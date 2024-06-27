LIVE! Music: Black country musicians highlighted in anniversary film screening at Fayetteville Public Library June 27, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

A free screening of “Waiting in the Wings: African Americans in Country Music,” is set for 2 p.m. June 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The event is a celebration of the 15th anniversary of Northwest Arkansas Events Unlimited, led by Gwen Kelly, and a celebration of Black Music Month. The film’s co-creators, Karla Winfrey and Henri Giles, will be in attendance.

“The magnificent thing about country music is that it truly resonates with an audience as diverse as the performers we will be celebrating,” says Gwen Kelly, founder and Chief Entertainment Officer for Events Unlimited. “As a Chicago native, I too have fond memories of exploring country music while listening to artists such as Barbara Mandrell, Reba McIntire, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Alabama, along with always having an appreciation for those artists that were able to successfully cross over into country music, such as incomparable artists like Ray Charles, the Pointer Sisters and country music legend Charley Pride.”

Immediately following the screening, there will be a talk-back discussion to answer questions and discuss the past, present and future of country music.

Doors open at 1:30, and reservations can be made at Eventbrite.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Jukeboxx Party Band, 8 p.m. July 13; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges — Inspired by “Exquisite Creatures” and performed by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. June 28; Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery at 2 p.m. with Andrew Weathers, July 14; Danny Kamins, Aug. 11; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13.

The Momentary — Portugal. The Man, 7 p.m. July 6; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, July 14; Lake Street Dive, July 17; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — The Sideburns, 4 p.m. June 29; The Dragon Masters, 4 p.m. July 5; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. July 13; The 1Oz. Jig, 7 p.m. July 15; Date Night Band, 4 p.m. July 26; Mountain Gypsies, 4 p.m. July 24.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. June 28; Molly Healey, 7 p.m. June 28-29; Tom Peaver, 7 p.m. July 5; the Lacewinges, 7 p.m. July 13.

The Aud — Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, 7:30 p.m. June 28; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. July 6; Shira the Artist and Fred Austin, 6 p.m. July 13; Sean Harrison, 6 p.m. July 20; Candy Lee, 5 p.m. July 21; March to August, 6 p.m. July 27; Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Eddie Gomez Trio, 6:30 p.m. June 30.

American Legion Post 27 — Laugh Out Legion with Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, Kyle Kordsmeier and Kenneth Crabgrass hosted by Caleb Hickerson, 7 p.m. June 29.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Free show with Idle Valley, Joybomb & Ultra, 8:30 p.m. June 27; King Chicken 6 p.m. and ’90s Country Tribute with Gone Country, 9 p.m. June 28.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Sullivan Sisters Concert, June 28; Hammered Dulcimer Workshop, June 29; Old Time Jam & Square Dance, 6 p.m. July 2; Folk Singing Club, 4 p.m. July 4; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. July 14; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. July 16.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. July 13 and July 21.

JJ’s Live — Van Halen Tribute, June 29; Mustache the Band, July 12; Freddie Mercury Tribute, July 27; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘American Pie’ 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Fayetteville Public Library — The Mountain Street Stage summer music series starts at 2 p.m. each Sunday with The Phase, June 30; Brick Fields, July 7; Fight Dream, July 14; The HopOut DIY presents Sad Palomino & Midnight Wagon, July 21; The Roving Gamble Band, July 28.

Gulley Park Concert Series — The Gulley Park Concert Series shows are from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday at the Gulley Park gazebo with Burnt CDs for Kidz Night, June 27; The 1Oz Jig, July 11; Marybeth Byrd, July 18; and Arkansauce, July 25.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — Sonic Katz, 7 p.m. June 27; Jazz Jam, 7 p.m; Blues Jam, 1 p.m.

TempleLive — Drowning Pool, 7:30 p.m. July 25; Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Big Bad John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

Majestic Fort Smith — Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Borrowed Money, June 28; Paden, July 5; Livewire, July 6; Troy & The Remedies, July 12; Sons of Turner, July 19.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Moonshine Bandits, 8 p.m. July 3; Bruce Bruce, 8 p.m. July 20; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. June 29.

ROGERS

AMP — Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival with Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Matt McCusker, June 27; Pixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 6:30 p.m. June 28; Sarah McLachlan with Feist 6 p.m. July 2; July 4 Fireworks Spectacular with SoNA, 8 p.m. July 4; The Doobie Brothers, 7 p.m. July 6; Cage The Elephant, July 15; Niall Horan, July 17; Kidz Bop Live, July 19; Tate McRae and Presley Regier, 8 p.m. July 21; Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns and This Wild Life 5 p.m., July 28; Lindsey Stirling, 7 p.m. July 29; Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard, July 31.

The Music Depot — Buddy Shute with Jeff Horton Band, 7 p.m. June 29; The 1Oz Jig, 7 p.m. June 22; Michael Fields, 7 p.m. June 28;

Railyard Park — Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers, 7:30 p.m. June 27 (Tickets $15 – $65); The Mixtapes, 7:30 p.m. June 28; Trout Fishing in America, 7 p.m. June 29.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic signup starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27; no show July 4; Tristan Newell with Kyle Cumberland, July 11.

Turnbow Park — Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.