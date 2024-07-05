Trike Theater goes ‘Under the Sea’ with ‘The Little Mermaid, Jr.’ in Bentonville.
MONICA HOOPER
mhooper@nwaonline.com
FAQ
‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’
WHAT — Trike Theatre brings Disney magic to their stage with “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” based on the the Disney film and Hans Christian Andersen’s story as Ariel dreams of a life above the waves, battles the evil sea witch Ursula, and tries to win the heart of Prince Eric. The show features three new songs from the Broadway musical.
WHEN — 2 p.m. July 5; 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. July 6
WHERE — Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville
COST — Adults $15; kids pay what you can
INFO — triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/little-mermaid/
Categories: Family Friendly