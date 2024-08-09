LIVE! A Music Calendar

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Single tickets, full season subscriptions and sampler subscriptions are now on sale for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas’s MainStage Season opening Sept. 21 at Walton Arts Center. SoNA Executive Director Ben Harris told What’s Up in July that this season is a mix of fresh and familiar pieces that include a world premiere and special guests.

Performing under the baton of Music Director Paul Haas, pianist Laura Downes will be the special guest artist for “Oceans to Cross” a new piece by Aldo Lopez-Gavilan during the “Oceans of Time: Orchestral Evolutions” with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8.

“I am looking forward to this season with great anticipation,” says Harris, in a press release from SoNA. “We’ll take a journey through time and place to explore the evolution of the orchestral art form. From Western Europe, we’ll trace the beginnings of the modern orchestra through the classic work of Bach and Mozart; we’ll examine the connection between Europe and America through the prism of Dvorák and Gershwin; and we’ll present brand-new music by Cuban composer/pianist Aldo López-Gavilán. Along the way, we’ll also celebrate the holiday season together, and explore the outer reaches of the universe with a sci-fi inspired pops program. And we’ll finish the season right back where we started — here at home in Arkansas, with native composer Florence Price.”

All seven MainStage performances will take place in Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Next year, the season’s featured guest artists will include SoNA principal trombonist Cory Mixdorf for a special performance of the Trombone Concerto by Launy Grøndahl in February, and pianist Stewart Goodyear will be the guest artist for a performance of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” during the “American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue” concert in April.

Tickets and more information are available at sonamusic.org.

FSS STRING QUARTET (TAYLOR’S VERSION)

Calling all Swifties!

Fort Smith Symphony String Quartet performs arrangements of Taylor Swift’s iconic music at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at JKC Cellars in Chaffee Crossing for FSS’s Perspectives: Chamber Music Series. Wine will be available for purchase from JKC Cellars (not your roommate’s screw-top rose). Tickets are $40 for both performances at fortsmithsymphony.org/perspectives.

The Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra’s 2024-2025 season opens Sept. 7 with Blockbusters concerts with Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto with soloist Chaeyoung Park, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major also known as his “Eroica” or “Heroic” Symphony at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith.

EUREKA SPRINGS JAZZ WEEKEND

The weekend starts on Thursday for Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend Aug. 8-11 at various locations throughout downtown including Gotahold Brewing, Missy’s White Rabbit, The Quarter, Chelsea’s and more.

Treja Vu, Alisha Pattillo, Brad Hemphill, Todd Crush, Eureka Waters, Blood on the Mandolin perform Aug. 9 and Paul Price, Crescent City Combo, Circle of Thirds, Elizabeth Bainbridge and Ryan Fort and Magnolia Brown perform Aug. 10. Los Dos Chiflados, Southbound and Michael Wouthers Duo close out the weekend on Aug. 11. Most of the shows are free.

Find more information, times and venues online or on Facebook.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Punk Pop Party with The Phase, 8 p.m. Aug. 10; Scattered Hamlet, Pyrocratic and Tao of Lucy, 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Ashtyn Barbaree, Steph Essin and Bayard Blain, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15; Bill Chase and The Youngbloods, 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Mildenhall and The 1Oz Jig, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Ultimate Amy Winehouse Experience with Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Krislyn Arthurs and The Trainwrecks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Spooky Emo Night with TV Preacher, The Idioms and Not the Sun, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley, Gavin Sumrall, Justin Patterson and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery with Danny Kamins, 2 p.m. Aug. 11; Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrahmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary — Courtyard Sessions with NWA Jazz Society, 7 p.m. Aug. 9; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; Golden Hour with Susie Q, 6 p.m. Aug. 22; Courtyard Sessions with NWA Jazz Society, 7 p.m. Aug. 23; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Alisha Pattillo, 4 p.m Aug. 9; Crescent City Combo, 4 p.m. Aug. 10; March to August, 4 p.m. Aug. 16; The Nace Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Jesse Dean, 4 p.m. Aug. 23; Paul McDonald, 4 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30; Casey and the Atta Boys, 2 p.m. Aug. 31; Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Ozark Folk Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6-7; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — Chucky Waggs and His Company of Raggs and Jesse Dean, 8 p.m. Sept. 5; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 during the Original Ozark Folk Festival.

Gotahold Brewing — Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

Missy’s White Rabbit Lounge — Blood on the Mandolin, 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Ashtyn Barbaree, Korey McKelvy, Candy Lee and Common Roots, 5 p.m. Aug. 16; Ceci Allen, Aug. 23; Cherise Carver, Aug. 30; Ashtyn Barbaree, Sept. 6; Jeremy Morris, Sept. 13; Pedal Park Autumn Social (TBD), Sept. 20; Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Jammin’ Java — Buddy Shute, 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with Buddy Shute & the Motivators and Earl and Them, 6 p.m. and Funk Factory’s 10th Anniversary with Mike Corbin aka Magic Mike, 9 p.m. Aug. 9; Covington Creek and Gavin Sumrall, 9 p.m. Aug. 10; Psycho Hill, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. Aug. 11; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Anvil Fest with Colour Design, Gardensnakes, Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon and Super Model, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and Obliviate, Morbid Visionz, Mammoth Caravan, Always Tired, Chrono Wizard and Liquid Courage, 6 p.m. Aug. 17. $15 for one day, $20 for both.

JJ’s Live — Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘”American Pie” 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20. Just added:Therapuss and Jake Shane, Nov. 3.

Fayetteville Public Library — Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 9; Micael Bewley, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Aug. 20; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Project 1268, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Blues Redemption, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Jon Reep, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Aug. 10; Carlos Mencia, 6 & 9 p.m. Aug. 16 & 17; Rob Schneider, 6 p.m. Aug. 22, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 6 & 9 p.m. Aug. 24; Tim Meadows, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 31.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads with HIRIE, KBong & Johnny Cosmic, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Imagine Dragons, 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

The Bakery District — Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Aug. 18.

Rooftop on Main — Some Guy Named Robb, 9 p.m. Aug. 10 in Clarksvillle.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Zach Glover & Vintage, 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and Sept. 6.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Rain Kings, Aug. 9; Hoobo Cats, Aug. 10; Mulekick Rocks, Aug. 16; Sons of Turner, Aug. 17; Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31.

Joe’s Grill and Cantina — Erin “Dr. Shred” Detherage, 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napolean Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kody West with Jason Scott, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin and Brad: Asking For Trouble, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland — Doug Stone and the Stone Age Band, 8 p.m. Aug. 23.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Thompson Square, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mad Ox — Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Dawn Cate Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Shaun Munday, 7 p.m. Aug. 14; Zie Sincerely, 7 p.m. Aug. 15; JukeBoxx Party Band , 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Chad Marshall Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Ozark Blues Society jam, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; DeeDee Jones, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Sarah Nicole Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Ashtyn Barbaree, 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Summer Nights ft. Yuni Wa, DJ Katastrophe, & Ajaxx, Aug. 31.

Railyard Park — Zero To Ninety, 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Jed Harrelson with Pura Coco, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10; Kuarzo, 8 p.m. Aug. 16; Arkansauce with Squash Garden, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Vintage Pistol, Ted Hammig & The Campaign, Gardensnakes, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23; Uncrowned Kings with The Handshake Saints, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24; Green Day and Nirvana Tribute, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Jazz & Blues Block Party with Danielle Nicole and Alisha Pattillo Electric Band, Divas On Fire and Nadjah Nicole, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Jon B. & Tweet with Amanda Cole, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; The Texas Gentlemen with Taylor Smith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

AMP — Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top, Aug. 10; Five Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor, Aug. 14; Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets, 7 p.m. Aug. 21; LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Sammy Hagar with Loverboy Aug 25; Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe, Aug. 29; Glass Animals, 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with live orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic sign up starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Joe Nunnick and Jake Redpath, Aug. 15; Joe Esch, Aug. 22; Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with White River Band, 7 p.m Aug. 9 and Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions, Aug. 19 for Grape Fest weekend.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.