Effective and stylish option to keep your suit dry in the rain August 22, 2024

Q. Last week I got drenched twice in rain storms and while it looks like a dry patch is coming I want to prepare for the next heavy rains and any hurricane remnants that might come our way. Besides a trench coat, what is the best choice for a man’s truly waterproof raincoat?

A. What you may not want to hear is that very few raincoats or rain jackets are truly totally waterproof. But many of them are water-resistant and do a good job of keeping you relatively dry on most rainy days, short of a downpour.

Most long and mid-length raincoats are made for layering and rely on special high-tech fabrics, rather than cotton, to keep you dry. They include effective and stylish options that go with office attire and also dressier evening wear. You will also want to seek out shorter coats and jackets that will work for you for everyday wear. Check out a few of the options from several different brands such as L.L. Bean, Michael Kors, Eddie Bauer, and Patagonia to find the best one for you.

There is a lot of information about the technical fabrics that promise to keep you dry; these water-resistant materials all work similarly. Unlike the original classic all-cotton trench coats, most of today’s rain jackets and raincoats are made of nylon or polyester, which is then treated with a DWR (durable water-resistant) coating to make water run off the surface. Nothing lasts forever. A DWR coating slowly wears off after years of use, but youdon’t need to throw away your coat. It can be revived with an inexpensive treatment like Nilwax Tx-direct wash. For a few dollars and a few minutes of your time, you can give new life to your old rainwear, making it almost as good as new.

Rain jackets are often constructed with a few layers to provide more of a barrier between you and the rain. Some include a waterproof membrane, like breathable Gore-Tex or eVent, that physically repel water without any extra waterproof coating. These days, most outdoor clothing manufacturers are creating their own fabrics that shed raindrops for a good while, at least while the garment is still relatively new.

In addition to the styling, elements to pay attention to are length, weight, adjustable hoods, and price.

The ultimate raincoat, with a removable lining – the British Burberry trench – is the absolute top-of-the- line raincoat you can own. You may not decide to buy this Rolls-Royce of coats, but once you try one on, you will know what the best looks and feels like, and will have a reference point for judging other brands and models. These days, an all-cotton, top-of-the-line Burberry tan-colored trench coat – complete with its double-breasted closing, epaulets, belt, an impressive brass loop or two, and a button-in recognizable plaid liner – will cost around $2,500! The price has gotten so high that very few stores still carry the classic Heritage model. Burberry makes other variations – single-breasteds, shorter lengths, cotton blends, etc. – that are somewhat less costly.

Incidentally, here is one area where it certainly pays to hunt out a slightly-used/previously-owned coat on eBay or in the best local thrift shop you can find. The price difference can be enormous. If you’re lucky, you might even inherit one from your Dad. I bought mine years ago in London at a price that practically paid for my trip.

And don’t ignore the usefulness of that old essential piece of rain gear, a large sturdy umbrella.

Please send your men’s dress and grooming questions and comments to MALE CALL: Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net