LIVE! Music: ‘Can it Kirkland’ guys open for Hill August 2, 2024

Indie-rock band Never Ending Fall supports Fayetteville’s own Sawyer Hill on a tour from Oklahoma to Arkansas, promising a flood of energy to their ever-expanding fan base.

Friends and bandmates since a fated talent show performance in the fourth grade, the Maryland natives moved to Los Angeles to make music, but in a twist of events, scored a hit TikTok series with ‘Can it Kirkland’ where they compare name brand liquor and Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand. After becoming beloved figures of the internet, a whole new audience was tuned into their music.

Over the last few months, they’ve been rolling out the singles from their upcoming summer album “American Disco” (Aug. 9), the latest of which is “Slow Motion.”

Never Ending Fall warms up for Hill and company at 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Ted Hammig and the Campaign also perform.

WAC TICKETS

Single ticket sales are on sale now for shows set through mid-October at the Walton Arts Center including concerts by Sean Mason Quartet (Sept. 7), Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin (Oct. 4), Lyle Lovett and his Large Band (Oct. 13), “Some Enchanted Evening” (Oct. 10) and comedians Nurse Blake (Oct. 6) and Dusty Slay (Oct. 11).

Single ticket sales also include “Peter Pan” from the P&G Broadway Series and other kid-friendly shows like “Bluey’s Big Play” (Sept. 6-8); “Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert” (Sept. 17); “Circa: Duck Pond” (Oct. 2) and Chicago Children’s Theatre: “Peter Rabbit & Friends” (Oct. 6).

Single tickets for the entire 2024-25 season will go on sale in August. Purchase tickets by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling (479) 443-5600 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Island Time with Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion, The Expressions and DJ Hodi, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Punk Pop Party with The Phase, 8 p.m. Aug. 10; Scattered Hamlet, Pyrocratic and Tao of Lucy, 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Ashtyn Barbaree, Steph Essin and Bayard Blain, Bill Chase and The Youngbloods, 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Mildenhall and The 1Oz Jig, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Ultimate Amy Winehouse Experience with Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Krislyn Arthurs and The Trainwrecks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Spooky Emo Night with TV Preacher, The Idioms and Not the Sun, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley, Gavin Sumrall, Justin Patterson and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery with Danny Kamins, 2 p.m. Aug. 11; Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrahmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary — Courtyard Sessions with NWA Jazz Society, 7 p.m. Aug. 2 & 9; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; Golden Hour with Susie Q, 6 p.m. Aug. 22; Courtyard Sessions with NWA Jazz Society, 7 p.m. Aug. 23; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide @ the Momentary (monthly club night), 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Courtyard Sessions with Music Moves, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 & 25; Tower Bar Sessions with Joe Majerus, 6 p.m. Oct. 10; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Alisha Pattillo, 4 p.m Aug. 9; Crescent City Combo, 4 p.m. Aug. 10; March to August, 4 p.m. Aug. 16; The Nace Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Jesse Dean, 4 p.m. Aug. 23; Paul McDonald, 4 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30; Casey and the Atta Boys, 2 p.m. Aug. 31; Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Three Guys Named Moe, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Ashtyn Barbaree, Korey McKelvy, Candy Lee and Common Roots, 5 p.m. Aug. 16.Ceci Allen, Aug. 23; Cherise Carver, Aug. 30; Ashtyn Barbaree, Sept. 6; Jeremy Morris, Sept. 13; Pedal Park Autumn Social (TBD), Sept. 20; Pat Ryan Key, Sept. 27; Tara Norwood, Oct. 4; Ceci Allen, Oct. 11; Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Jammin’ Java — Buddy Shute, 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill at 9 p.m. Aug. 2; Grandpa’s Goodtime Fandango 25 year reunion with 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Aug. 3; JukeBoxx Party Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 4; Vore withPatheon and Orphan Crippler, 8 p.m. Aug. 6; High Ping, 8 p.m. Aug. 8; Happy hour with Buddy Shute & the Motivators and Earl and Them, 6 p.m. and Funk Factory’s 10th Anniversary with Mike Corbin aka Magic Mike, 9 p.m. Aug. 9; Covington Creek and Gavin Sumrall, 9 p.m. Aug. 10; Psycho Hill, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Singing Club, 4 p.m Aug. 4; Ole Time Jam & Square Dance, 6 p.m. Aug. 6; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. Aug. 11; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 26; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. Aug. 4; Anvil Fest with Colour Design, Gardensnakes, Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon and Super Model, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and Obliviate, Morbid Visionz, Mammoth Caravan, Always Tired, Chrono Wizard and Liquid Courage, 6 p.m. Aug. 17. $15 for one day, $20 for both.

JJ’s Live — Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘”American Pie” 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20. Just added:Therapuss and Jake Shane, Nov. 3.

Fayetteville Public Library — On the Mountain Street Stage summer music series Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Aug. 6; JerGriffin, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 9; Micael Bewley, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Aug. 20; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Project 1268, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Blues Redemption, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Mitch Fatel, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 2 & 3; Jon Reep, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Aug. 10; Carlos Mencia, 6 & 9 p.m. Aug. 16 & 17; Rob Schneider, 6 p.m. Aug. 22, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 6 & 9 p.m. Aug. 24; Tim Meadows, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 6 & 8:45 p.m. Aug. 31.

RIDGEDALE, Mo.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads with HIRIE, KBong & Johnny Cosmic, 6 p.m. Aug. 31; Imagine Dragons, 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Pit Bull, 8 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m Aug. 8; Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Aug. 18.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Zach Glover & Vintage, 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Paden, Aug. 2; Aces and Eights, Aug. 3; Rain Kings, Aug. 9; Hoobo Cats, Aug. 10; Mulekick Rocks, Aug. 16; Sons of Turner, Aug. 17; Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31.

Joe’s Grill and Cantina — Erin “Dr. Shred” Detherage, 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napolean Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Kody West with Jason Scott, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin and Brad: Asking For Trouble, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Thompson Square, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Blues City Limits, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Dawn Cate Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

Railyard Park — Hillberry Presents: Grateful Dead Night with Friends of the Phamily and Charlie Mellinger Band, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 2 and with The Gravel Yard and Mountain Sprout, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 3.

AMP — Megadeth, Mudvayne and All that Remains, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King, Aug. 8; Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top, Aug. 10; Five Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Just announced: Kehlani, Oct. 12.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic sign up starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Mat Alano-Marton, Aug. 8; Joe Nunnick and Jake Redpath, Aug. 15; Joe Esch, Aug. 22; Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Old Dime Box, 7 p.m. Aug. 2; Take Cover, Aug. 3; White River Band, 7 p.m Aug. 9 and Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions, Aug. 19 for Grape Fest weekend.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.