Mercury Retrogrades in Virgo…then in Leo!



The heavens are busy each day with the planets, sun and moon moving about, here and there touching in with each other, making contact, then moving on. Each planet and sign is a Great Lord who works within specific circular rhythms and spiral movements. The rhythms of the stars and planets (the heavens) set the rhythms of our lives here on Earth. Earth reflects the movements of the heavens, which is our guide, our protector and our teacher. This is why one studies astrology as both a science of observation, a tool of true identity and the way one creates the Art of Living.

The most apparent manifestation of the cyclic movement of the heaves is the seasons – movements and shades of light and dark, of summer and winter, spring and fall. The seasons tell us there is a time for everything on earth.

The ancient “seers” (Rishis) observed these celestial rhythms and, in order for humanity to feel connected to the heavens, created rituals and ceremonies on Earth. Rituals and festivals and ceremonies create an energy exchange between earth, humanity and the Cosmos.

As the earth turns on its axis and reflects the heavenly bodies, we see a fundamental rhythm occurring. Rhythms (festivals in time) create rituals and rituals create rhythms, all set by the celestial bodies. In our participation in seasonal rituals, humanity offers itself to and makes contact with the Cosmos. Making contact releases love.

And so, responding to humanity’s festivals and rituals, the stars and planets send their energy to earth. There are two rituals each month that connect humanity to the heavens – these are the new and full moon festivals, a time when a specific light is available to humanity, not available at any other time.

And another “celestial ritual” that takes place 3-4 times a year is the Mercury retrograde. Its purpose is to order and organize our minds and to integrate and harmonize and make use of all information and experiences since the last Mercury retrograde. We are presently in a Mercury retrograde. It began August 4, 2024, at 4 degrees Virgo after Leo’s new moon. Mercury will be retrograde all of August – until August 28th.

At that time Mercury will have retrograded back into Leo and will be station direct at 22 degrees Leo. The work of the retrograde of Mercury in Virgo is to do an assessment of our talents and gifts and see that they are good. The work of Mercury retrograde in Leo is to recognize our talents and gifts and continue to cultivate them. They will be called by Aquarius to help build the new culture and civilization. We are to be ready when the “call” is heard.

ARIES: All work environments, both home and professionally will feel like they need a redo – some may be cluttered and disorganized. They will call for order and organization. There will be changes in scheduling and routines. There is no routine when Mercury is retrograde because things are supposed to be different, upside down and sideways. Careful with communication for it could be a bit difficult, not in the usual way. Nothing will work as usual, Nothing predictable. The test is to have fun with it!

TAURUS: Your usual creative energy will withdraw inward for a while. Remember all that you did as a child. Remember what you liked and didn’t like. Remember what you did for pleasure, for sport, for comfort. What stories did you offer others? How curious were you? It’s a good time to be with children, to gather groups for art, dance, painting, gallery, theatre, beach, nights in the park. Crafts nights. Someone from the past reappears.

GEMINI: Things might be, should be (are they?) happening in your home. Or things that concern home, like family, structure, decoration, rebuilding. Mercury retrograding through your home (foundation) brings up the idea of family lineage, roots, childhood, thought patterns and beliefs learned while young. St. Paul’s saying comes to mind. “When a child I thought like a child.” How are your thoughts different now? While pondering this question, rearrange the furniture, kitchen, garage and yard, too.

CANCER: Everything concerning travel, both near and far, in neighborhoods, downtown, communication with neighbors, friends, talking or not talking, cars, driving, trips, appointments, plans – all may go into a state of delay, limitation or even confusion for you. Mercury retro makes everything topsy-turvy, not understood, changed, sometimes difficult and calls everyone to just do things over and over again. But in a different way. All those “r” words come into play. Rewrite, renew, repair, review, re….everything.

LEO: Values, resources, money, finances and more money. It’s good to create a Values Journal. Title: “This is What I Value.” And write your values in it every day. Notice as your values expand or even change over time. And so…what is the situation with your income? Shifting to the Soul’s questions. How is your life energy? And what are your spiritual values? What in life do you truly seek? Are you tithing? What is the value for you of tithing? Do you feel you are of value to the world?

VIRGO: There will be a re-thinking and re-assessment concerning your self-image. The image you see in the mirror and the image you project to the world, are they different? Virgo likes to be impeccable with speech and communication, plans and organization. However, Mercury, Virgo’s ruler, has other plans. Words during the retrograde may not be available, perceptions may be shifting or none at all, people, events ideas may not be remembered when Mercury turns direct. Virgo, just forget everything and just have fun.

LIBRA: I like to write about Libra, a happy beautiful and handsome sign, a social sign (out & about). It’s my rising and my daughter’s Sun sign. Libra is always about balance, poise, beauty and Right Relations. However, this month these qualities can become veiled. Mercury whisks Libra behind the scenes into the depths of religion and psychology offering messages from the underworld, overworld…somewhere in the netherworlds…and dreams are the result. Libra, you’re not alone. Someone loves you. Create an altar.

SCORPIO: So you want to be with friends, especially those from the past. There’s something special from the not too distant past that you remember and long for, think about, pine away for. It’s not just desire. It’s actually need. And so you must take the time to revisit and discover if returning to the past is the right direction to take. Don’t move yet. Only visit. Allow no misunderstandings to go unattended. Goals, dreams, hopes, wishes need serious consideration. They are your future.

SAGITTARIUS: There’s work from the past, a job, or business or promises or a promotion perhaps, that must be focused on, continued and tended to. You are an intelligent leader. A leader’s gifts are leading with will, love, patience and compassion. Patience is most important. Is there a job you need to reapply for? Something you must do again? Mercury retro helps you reconsider career and make contact with important people. ”Contact releases love.” And direction.

CAPRICORN: You might be thinking of a place you would like to (re)visit. You might think about studying something, returning to school, completing a course, becoming a teacher. You may be confronted with aspects of truth, morals and ethics new to you. It’s good to review what your own truths, morals and ethics actually are. As we enter the new era of Aquarius the New Laws and Principles of the Aquarian Age become our new morals and ethics. Watch your step when walking.

AQUARIUS: Check all legal and financial papers – bank accounts, insurance, loans, mortgage or car payments. Is anything due? Pay bills on time. Make sure when sharing resources that everyone receives their fair share. Be sure too of a proper balancing of energies when helping others. Always be grateful. Use the words please and thank you. Don’t overdo, overexert, overtax or overheat. Drink lots of pure water, purifying and cleansing. Hydrogen water is an interesting new something!

PISCES: When marrying we promise to honor the other in sickness or health, good times and bad. We promise to respect the other and help them “til death do we part.” Commitments we make usually in the throes of emotional passions and desire. As Mercury retro passes through your relationship/marriage house you may want to re-view, renew, re-negotiate those vows. Adding to them by loving more, giving more, promising more. Just don’t get married in the retrograde. Not yet. These words apply to all relationships.