LIVE! Music: Anvil Fest returns with community connections and live music August 15, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Bring your earplugs and plan to make friends, Anvil Fest returns Aug. 16-17.

Organized by Raif Box, the creator of Anvil Sessions, a Fayetteville-based music video series, the two-day festival features live music and a community resource fair to help local creatives connect with resources.

“It’s kind of meant to be this one-stop community event,” Box said. “You can just walk through the tables and find all these resources for creative outlets here in Northwest Arkansas, and people and organizations and companies that who have resources that you can take advantage of. They’re able to help you along your own artistic journey.”

In addition to merch makers, recording services and local promoters, Box said he hopes musicians find other musicians and that Anvil Fest leads to more local bands, like the ones playing at this year’s festival. Several of the bands are already featured on Anvil Sessions.

Little Rock heavies Colour Design and Mammoth Caravan are coming to town. Also plugging up and playing loud are Garden Snakes, Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon and Super Model on Aug. 16 and Obliviate, Morbid Visionz, Always Tired, Chrono Wizard and Liquid Courage on Aug. 17. As of press time, the only band not yet on Anvil Sessions are garage rockers Idle Valley, but they’re on the schedule to record soon.

Tickets to Anvil Fest are $15 for one day, $20 for both on the Anvil Sessions page at KUAF: kuaf.com/anvilsessions. You can also check out the videos and sign up to get your band on Anvil Sessions.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter…

GYSPY REUNION

GYPSY marries music and nostalgia for an early evening show Aug. 16 at George’s Majestic Lounge. Hailing from Fayetteville, the duo of Tyler Bell and Jay Reynolds rocked the Southeast and Midwest throughout the 1990s playing major venues and festivals with the likes of Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Spin Doctors, North Mississippi Allstars and many more.

Expect an unforgettable evening filled with good friends, classic hits and an abundance of high-energy. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the local scene, come sing along. Music starts at 8:30 p.m.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Ashtyn Barbaree, Steph Essin and Bayard Blain, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15; Bill Chase and The Youngbloods, 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Mildenhall and The 1Oz Jig, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery with Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

The Momentary — S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; Golden Hour with Susie Q, 6 p.m. Aug. 22; Courtyard Sessions with NWA Jazz Society, 7 p.m. Aug. 23; deadmau5, Aug. 24.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — March to August, 4 p.m. Aug. 16; The Nace Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Jesse Dean, 4 p.m. Aug. 23; Paul McDonald, 4 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

The Aud — Chucky Waggs and His Company of Raggs and Jesse Dean, 8 p.m. Sept. 5; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 during the Original Ozark Folk Festival.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Ashtyn Barbaree, Korey McKelvy, Candy Lee and Common Roots, 5 p.m. Aug. 16; Ceci Allen, Aug. 23; Cherise Carver, Aug. 30.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Waylon Wyatt with Cole Phillips, 8 p.m. Aug. 15; Happy Hour Concert with On the Verge, 6 p.m. and GYPSY, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Gimmie Gimmie Disco, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17; The 502s, 8 p.m. Aug. 18; Slade Coulter & Jacob Stelly with Cameron Allbright, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Anvil Fest with Colour Design, Gardensnakes, Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon and Super Model, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and Obliviate, Morbid Visionz, Mammoth Caravan, Always Tired, Chrono Wizard and Liquid Courage, 6 p.m. Aug. 17. $15 for one day, $20 for both.

JJ’s Live — Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘”American Pie” 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30.

Fayetteville Public Library — Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Aug. 20; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Project 1268, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Blues Redemption, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Carlos Mencia, 6 & 9 p.m. Aug. 16 & 17; Rob Schneider, 6 p.m. Aug. 22, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 6 & 9 p.m. Aug. 24; Tim Meadows, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 31.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads with HIRIE, KBong & Johnny Cosmic, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Imagine Dragons, 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

The Bakery District — Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Aug. 18.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Mulekick Rocks, Aug. 16; Sons of Turner, Aug. 17; Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31.

TempleLive — Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Anything Or Everything with Protohive and 5 Body Blade, 9 p.m. Sept. 14.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kody West with Jason Scott, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin and Brad: Asking For Trouble, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland — Doug Stone and the Stone Age Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 23.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Thompson Square, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mad Ox — Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Zie Sincerely, 7 p.m. Aug. 15; JukeBoxx Party Band , 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Chad Marshall Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Ozark Blues Society jam, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; DeeDee Jones, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Sarah Nicole Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Ashtyn Barbaree, 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Summer Nights ft. Yuni Wa, DJ Katastrophe, & Ajaxx, Aug. 31.

Railyard Park — Kuarzo, 8 p.m. Aug. 16; Arkansauce with Squash Garden, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Vintage Pistol, Ted Hammig & The Campaign, Gardensnakes, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23; Uncrowned Kings with The Handshake Saints, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24; Green Day and Nirvana Tribute, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Jazz & Blues Block Party with Danielle Nicole and Alisha Pattillo Electric Band, Divas On Fire and Nadjah Nicole, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Jon B. & Tweet with Amanda Cole, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; The Texas Gentlemen with Taylor Smith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

AMP — Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets, 7 p.m. Aug. 21; LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Sammy Hagar with Loverboy Aug 25.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Joe Nunnick and Jake Redpath, Aug. 15; Joe Esch, Aug. 22; Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions Aug. 19 for Grape Fest weekend.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

—-

Listen here

Holy Anvil Recording Co.

Check out the bands playing Anvil Fest and even more music — mostly from local bands — on the Holy Anvil Recording Co. YouTube page at @holyanvilrecordingco. Find tickets to Anvil Fest at kuaf.com/anvilsessions.