Music, nature, luxury: Thunder Ridge Nature Arena aims to elevate concert experienceMusic, nature, luxury:

Music, nature, luxury: Thunder Ridge Nature Arena aims to elevate concert experience
August 9, 2024

MONICA HOOPER
mhooper@nwaonline.com



Normally you go to a concert with the intention of just seeing a show, but just 20 miles outside of Branson, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena aims for something a little more.

“The arena is something that you need to experience in person,” said Aaron White, general manager for Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. The amphitheater and arena blend into the Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake provides the backdrop for concerts that have already included The Rolling Stones, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton.

Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris spent more than a decade developing the arena he calls a “gift of the Ozarks to the world,” purposely choosing decor, colors and the design that treats all 18,000 guests to a view of nature with a mainstream concert experience.

Morris even brought in the famous Iron Horse stage from the Five Points Irvine Amphitheater in California, now closed, and had it installed at the Ridgefield, Mo., arena.

“The Eagles, Fleetwood, Mac, Michael Jackson … are part of the who’s who has played on the stage,” White said. Then Garth Brooks broke in the stage at its new location for a special performance during the arena’s construction.

White said that they aim to elevate the typical concert experience for everyone who comes to a concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. At the entrance is a fan zone that offers concert merch from the performing artists and also a DJ, local food trucks, a tracker boat display and access to an onsite Bass Pro retail store that’s open before and after concerts.

The food and cocktail offerings are elevated too with culinary chef stations, hand crafted cocktails, indoor and outdoor bars, lounge seating, fireplaces and food from local restaurants.

“We don’t just want to do your average arena, amphitheater food. That’s why we went with the Bison Bratwurst and Burgers, the handcrafted caramel popcorn, the braised beef short ribs,” he said, adding that the venue’s chef has an award-winning barbecue sauce available.

“Just putting things at that next level is what we push for,” White said. “We try to source as much as possible locally,” he said, whether that’s fresh trout for The Rolling Stones or a snacks enjoyed on the green.

Concert-goers can stay the night when they book the founder suites or the nearby Veterans Tower. However, those not sleeping at the venue can catch a shuttle to the nearby Big Cedar Lodge.

White said that, nature permitting, each concert features an air show beforehand and a firework show to close out the night.

“Get here early, so you can enjoy the fan zone and walk around and get a feel for what the venue is. Then get your spot on the hill and be ready to have a great night out,” he said. “Ultimately, the goal is we will be the best of the best. This will be the premier amphitheater arena in the world.”

At a Glance

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, located just 20 miles outside of Branson, Mo. and just 25 miles from Harrison, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena has played host to The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks and Chris Stapleton. With a guest capacity of 18,000, the amphitheater includes a fan zone with pre- and post-concert retail opportunities, food trucks and a DJ. Inside of the venue offers inclusive culinary chef stations, hand crafted cocktails, indoor and outdoor bars, lounge seating, fireplaces and more.

Upcoming shows include Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads, Aug. 31; Imagine Dragons, Sept. 8; and Pitbull, Sept. 21.

More information at thunderridgenaturearena.com