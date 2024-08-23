LIVE! Music: Mathews takes confessions, festivals release early tickets August 23, 2024



Spill your deepest darkest secrets to Matt Mathews or just come along and listen. The comedian and social media sensation brings his Boujee On A Budget tour Jan. 31 to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $29.50 – $110.95.

Widely known and celebrated for his relatability and situational humor, Mathews discusses a variety of topics and personal experiences in his stand-up, including his daily life of living on a farm, his career as a boudoir photographer, relationships and more. The comedian will also bring his ever-popular “Confessions with Matt” video series to the live stage, where he provides a real-time comedic take on audience members who voluntarily spill their deepest, darkest secrets.

Purchase tickets online at waltonartscenter.org, in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office or by calling (479) 443-5600.

EARLY BIRDS

Early bird tickets are available now for two very different festival experiences in Northwest Arkansas.

The fourth annual Her Set Her Sound festival returns Sept. 14 to Prairie Street Live with DJs, dancing, vendors and more. The all-femme lineup will drop later this month, but right now tickets are priced at $28.14 per day for general admission or two for $50. VIP upgrades are available.

Learn more about Her Set Her Sound and find a ticket link at www.hersethersound.com.

Up in Eureka Springs, they are getting ready for the Original Ozark Folk Festival, Sept. 5-7 at various locations in downtown including The Aud. However, early bird tickets are available now for the Ozark Mountain Music Festival coming Jan. 16-19, 2025 to the Basin Park Hotel. Early bird pricing starts at $129 all-access pass to the indoor, winter music festival. See ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com for more information and ticket links.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Mildenhall and The 1Oz Jig, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Ultimate Amy Winehouse Experience with Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Krislyn Arthurs and The Trainwrecks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Spooky Emo Night with TV Preacher, The Idioms and Not the Sun, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley, Gavin Sumrall, Justin Patterson and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrahmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary —Courtyard Sessions with NWA Jazz Society, 7 p.m. Aug. 23; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Jesse Dean, 4 p.m. Aug. 23; Paul McDonald, 4 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30; Casey and the Atta Boys, 2 p.m. Aug. 31; Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Ozark Folk Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6-7; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — Chucky Waggs and His Company of Raggs and Jesse Dean, 8 p.m. Sept. 5; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 during the Original Ozark Folk Festival.

Gotahold Brewing — Jeremiah Griffin, 6 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nightimers, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Anitra Jay, 4 p.m. Sept. 1.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Ceci Allen, Aug. 23; Cherise Carver, Aug. 30; Ashtyn Barbaree, Sept. 6; Jeremy Morris, Sept. 13; Pedal Park Autumn Social (TBD), Sept. 20; Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour Concert with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. and then Pop Punk Nite with Van Full of Nuns, 9 p.m. Aug. 23; God Dog Good Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24; free show with Protohive, The Salesman and Violets Are Blue, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28; BYX Island Party with Squash Garden and The Charlie Hickman Band, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29; happy hour with Hard Tops, 6 p.m. and Shawn James with Harley Poe, 9 p.m. Aug. 30; The Hopoout & KXUA present Dog Days with PETT, Resting, Suzi Trash and Audio Book Club, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Lost Patterns, 7 p.m. Aug. 23; Jack Williams, 7 p.m. Aug. 25; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 27; The Defiance of Ozark Ballads: Workshop/Discussion with Sara Grey, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

Morano’s — Buddy Shute and the Motivators, 6 p.m. Aug. 24.

JJ’s Live — Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘”American Pie” 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20. Just added:Therapuss and Jake Shane, Nov. 3.

Fayetteville Public Library — Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Project 1268, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Blues Redemption, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Rob Schneider, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 6 & 9 p.m. Aug. 24; Tim Meadows, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 31.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads with HIRIE, KBong & Johnny Cosmic, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Imagine Dragons, 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — The Swade Diablo’s, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Back from the Dead Night (free) with Anything or Everything, Vulturegeist, Velvet Flame Cult and Landon Kole Bradley, 8 p.m. Aug. 30 and Anything or Everything, The Dryline, Maxx Lemaster and Five Body Blade, 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Juju and the Juggernauts, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and The Idioms, 8 p.m. Sept. 7; Brainstock with Glass Altar, Landon Kole Bradley and 357, 8 p.m. Sept. 13 and Angel Flesh, Slow Blade, Take/Rest and Green Gar, 8 p.m. Sept. 14.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Zach Glover & Vintage, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Anything Or Everything with Protohive and 5 Body Blade, 9 p.m. Sept. 14. Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napolean Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kody West with Jason Scott, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland — Doug Stone and the Stone Age Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 23.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Thompson Square, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mad Ox — Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — DeeDee Jones, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Sarah Nicole Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Ashtyn Barbaree, 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Summer Nights ft. Yuni Wa, DJ Katastrophe, & Ajaxx, Aug. 31.

Railyard Park — Vintage Pistol, Ted Hammig & The Campaign, Gardensnakes, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23; Uncrowned Kings with The Handshake Saints, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24; Green Day and Nirvana Tribute, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Jazz & Blues Block Party with Danielle Nicole and Alisha Pattillo Electric Band, Divas On Fire and Nadjah Nicole, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Jon B. & Tweet with Amanda Cole, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; The Texas Gentlemen with Taylor Smith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

AMP — LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Sammy Hagar with Loverboy Aug 25; Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe, Aug. 29; Glass Animals, 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with live orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Just announced: Billy Idol, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Sept. 29 and Benson Boone, Oct. 14.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic sign up starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Jenna and the Soul Shakers, Aug. 23; Maud Crawford, Aug. 24; One for the Money, Aug. 30; 96 Miles, Aug. 31; Mountain Gypsies, Sept. 6; Rumours, 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

