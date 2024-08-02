Jonathan Larson’s saga of love and community and AIDS, APT’s ‘Rent’ finally comes to The Medium Aug. 8-11 August 2, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com



“To be completely honest, I had no hopes of getting to perform this show,” Reece Edwards admits. “It felt a lot like covid. It felt like it was easier to give up hope than to keep hope alive.”

Cast as Mark in the Arkansas Public Theatre production of “Rent,” Edwards intended to be on the stage for opening night May 31. Then a succession of tornadoes tore through Northwest Arkansas in the early morning hours of May 26, damaging scores of businesses in Rogers, including APT’s home, the historic Victory Theatre.

Hope is, of course, the underlying theme of “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s saga of love and acceptance and death and life and AIDS that changed the theater world when it premiered in 1996. And for the APT cast, “dreams have become a reality,” as the lyrics promised. The show will open — a little late and for a shorter run — Aug. 8-11 at The Medium in Springdale.

“I had no idea how bad the storm was until I woke up and saw the devastation. My first thoughts went to the cast and the theater,” says Bryan Guarino, who will portray Roger. A day or two later, Ed McClure, artistic director for APT and director of the play, “brought us all together to discuss the show and revealed the news … The tone was always that we would continue at a later date, so my hopes were high.”

“It was heartbreaking to think that I wouldn’t be able to perform with my amazing castmates,” adds Eddie Fountain, playing Tom Collins. “The friendships that I have formed with this cast are unexplainable. They are amazing and talented, and we wanted to do our best to keep our connection. We spent time hanging out, but also (had) weekly rehearsals to keep everything fresh in our minds.”

“I love ‘Rent,’ so it’s in my blood,” says Thomas Cicatiello, who will play Angel. “I haven’t been worried.”

The story of “Rent” revolves around a group of friends living on the Lower East Side of New York City. Mark wants to make a groundbreaking film; Roger wants to write “one great song”; Maureen (Madison Tatum) wants to protect the homeless who camp on a lot that Benny (Edward Mountz) wants to develop into a high rise apartment complex; Angel and Collins want this Christmas Eve romance to turn into a lasting love; Mimi (Alix Keil Barrett) wants to find something to believe in besides heroin. And they all want to survive despite their diagnoses of AIDS.

Cicatiello, who has been performing at APT since he was 9 years old, says it’s not an exaggeration to say “Rent” changed his life before he was ever cast in a production of it.

“‘Rent’ was the first time I saw a drag queen,” he says. “It was the first time I learned about the AIDS epidemic. And it was the first time I saw a gay relationship that was not a punch line of a joke. I didn’t know what it meant at the time, but I knew it resonated with me in a spiritual way.

“I have always resonated with Angel’s heart,” he adds. “I hope in this role I can impact others the way Angel impacted me. Her fierceness. Her vulnerability. And her heart.

“This show means so much to us, and we all bear the weight of the impact this show carries.”

“It feels like something that’s been needing to happen for the entire summer,” adds Mountz. “I’m really excited to finally put this finished product on a stage.”

“This cast is a dream,” McClure says. “That was obvious immediately at the first rehearsal. And their spirit and drive has never waned. There are not enough kind things I can say about this cast. When you see the show, you will know what I mean.”

FAQ

Arkansas Public Theatre:

‘Rent’

WHEN — 8 p.m. Aug. 8; 2 & 8 p.m. Aug. 10; 2 p.m. Aug. 11; there is no Aug. 9 show

WHERE — The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST — $25-$65

INFO — arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets

FYI

APT’s Season 39

“As of right now, the plan is for APT to move the entire Season 39 to The Medium,” says Lisa Turpin, director of operations for Arkansas Public Theatre. “Repairs at the Victory Theatre are estimated at nine to 12 months, according to the [Rogers] city spokesman. If it becomes available before that, we will adjust as needed.”

Turpin says while the cast and crew will miss their home theater, “APT is going to feel so spoiled! The stage is quite a bit larger, which is great and also how do we use it all? And our actors will be thrilled with the large dressing areas and room to move around backstage.

“I think our patrons will be very pleased with these accommodations, too — designated parking! — and get to experience some new restaurants and Springdale amenities.

“Grateful is too small a word for how I feel about our friends over at The Medium!”

Season 39 includes “Tootsie,” with auditions Aug. 12, “A Christmas Story,” “Assassins,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “9 to 5: The Musical.”

For more information on auditions, modified performance dates and season tickets, visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.