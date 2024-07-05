LIVE! Music: Greenland Station plays in Cave Springs, cyphers make a circle at Groundwaves July 5, 2024

Dust off your dancing shoes and gather the family for the Bats and Bluegrass Festival, 5-9 p.m. July 20 at the Watershed Sanctuary, 221 S. Main St. in Cave Springs. The evening will feature live music from Greenland Station Bluegrass, food trucks, educational opportunities for all ages and the possible sighting of bats emerging from Cave Springs Cave.

Entry is $10 per person or $30 per family. Those donating more than $50 will receive a special gift for their donation. The Bats and Bluegrass Festival is a major fundraising opportunity for the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP). Register and find out more about this event at irwp.org/events/batsandbluegrass2024. Volunteer opportunities are also available by emailing contact@irwp.org or calling 203-7084 for more information.

Groundwaves

Groundwaves, a monthly hip-hop open mic and mentorship program conceived and facilitated by West Coast rapper and professional producer Murs, returns to The Medium on July 9. Following each open mic night, Groundwaves performers can access free, one-on-one mentorship sessions with Murs. Mentorships allow each artist to discuss personal development, business and growth.

Sign-up for the open mic nights begins in person at 5 p.m., and the public showcase starts at 6. The open mic night is open to music-loving non-performers to attend. This event is free, and registration is not required.

ICYMI Shaq

Apparently Shaq spins vinyl as well as basketball. Shaquille O’Neal, who performs as DJ Diesel, will dunk on some dubstep Oct. 18 at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville ahead of the Arkansas-Lousiana game Oct. 19. Currently JJ’s Live and Fred’s Bar in Baton Rouge are waging a friendly competition to see if more Arkansas or more Louisiana fans will show up and show out.

Tickets are $75 and up. Find ticket links and more at jjslive.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Jukeboxx Party Band, 8 p.m. July 13; Songwriters in the Round with Jesse Dean, Cherise Carver, Justin Easter and Jon Dooly, 6:30 p.m. July 18; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery at 2 p.m. with Andrew Weathers, July 14; Candlelight Jazz: A Tribute to Cole Porter with the Anderson Brothers Trio, 9:30 p.m. July 19; Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery at 2 p.m. with Danny Kamins, Aug. 11; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13; “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6 in The Great Hall; Van Cliburn Concert Series with Kenny Broberg and Maria Ioudenitch, 7 p.m. July 26; Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Pasquale Grasso Trio, Oct. 11; Champian Fulton Trio, Dec. 20.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrabmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, July 14; Lake Street Dive, July 17; One Penny Shy, 6 p.m. July 18; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; Golden Hour with Susie Q, 6 p.m. Aug. 22; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. July 13; The 1Oz. Jig, 7 p.m. July 15; Mountain Gypsies, 4 p.m. July 24; Date Night Band, 4 p.m. July 26; Alisha Pattillo, 4 p.m Aug. 9; Crescent City Combo, 4 p.m. Aug. 10; March to August, 4 p.m. Aug. 16; The Nace Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Jesse Dean, 4 p.m. Aug. 23; Paul McDonald, 4 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30; Casey & the Atta Boys, 2 p.m. Aug. 31; Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbageheads and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Shira the Artist and Fred Austin, 6 p.m. July 13; Sean Harrison, 6 p.m. July 20; Candy Lee, 5 p.m. July 21; March to August, 6 p.m. July 27; Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — From the Coca-Cola Night Out Series: Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin with special guest Paul Kelly, Oct. 4; Lyle Lovett & his Large Band, Oct. 13; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3; Classic Albums Live: ‘Abbey Road,’ Feb. 7, 2025 and The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18, 2025; Starrlight Jazz Club: Alexa Tarantino Quartet, Sept. 7; Rio Meets New Orleans with Peter Martin, Romero Lubambo and Anat Cohen, Oct. 18; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Billy Stritch, Feb. 15; and Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Sean Harrison, 6 p.m. July 11; Raised On Radio, 6 p.m. and Aaron Kamm & the One Drops at 9 p.m. July 12; The Deslondes with Jess Harp, 8:30 p.m. July 13; Sierra Carson, 7:30 p.m. July 14; Mike Dillon & Punkadelick with Ginny Mac and Patti Steel, 7 p.m. July 16; The Cate Brothers with Dawn Cate Band, 7 p.m. and Flipoff Pirates with Yongi Live and Sweet Magnolia Brass Band at 9 p.m. July 19; The Emo Night tour, 8 p.m. July 20; Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m. July 21; Free show with Grand Inquisitor Sleep Clinic and Tao of Lucy, 8:30 p.m. July 25; Happy Hour Concert with Chubby Carrier, 6 p.m. July 26 and The Mixtapes, 9 p.m. July 26; Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Forgotten Space, 8:30 p.m. July 27; Happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill at 9 p.m. Aug. 2; Grandpa’s Goodtime Fandango 25 year reunion with 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Aug. 3.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Old Time Jam and Square Dance, 6 p.m. July 2; Singing Club, 4 p.m. July 7; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. July 14 & July 28; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. July 16; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. July 22; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. July 23; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. July 27; Social Hour: Music Professionals, noon to 1:30 p.m. July 29.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. July 13 and July 21.

JJ’s Live — Mustache the Band, July 12; Freddie Mercury Tribute, July 27; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘American Pie’ 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20.

Fayetteville Public Library — The Mountain Street Stage summer music series starts at 2 p.m. Sunday with Brick Fields, July 7; Fight Dream, July 14; The HopOut DIY presents Sad Palomino & Midnight Wagon, July 21; The Roving Gambler Band, July 28. Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Gulley Park Concert Series — The Gulley Park Concert Series shows are from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday at the Gulley Park gazebo with The 1Oz Jig, July 11; Marybeth Byrd, July 18; and Arkansauce, July 25.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — JerGriffin, 7 p.m. July 11; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. July 12; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. July 13; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. July 16; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. July 18; Woven, 7 p.m. July 26; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Aug. 6; JerGriffin, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 9; Micael Bewley, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Aug. 20; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Project 1268, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Blues Redemption, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Smoke and Barrel — Idle Valley, Cowboygirl and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. July 14.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

OKEMAH, OKLA.

Woodyfest — Annie Guthrie, Serena Guthrie, Beat Root Revival, David Amram, The Deslondes, Jaimee Harris, James McMurtry, Jamie Lin Wilson, John Fullbright, Opal Agafia, the Red Dirt Rangers, Crys Matthews, Willi Carlisle, Jared Deck, Don Conoscenti, Miss Brown to You, Nellie Clay, and more, July 10-14.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Brewing Company — Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Joe Means, Frisco Kid, Steven Reid and Ayla Sinclair and host Chase Myska, 7:30 p.m. July 20.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin and Brad – Asking For Trouble, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcer’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

The Bakery District — Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. July 11; Blues Jam, 1 p.m. July 21.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5;

TempleLive — All of Her, Green Gar and Rant, 9 p.m. July 12; William Clark Green, 8 p.m. July 19; Drowning Pool with Dark From Day One, 7:30 p.m. July 25; Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Big Bad John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Kody West with Jason Scott, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Troy & The Remedies, July 12; Sons of Turner, July 19; Rain Kings, July 20; Hoodoo Cats, July 26; Uncle Fudge, July 27; Paden, Aug. 2; Aces and Eights, Aug. 3; Rain Kings, Aug. 9; Hoobo Cats, Aug. 10; Mulekick Rocks, Aug. 16; Sons of Turner, Aug. 17; Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Bruce Bruce, 8 p.m. July 20; Make Love Contagious (Thai-Lao), 8 p.m. July 27; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

ROGERS

Rogers Farmers Market — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 9 a.m.-noon, July 13.

AMP — Cage The Elephant, July 15; Niall Horan, July 17; Kidz Bop Live, July 19; Tate McRae and Presley Regier, 8 p.m. July 21; Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns and This Wild Life 5 p.m., July 28; Lindsey Stirling, 7 p.m. July 29; Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard, July 31; Megadeth, Mudvayne and All that Remains, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King, Aug. 8; Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top, Aug. 10; Five Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor, Aug. 14; Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets, 7 p.m. Aug. 21; LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Sammy Hagar with Loverboy Aug 25; Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe, Aug. 29; Glass Animals, 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with live orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; Creed with Daughtry & Finger Eleven, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10; Nelly performs for amp UP the arts, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter, 6 p.m. Sept. 17; Ivan Cornejo, 8 p.m. Sept. 19; Justin Moore and Randy Houser, Oct. 3; Melissa Etheridge & Jewel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Sturgill Simpson, 8 p.m. Oct. 9; Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Post Malone, 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

The Music Depot — Ozark Blues Society Jam with 6:30 p.m. July 11; Larry B, 7:30 p.m. July 12; Grady Nichols Band, 7 p.m. July 13; Jazz jam, 7 p.m. July 18; OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. July 25; The Expressions, 7 p.m. July 26; Crescent City Combo, 6:30 p.m. July 27; Blues City Limits, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Dawn Cate Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

Railyard Park — Pat Green with Brody McKinney, 7:30 p.m. July 11; Ozark Folk Jamboree with National Park Radio, Jesse Dean and Dominic B Roy, 6 p.m. July 12 then Eureka Strings, Front Porch, Gary Lawrence and Dandelion Heart at 5 p.m. July 13; Cody Canada and the Departed with Brody McKinney, 7:30 p.m. July 19; Grupo Atraído, 8 p.m. July 20; Oreo Blue with The Hard Tops, 7:30 p.m. July 26; Music Export Memphis with Lana J., EsMod and Aybil, 8 p.m. July 27.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic signup starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Tristan Newell with Kyle Cumberland, July 11; Tulsa Takeover with Ryan Green, Brett Jeffries & Kels Cooper, July 25; Tyler Arceneaux, Aug. 1; Mat Alano-Marton, Aug. 8; Joe Nunnick and Jake Redpath, Aug. 15; Joe Esch, Aug. 22; Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Bert and Heather, July 12; The Axios, July 13; 96 Miles, July 19; Repo’d Trailers, July 20; The Bad Jacksons, July 26; Cole Birmingham featuring Dave, July 27; Old Dime Box, Aug. 2; Take Cover, Aug. 3.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Still on the Hill, 6 p.m. July 13; Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. July 28.

