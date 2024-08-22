Sirius Leo Virgo- the Light of August August 22, 2024



We shift from Leo Sun to Virgo Sun this week. However, Mercury remains in Leo. ‘til September 10th so the messages from the heavens are in fact all about Leo. By the way, Mercury turns stationary direct next Wednesday August 28th, However, Mercury remains in its retro shadow for several more weeks.

Leo is always the heart of the matter. During August, the month of Leo, love streams forth from the blue star Sirius to the heart of the Sun and into all hearts on our planet. Everywhere, the golden lotus petals of the heart, twelve in all, begin to unfold.

It is in the heart where the inner and the outer worlds meet. Like the color green (Earth) blending with violet (the etheric vital light around our physical bodies), here (in the heart) the visible becomes the invisible. In the heart is the Life thread (Sutratma, Sanskrit). The heart is the anchoring point for love, it is electric fire, the “Jewel in the Lotus.” During August the New Group of World Servers makes contact with the love from Sirius. Sirius, the blue-white star, where Love originates.

The great Avatars, Masonry, the Hierarchy and all evolutionary energies originate from Sirius, which is also the brightest star in our heavens. Sirius streams through Regulus (the Lawmaker), the heart of the Lion. The Leo-Sirius connection is central to humanity’s spiritual evolution and the building of the new unifying Aquarian religion.

As Leo gives way to Virgo, the mother of the world takes the love from Sirius and blends it with the love of the Father, and behold, the holy child in seed form appears in her womb! The holy child is a metaphor for the Soul, the light of direction within all of humanity.

During August, the month dedicated to Sirius, the Soul light within us becomes aware of the spiritual light emanating from Sirius. This great Sirian light offers humanity a direct pathway to the heart of God. And new opportunities to build the Aquarian culture and civilization. Jupiter is the heart lotus (wheel of light, chakra) unfolding within us the Love/Wisdom needed for the Aquarian Age. An open heart and mind, with intention, helps us make contact with Sirius. The heart of all that matters. Expect a response. As making contact releases Love.

ARIES: There may be that tug-of-war in all interactions – with intimates, close family, partners and friends. A new creative cycle begins in all relationships. Love will be needed by and for everyone. Love heals karma. You can help this occur by offering a sense of freedom to others, the result of unconditional love. With children, freedom is offered through loving discipline and intelligent structure. What Montessori is all about. A question for you to ask yourself is, ”How can I love more?”

TAURUS: It will soon be time to begin a new cycle of planning, new structure and new goals concerning your health, daily work and interactions with co-workers. Each day, it seems there’s a change, a shift or emergency. Adaptation is needed. It’s important to know and acknowledge that everyone is always in service. Speak often of this so everyone understands. New skills will be developed as new opportunities come forth. Family resources need tending.

GEMINI: Jupiter shining brightly in your house of self-identity, calls you to greater self-expression along with “being more careful of love than of everything.” Consciously offering goodwill and radiating love helps prepare everyone around you for an unexpected future. Mercury, your very own planet, turns direct soon. You (and everyone) have assumed Virgo qualities during this retrograde, pondering upon things deeply, especially how you communication. Now you must communicate creatively, with love and wisdom, all that you learned in the retrograde.

CANCER: You ponder upon the past, on home and family, partners and parents. You remember early childhood years and wonder if there was love enough for you to thrive. You ponder upon your way of life and ask yourself what you are doing where you presently live and if you are to expand and/or move from there. Needing a more abundant foundation, you want to live, work and garden in a true community. You need a gate to walk through, a sense of leadership to lead with and rose bushes blooming all around.

LEO: What surroundings and environments you live in daily need tending? Walk through the rooms of your home to see what care, repairs and upkeep are needed. Be in touch with siblings, family and relatives, creating a deeper level of communication. Write a family newsletter. Did you speak with your angels on your birthday? If not, each moment is always the right time to do so. They want to help you navigate the new Aquarian times to come and direct you to the Raincloud of Knowable Things. What part would you want to play in creating the new era?

VIRGO: If you listen quietly to your heart and soul and observe carefully your values and events in daily life, you will realize much has changed over the past months and years. You are different now. You no longer maintain previous thoughts and beliefs. You grew up and thus outgrew them. Your values will eventually expand too into greater and more responsible levels of harmony and these you will radiate towards all and everyone. You always seek to serve. Step more closely towards the Path of Return. Sow flower and apples seeds along the way.

LIBRA: Something is occurring in your beliefs, in the way you think and also in your physical body. Perhaps it’s a health discipline that will change the shape of your body. Perhaps it’s your self-image where you begin to value yourself more and begin to understand your childhood experiences and their purpose within the family. Perhaps you’re forced to adopt newer stricter disciplines to maintain a better quality of life. Whatever is changing, it’s good and loving and purposeful. You are always thought of, cared for and forgiven.

SCORPIO: Things in your life are being gathered into a profuse, abundant, generous and bountiful harvest. Perhaps the result of great needs, loss, sorrows or death. Perhaps it’s from a realization of all you’ve accomplished and knowing all there is yet to do. Perhaps it’s a gathering of gifts offered to those in need. Compassion is beginning to open your heart. You realize life isn’t a movie or film or novel. It’s real life and you play the leading role and this life determines your next…an interesting and most benevolent meditative thought to ponder!

SAGITTARIUS: You may soon find yourself going to and fro, here and there, up and down between old and new. Between previous hopes, wishes and dreams, and fleetingly new ones. The latter will appear slowly over time. Some already have. You will also consider what goals, ambitions and views of the world are important to keep and what to change. You realize you need a new group to work with, new like-minded people, creating a new future that better defines your new self. Balance, work with and tend to finances with the utmost care.

CAPRICORN: In the public eye you are a rarity, a curiosity, a marvel, a wonder, as well as a person of many gifts and talents. Sometimes you’re not quite fully understood. You bring both a special force of love and humor and stability to all that you do in the world. A new cycle, an expansion begins in your work, profession, and who you are in the world. There will be more responsibilities, more tasks but also more praise, recognition, perhaps a promotion. Allow your intuition to come forth more and more. Intuition is our true guide.

AQUARIUS: There are many possibilities for Aquarians to consider in the coming months based upon their states of conscious awareness. Influenced by a new cycle of learning and possible teaching, what is ahead is a long and adventurous journey. For some, it’s the building of a new era community. For all Aquarians, a wider view of reality emerges and this propels you into new areas of work and a different daily life. One you hoped for.

PISCES: It’s good to begin to eliminate what is unnecessary in your life, especially what has not been used in the past many months. This will allow newer, finer energies and resources, infinite and abundant, more appropriate to the coming times, to be available. Be prepared for unexpected changes, shifts and losses. But this has been occurring for a while now and you have become somewhat adaptable. Take Ignatia Amara (homeopath) for grief. Carbo Veg for digestion and learn the hand mudras.