Music! Music! Music!: Amram, McMurtry, Deslondes, more make WoodyFestMusic! Music! Music!:

More than 50 performers are on deck for the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival July 10-14 in Okemah, Okla. Scheduled for this year are Annie Guthrie, Serena Guthrie, Beat Root Revival, David Amram, The Deslondes, Jaimee Harris, James McMurtry, Jamie Lin Wilson, John Fullbright, Opal Agafia, the Red Dirt Rangers, Crys Matthews, Willi Carlisle, Jared Deck, Don Conoscenti, Miss Brown to You, Nellie Clay, and more.

In addition to concerts, this year’s event includes camping, a daily open mic, poetry with The Woody Guthrie Poets, a children’s festival with harmonica instruction, a water slide, games, storytelling and a children’s stage. WoodyFest also presents free educational panels throughout the week with topics such as “Lead Belly’s Contributions to American Roots Music” with Alvin Singh, “Struggles and Victories: United Mine Workers of America” with Tom Breiding, “Native American Music of Oklahoma” with Dr. Hugh Foley and “Growing Up with Woody” with Tamara Logsdon Hawkinson.

Free shuttles will also be available during the festival. There will be a large variety of festival merchandise for kids and adults as well as food and craft vendors. See www.woodyfest.com for all the details regarding tickets and for the complete schedule.

Born & Raised

Single-day passes are on sale now for the fourth annual Born & Raised Festival, coming Sept. 13-15 to Pryor, Okla.

The lineup includes headliners Hank Williams Jr. on Friday, Koe Wetzel on Saturday and Cody Johnson on Sunday.

Also performing are Shane Smith & The Saints, The Cadillac Three, William Clark Green, Brent Cobb, Tyler Halverson, Cody Canada & The Departed, Colby Acuff, Kin Faux, Lance Roark, Blaine Bailey, Midland, Treaty Oak Revival, Kolby Cooper, Paul Cauthen, J.R. Carroll, Pony Bradshaw, Reid Haughton, Maggie Antone, Clayton Mullen, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Dwight Yoakam, The Red Clay Strays, Stephen Wilson Jr., Wade Bowen, Ole 60, The Wilder Blue, Jamie Lin Wilson, Django Walker, Zandi Holup and Harper O’Neill.

Weekend passes start at $189.99 plus fees with layaway options. Single-day passes start at $79.99 plus fees. More information at bornandraisedfestival.com and on social media.

Post Malone

Post Malone is bringing his yeehaw to Rogers.

Last week, Post Malone announced his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour, named for his forthcoming country album, will stop at the Walmart AMP Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale to the public on July 1 and prices will range from $79.50 to $249.50 plus fees.

Hillberry

Paul Cauthen will headline this year’s Hillberry Festival with Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters Oct. 2-6 at The Farm Campground in Eureka Springs. Local favorites such as Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more will join the five-day music festival presented by Railroad Earth and Deadhead Productions. Tickets and more information at hillberryfestival.com.

Ra-Ve

Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation has announced three upcoming Master Concerts starting with Ishwara: A Journey to The Self presented by renowned Indian choreographer, Bharatanatyam dancer and actress Rukmini Vijayakumar at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Vijayakumar will be accompanied by her ensemble of voice, nattuvangam, mridangam and flute.

Following the performance that evening will be Ra-Ve’s annual fundraiser, Body and Soul: Indian Cuisine, the Other Great Indian Art, at 8:30 p.m. A 15-dish dinner of Indian regional and traditional food will be catered by Punjabi Kitchen. Tickets are $125.

Next up is the The Gods of Carnatic featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrabmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Record in Bentonville.

The final Master Concert is 100 Strings with Vittal Ramamoorthy, one of the leading violinists of the Carnatic stage, and star Saraswathi veena player Nirmala Rajasekar. The concert starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 in The Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Tickets to all master concerts are $10-$40 at ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.