FYI Calendar: Water Circus by Cirque Italia to take place Aug. 22-25 at Central Mall Fort Smith August 15, 2024

At The Theatre

“Hamilton” — Aug. 18-25, Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $139-$199. waltonartscenter.org.

“A Raisin in the Sun” — begins Aug. 21 with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. theatre2.org.

__

Read & Write

Creative Writing Club — Opportunity for teens to grow their creative writing skills and meet new friends. 5-6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Bentonville Public Library.

Creative Nature — A collaborative workshop featuring Watercolor artist Amber Leibee and Ozark nature poet Amy Vollmar. Leibee’s three hour worshop is “Create a Nature/ Travel/ Adventure Journal.” Vollamar’s workshop “The Nature of Poetry” will start with collaging before heading outside to explore and write. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

__

Try Something New

Trivia Night — “The North remembers, but do you?” Yes that’s right, it’s a Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon trivia night. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Kingfish Bar on Dickson Street.

YOLO: Money Moves — This two part session teaches fundamentals of personal finance, budgeting, debt management and saving for retirement as a working artist. 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Medium in Springdale. Free. Register at tickettailor.com.

__

Out & About

Fayetteville Farmers Market — 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturdays at Fayetteville Downtown Square & Gardens.

Goshen Farmers Market — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Historic Goshen Community Building.

Summertime in the Ozarks — 11th annual weekend Al-Anon conference. Whether you are a member of Al-Anon, Alateen, AA or a dual member, there will be something for you. Aug. 18. Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center.

Washington County Fair — Admission is $5 cash/$7.50 card per person (ages 6+). Children 5 and under admitted free. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20-24. Extended hours until 2 a.m. for Midnight Madness on Friday, August 23. Daily deals and events at mywashcofair.com.

Washington County Fair’s Open Horse Show — The show is open to all Washington County residents of all ages and to any breed of horses, registered or not, including gaited horses. Free to show and free for spectators. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Pauline Whitaker Arena.

__

Walk & Talk Art

What We Carry — Watercolor works and video narrative of people displaced. Free. Through the end of August at the Medium in Springdale.

The Community Canvas — “Pushing Back” is an immersive art experience featuring multisensory artist Jennifer Baugh. Through the end of August at the ARt deCentrale in Springdale.

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work from Aug. 17 to Oct. 26. The gallery is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more info visit historiccanehillar.org.

Common Thread — “Weaving community through art.” Two nights of modern art and community in Downtown Rogers. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23-24. 2nd Street Studio, located at 219 N. 2nd St.

“Dust, Drought, and Dreams Gone Dry: The Dust Bowl & Great Depression” — Through Aug. 31; museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free with regular admission ($4-$8). 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.org.

Downtown Springdale Mural Tour — Self led. Can be enjoyed at any time by bicycle, on foot or car. Features works by Jason Jones, Octavio Logo, Anushka Erickson, Carol Counce, Mary Beth Breshears and more. downtownspringdale.org.

__

Take The Kids

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $15 includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

Terriffic Tuesday Nights — Family-friendly, free, summer series hosted at the Garden every Tuesday evening from June through August. 5-8:30 p.m. at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Trike Theater Fall Classes — Programs are tailored for children of all ages, designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and enhance performance skills. Running August through November. See the programs by age groups at triketheatre.org

__

At The Movies

Movies at the Opera House — Fort Smith International Film Festival Pre-Event: Paranormal Adventures with the Crew-King Opera House 6 p.m. August 21, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

__

Get Crafty!

Hand Building Classes — Students make something different in each class while introducing basic techniques. $25/person. 5 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26 Arts on Main in Van Buren. artsonmainvb.com.

Pottery Workshop — With Shaye Anderson 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary.

Date Night: Friday Painting — One-night workshop, where the couples get to create art together. All supplies are provided, but dress for a mess. Ages 18 and up. $35 a person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Community Creative Center.

__

Hear It Here

Tower Bar Session — Golden Hour with DJ Susie Q, laid back evening of chill lofi hip-hop beats. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, Momentary in Bentonville.

Rob Schneider Live — Part of Schneider’s “Let’s Do This Tour.” Aug. 22-24 at The Grove in Lowell. Ticket prices and times at grovecomedy.com.

Guys with Experience: A Comedy Show — Described as somewhere between a Ted Talk and a “Don’t Tell” show, these seasoned performers talk about their families. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door. 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at Waystone Pizza Co.

Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (APYO) Fall Auditions — The APYO seeks musicians for positions in the orchestra. Students should be comfortable with note reading and have at least one year of private instruction or playing experience. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Thaden School at the Performing Arts Center. Sign up for auditions: arphil.org

Jazz and Blues Block Party — Alisha Pattillio Electric Band will perform 5 p.m. at Railyard Park in Rogers, Aug. 31.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert — Feature film and live concert featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Sep. 6, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Networking Happy Hour — At The Leroy Sporting Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. 5:30-7:30 Aug. 22.

— Dustin Staggs and April Wallace

features@nwaonline.com