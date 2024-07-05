Trike Theater goes ‘Under the Sea’ with ‘The Little Mermaid, Jr.’ in Bentonville. July 5, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



FAQ

‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’

WHAT — Trike Theatre brings Disney magic to their stage with “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” based on the the Disney film and Hans Christian Andersen’s story as Ariel dreams of a life above the waves, battles the evil sea witch Ursula, and tries to win the heart of Prince Eric. The show features three new songs from the Broadway musical.

WHEN — 2 p.m. July 5; 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. July 6

WHERE — Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville

COST — Adults $15; kids pay what you can

INFO — triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/little-mermaid/