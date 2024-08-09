Tontitown Grape Festival returns with its traditional offerings: grape stomping, homemade spaghetti and family fun August 9, 2024

Dustin Staggs NWA Democrat-Gazette

Tontitown is amid preparations for the highly anticipated Grape Festival, a lively celebration of Italian history and community pride for the whole family.

People will gather for this annual festival from Aug. 6-10, eager to participate in the celebrations that have defined the town’s identity for more than a century since the festival’s inception in 1899.

The festival’s origins may be traced back to when Italian immigrants fleeing Genoa due to high taxes, overpopulation, food shortages and political upheaval sought a new life in America.

Alice Walker, the festival’s creative committee member, highlights the necessity of preserving the event’s historic charm.

“If it’s not broke, we don’t fix it,” Walker said.

The team behind the Grape Festival strives to build on previous accomplishments without altering too much. What continues to draw the crowds is carnival rides, free entertainment and popular treats like grape ice cream.

While the festival’s spirit remains unchanged, small improvements have been made throughout the years, such as new carnival games and a broader range of musical performers. Each version of the festival aims to provide something new while honoring its rich history.

The Tontitown Grape Festival is sponsored by St. Joseph Catholic Church and most of the volunteers come from its parish. Preparations for the celebration begin weeks in advance, with volunteers cooking spaghetti from scratch during the first two weeks of July. The volunteers are part of the Italian traditions that came before them and include many generations, like grandmothers who work with their grandkids to help make the spaghetti.

One of the festival’s most cherished traditions is the coronation of Queen Concordia. In addition to receiving the highly distinguished title, teenage girls spend weeks over the summer selling tickets for the church’s main prize award, which this year includes a 2024 Ford Bronco.

Last year’s 124th Queen Concordia marked a significant milestone by succeeding her grandmother, who was the 50th Queen Concordia.

Attendees may eat handmade spaghetti, see grapes stomped in wooden barrels, and taste locally produced wines from Tontitown Winery, which pays homage to the original Italian families who introduced their winemaking traditions to Arkansas.

What started as a family picnic has grown into a celebration with thousands of attendees, earning the award of Northwest Arkansas’ favorite fair event over the past few years. Despite its development, the Tontitown Grape Festival maintains the familial warmth and community spirit that have distinguished it for centuries.

—

FAQ

Tonitown Grape Festival

WHEN — August 6-10. View the schedule for timing of events. tontitowngrapefestival.com/schedule.

WHERE — 2479 N Shiloh Dr., Fayetteville

COST — Free parking, admission and entertainment.

INFO — The Grape Festival is for the whole family, offering entertainment such as carnival rides, grape stomping and the famous “Run of the Grapes.”