alternative to the hour-long tour for the kids.

Taking place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23, children ages 5 through 12 will be able to join the next haunting tour and explore the hotel’s eerie hallways in a 45-minute walking tour that promises to be both thrilling and instructive. The tour, which costs $15 per child, encourages young explorers to delve into the mysteries of the Crescent Hotel, accompanied by a guardian who attends for free.

The tour begins on the fourth floor, a site rich in history where the ghostly spirit of Theodora, a former employee of Norman Baker, resides.

Baker was known as a charismatic yet fradulent figure who acquired the hotel and turned into a well-known cancer clinic. According to the Crescent Hotel’s website, Baker presented himself as a somewhat visionary healer and claimed to possess the elusive “cure” for cancer.

The kids then travel through the hotel’s other most famed locations, concluding with a visit to Norman Baker’s notorious morgue.

But parents don’t have to fear; this isn’t a “special effects haunted house” tour aimed to scare. Instead, it’s a carefully designed experience that combines spooky elements with an informative look at the hotel’s history.

Debra Workman, the hotel’s director of ghost tours, said the guides do a great job alleviating the kids’ preconceived fears. Guides keep the tour in tune with the kids by asking the kids questions that relate back to their daily activities, such as something simple like making their bed.

Each child who embarks on the tour will be given a special souvenir from the hotel as a keepsake to remember their adventure. The token, a sticker that says “I saw Morris” (the ghost cat of the hotel), acts as a concrete remembrance of the tales they heard and the locations they visited, as a way to remember the trip.

Morris might be the only apparitioned cat, but he isn’t the only cat that resides in the hotel. There is also Jasper, a long-hair cat who has been with the hotel for 15 years, and his recent successor, Ozzy. After walking into the hotel and being greeted by the lobby boys, guests may find Ozzy curled in a ball, snoozing on the couch, or roaming about with his companion.

The Crescent Hotel’s kids ghost tour provides a unique opportunity for children to engage with history and the wonder of the unknown. It’s an opportunity to put on the shoes of a ghost hunter, if only for a short while, and explore the secrets hidden within the walls of this ancient building.

For the guardians required to accompany, it’s an opportunity to have a lighthearted trip with their children and to witness the awe in their eyes as they learn about history in a more engaging and enjoyable manner. As the tour wanders through the Crescent Hotel’s corridors and on the creaky stairs, echoes of the past emerge, providing a potentially haunting yet delicate peek into the stories that make this hotel one of Arkansas’ most interesting locations.

The Crescent Hotel’s Kids Ghost Tour is sure to leave an impact, whether the kids leave believing in ghosts or with a renewed interest in history.

—

FAQ

Kids Ghost Tour

WHEN — 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

WHERE — 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs

COST — $15 for one child with guardian.

INFO — crescent-hotel.com