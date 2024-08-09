8 Days a Week

At The Theatre

“Rent” — Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m. Aug. 8; 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 10; 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Medium in Springdale. Email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for ticket information.

Auditions — For the Arkansas Public Theatre production of “Tootsie,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Silence in the Jungle — Intimate live theater experience created to ignite imagination and transport you to another world, 7-9 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Melonlight Ballroom in Eureka Springs. BYOB for all. Limited seating. VIP lounge seats available. Get tickets at melonlight.com.

“Hamilton” — Aug. 16-25, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets are $139-$199. $10 ticket lottery through Hamilton app. waltonartscenter.org.

“A Raisin in the Sun” — begins Aug. 21 with shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. theatre2.org.

Read & Write

Poetry Reading — “Flyways” with Suzanne Underwood Rhodes and George Sloan 2-3 p.m. Aug. 11 Fayetteville Public Library.

NWA Book Fest — Book sales and bookish merch, author panel discussion, readings and signings. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 17 Fayetteville Town Center.

Creative Writing Club — Opportunity for teens to grow their creative writing skills and meet new friends. 5-6 p.m. Aug. 28 Bentonville Public Library.

Try Something New

Breath & Ice Bath Experience — Dr. Justin Ternes’s Breathwork & Ice Bath workshop combines mindful breathing and cold exposure to unlock meditation, rejuvenation, and stress reduction. What to bring: Something to sit or lay on (towel, yoga mat), a bathing suit, a towel and an open mind. $20 per person. 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 10. City Park Fayetteville at 1332 N Leverett Ave.

YOLO: Money Moves — This two part session teaches fundamentals of personal finance, budgeting, debt management and saving for retirement as a working artist. 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Medium in Springdale. Free. Register at tickettailor.com.

Sunday Reset | Mindful Flow — Mindful yoga flow for all levels. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 in the RODE House at the Momentary in Bentonville.

Out & About

Tontitown Grape Festival — Aug. 9 and 10, 2479 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville. Free admission and entertainment. See schedule for more tontitowngrapefestival.com/schedule.

Mystery of the Rings — What are the hidden messages in the rings of a tree? Learn how to decipher those messages and piece together the history of the forests in the park. 4-4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Visitor Center Audio-Visual Room, Devil’s Den State Park.

Fayetteville Farmers Market — 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturdays at Fayetteville Downtown Square & Gardens.

Goshen Farmers Market — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Historic Goshen Community Building.

Summertime in the Ozarks — 11th annual weekend Al-Anon conference. Whether you are a member of Al-Anon, Alateen, AA or a dual member, there will be something for you. Aug. 16-18. Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs.

Washington County Fair — Admission is $5 cash, $7.50 card per person ages 6 and older, children 5 and younger free. Aug. 20-24. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with extended hours until 2 a.m. for Midnight Madness on Friday, Aug. 23. Daily deals and events at mywashcofair.com. 2463 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville

Walk & Talk Art

“Annie’s” Unveiling — The first of many enhancements coming to Kessler Mountain will be ”Annie”, a stunning metal statue depicting a female hiker, and to celebrate her arrival, Kessler Mountain will be holding an unveiling event to welcome her. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, located at 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail, Fayetteville.

What We Carry — Watercolor works and video narrative of people displaced. Free. Through the end of August at the Medium in Springdale.

Downtown Springdale Mural Tour — Self led. Can be enjoyed at any time by bicycle, on foot or car. Features works by Jason Jones, Octavio Logo, Anushka Erickson, Carol Counce, Mary Beth Breshears and more. downtownspringdale.org.

“Dust, Drought, and Dreams Gone Dry: The Dust Bowl & Great Depression” — Through Aug. 31; museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Free with regular admission ($4-$8). 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.org.

Take The Kids

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

Ice Cream Social — Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society 3-5 p.m., Aug. 17, Headquarters House Museum, Fayetteville. Costs are $2.50 for children ages 6-12, $5 for adults, $15 for families. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $15 includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

Terriffic Tuesday Nights — Family-friendly, free, summer series hosted at the Garden every Tuesday evening from June through August. 5-8:30 p.m. at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

At The Movies

Movies in the Parks — Free viewing of the classic “Back to the Future.” 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Bryce Davis Park (east side of park, near playground) 1595 N. Dartmouth Ave., Fayetteville.

Movies at the Opera House — Fort Smith International Film Festival Pre-Event: Paranormal Adventures with the Crew-King Opera House 6 p.m. Aug. 21, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

Get Crafty!

Doormat Painting Class — Send your design idea to Lauren at paintedpeonyart@gmail.com and she will have it sketched out on your mat ready to paint! Beginner friendly and $30 a person. 3-5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar.

Hand Building Classes — Students make something different in each class while introducing basic techniques. $25/person. 5 p.m. Aug. 12, 19 and 26 Arts on Main in Van Buren. artsonmainvb.com.

Pottery Workshop — With Shaye Anderson 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary.

Hear It Here

Song time with Mr. Troy — Troy Schremmer will be singing songs and telling stories for the young or the young at heart in the Ramble by the Tanglewood Branch Creek. Free. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 10.

IMPROV! — Presented by Metro District Comedy. Show off your comedy skills or show up to laugh for free. 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Kava Bar’s Club 509 in downtown Fayetteville.

Trillium Salon Series — Gallery Performance, Early American Gallery 2 p.m. August 11, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Tower Bar Session — Golden Hour with DJ Susie Q, laid back evening of chill lofi hip-hop beats. Free. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, Momentary in Bentonville.

Rob Schneider Live — Part of Schneider’s “Let’s Do This Tour.” Aug. 22-24 at The Grove in Lowell. View their website to see ticket prices and times. grovecomedy.com.

Jazz and Blues Block Party — Alisha Pattillio Electric Band will perform 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at Railyard Park in Rogers.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert — Feature film and live concert featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion. waltonartscenter.org.

Eat & Drink

77th Annual Mount Nebo Chicken Fry — Mount Nebo State Park has played host to the Chicken Fry since 1948. Tyson’s award-winning cooks and Chamber volunteers prepare chicken strips, smoked chicken and all the fixins. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and spend the day. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aug. 17. Check out dardanellechamber.com to view the fun activities at the event.

Networking Happy Hour — At The Leroy Sporting Lounge in Fayetteville. Free. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com