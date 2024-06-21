LIVE! Music: Crystal Bridges cancels summer series, but Ray Wylie Hubbard fans can plan ahead June 21, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has canceled the Summer Forest Concert Series that was set to begin June 22 because of storm damage to the North Forest. Current ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund, and the series is promised to return in 2025.

For now, access to the North Forest remains restricted as hundreds of trees were lost across the Crystal Bridges campus, according to a press release from Crystal Bridges and the Momentary.

Ray Wylie Hubbard was set to open the series with Arkansas chanteuse Bonnie Montgomery through the House of Songs in Bentonville. Hubbard sat down for an interview with What’s Up! before the tornadoes on May 26 and talked about what he’s been up to since the last time he was in Northwest Arkansas. Turns out, he’s got another album on the horizon. And he’s got a show planned for Sept. 19 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

As of now, the 77-year-old outlaw country songwriter hasn’t named his forthcoming album. When asked what inspired the new songs, he’s very direct.

“Well, I have a mortgage payment in Taos,” he laughs, then relents. “You never know where that inspiration is going to come from. Songwriting is a mysterious process.”

He says that songwriting is “inspiration plus craft,” with inspiration being the “great a-ha” moment and craft is turning that moment into a song.

The new album features collaborations with singer/songwriter Jonathan Tyler and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The songs, he says, are about all kinds of things.

“One of them is about an old mixed cassette tape I found,” he says. Another is about how lights during the night remind him of a penny arcade.

Even though he will not be here in June, he’s looking forward to getting back to Northwest Arkansas to share some new tunes and old favorites. He says that he especially likes hearing local crowds sing along to his classics like “Snake Farm,” “Wanna Rock and Roll,” “Drunken Poet’s Dream” and “Mother Hubbard’s Blues.” We do pretty well with “Redneck Mother” around here too.

“Every time I’m going to play there, the audience has been really, really nice and fun and receptive,” Hubbard says. He says he especially likes working with the House of Songs in Bentonville these days and remembers playing Fayetteville dives in his younger and wilder days.

Sober since 1987, he remembers thinking that giving up booze meant his “life was over,” but says that he couldn’t have been more wrong.

“I had no way of knowing that my life was just beginning,” says Hubbard, whose career has seen him regularly collaborating with the likes of Willie Nelson, Ringo Starr, Steve Earle and Lucinda Williams.

“Sobriety kind of nourished that creative spark, I think, especially for me, but I think it could for anybody,” he says.

Even as someone who regularly plays bars — and is thereby surrounded by temptation — he says that sobriety is worth trying out. When he quit drinking, he was afraid that he would be surrounded by people having a good time while he sat there missing out.

“It really was a life changing experience for me,” Hubbard says. “Before I got sober I was dominated by my thinking, but then once I got sober, I used my thinking to improve my life.”

Also he’s enjoying the perks of being a late bloomer.

“Someone said, ‘Man, 74 is a little late to have your debut at the Grand Ole Opry’ and I said, ‘Man, I didn’t want to peak too soon!’”

Tickets for the Sept. 19 show at George’s Majestic Lounge are $25 at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Eric Spahn, Josh Noren, Jordan Lucas and Charlie Mellinger, 6:30 p.m. June 20; Roland Abante, 7 p.m. June 22; Afroman with R3altalk, Paris Wilds, Kountry Boy Kev, Lil Mickey, Scoobie Dundee and John Jethro, 6 p.m. July 11; Jukeboxx Party Band, 8 p.m. July 13; Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges — Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery at 2 p.m. with Andrew Weathers, July 14; Danny Kamins, Aug. 11; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13.

The Momentary — Portugal. The Man, 7 p.m. July 6; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, July 14; Lake Street Dive, July 17; S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Mountain Alice, 4 p.m. June 22; The Sideburns, 4 p.m. June 29; The Dragon Masters, 4 p.m. July 5; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. July 13; The 1Oz. Jig, 7 p.m. July 15; Date Night Band, 4 p.m. July 26; Mountain Gypsies, 4 p.m. July 24.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar — Dominic B. Roy, 7 p.m. June 21; MFs, 7 p.m. June 22; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. June 28; Molly Healey, 7 p.m. June 28-29; Tom Peaver, 7 p.m. July 5; the Lacewinges, 7 p.m. July 13.

The Aud — Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, 7:30 p.m. June 28; The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Wyly Bigger, 6 p.m. June 22; Sam Swanson, 5 p.m. June 23; Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. July 6; Shira the Artist and Fred Austin, 6 p.m. July 13; Sean Harrison, 6 p.m. July 20; Candy Lee, 5 p.m. July 21; March to August, 6 p.m. July 27; Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

The Quarter — Brick Fields, 8 p.m. June 22.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern — Buddy Shute and the Motivators, 7 p.m. June 22.

FAYETTEVILLE

La Huerta on Crossover — Buddy & the Baskins, 6 p.m. June 26.

Walton Arts Center — Eddie Gomez Trio, 6:30 p.m. June 30.

American Legion Post 27 — Laugh Out Legion with Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, Kyle Kordsmeier and Kenneth Crabgrass hosted by Caleb Hickerson, 7 p.m. June 29.

George’s Majestic Lounge — The D@mn Quails, 8 p.m. June 20; The Hardtops, 6 p.m. and 1 Oz. Jig & King Cabbage Brass Band, 9:30 p.m. June 21; Crowe Boys with Hello Darling, 7:30 p.m. June 23; free show with Idle Valley, Joybomb & Ultra, 8:30 p.m. June 27; King Chicken 6 p.m. and ’90s Country Tribute with Gone Country, 9 p.m. June 28.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Irish Jam, 6 p.m. June 24; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. June 25; Sullivan Sisters Concert, June 28; Hammered Dulcimer Workshop, June 29; Old Time Jam & Square Dance, 6 p.m. July 2; Folk Singing Club, 4 p.m. July 4; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. July 14; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. July 16.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. July 13 and July 21.

JJ’s Live — Van Halen Tribute, June 29; Mustache the Band, July 12; Freddie Mercury Tribute, July 27; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘American Pie’ 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

NOMADS TRAILSIDE — Cortége, Dirtmother, Stash Hag, 8 p.m. June 21.

Fayetteville Public Library — The Mountain Street Stage summer music series starts at 2 p.m. each Sunday with Trillium Salon Series presents violinist Er-Gene Kahng + Khemia Ensemble, June 23; The Phase, June 30; Brick Fields, July 7; Fight Dream, July 14; The HopOut DIY presents Sad Palomino & Midnight Wagon, July 21; The Roving Gamble Band, July 28.

Faulkner Center — Aldo López-Gavilan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Smoke & Barrel — Redwitch Johnny, Direwolf and Protohive, 9 p.m. June 21; Gravehuffer, Dissonant, Possession and Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. June 23.

Gulley Park Concert Series — Andrew Igbokidi, June 20; Burnt CDs for Kidz Night, June 27; The 1Oz Jig, July 11; Marybeth Byrd, July 18; and Arkansauce, July 25. The Gulley Park Concert Series shows are from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday at the Gulley Park gazebo.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Brett Young, 7 p.m. July 13; Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

Hero’s — Chrono Wizard, The Salesman, Coffee From Kansas and Rant, 8 p.m. June 22.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

The Bakery District — The Crumbs, 7 p.m. June 20; Sonic Katz, June 27; Jazz Jam, 7 p.m; Blues Jam, 1 p.m.

TempleLive — Hannah Dasher, 8 p.m. June 21; Drowning Pool, 7:30 p.m. July 25; Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Big Bad John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12.

Majestic Fort Smith — Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Uncle Fudge, June 21; Borrowed Money, June 28; Paden, July 5; Livewire, July 6; Troy & The Remedies, July 12; Sons of Turner, July 19.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Moonshine Bandits, 8 p.m. July 3; Bruce Bruce, 8 p.m. July 20; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

La Huerta on Garrison — Goodbye concert with Robert Rauch, 7 p.m. June 22.

Bricktown Brewery — Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. June 29.

ROGERS

AMP — Styx & Foreigner with John Waite, June 19; New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff, June 26; Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival with Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Matt McCusker, June 27; Pixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 6:30 p.m. June 28; Sarah McLachlan with Feist 6 p.m. July 2; July 4 Fireworks Spectacular with SoNA, 8 p.m. July 4; The Doobie Brothers, 7 p.m. July 6; Cage The Elephant, July 15; Niall Horan, July 17; Kidz Bop Live, July 19; Tate McRae and Presley Regier, 8 p.m. July 21; Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns and This Wild Life 5 p.m., July 28; Lindsey Stirling, 7 p.m. July 29; Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard, July 31.

The Creamery — Kelby Clark & Jack Bird present violin and banjo improv, June 20.

The Music Depot — Buddy Shute with Jeff Horton Band, 7 p.m. June 29; The 1Oz Jig, 7 p.m. June 22; Michael Fields, 7 p.m. June 28;

Railyard Park — Los MX, 8 p.m. June 21; Modeling, Mildenhall and Resting, 7:30 p.m. June 22; Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers, 7:30 p.m. June 27 (Tickets $15 – $65); The Mixtapes, 7:30 p.m. June 28; Trout Fishing in America, 7 p.m. June 29.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic signup starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Neil Rubenstein and Andy Hamilton, June 20; Aaron Scarbrough and Madi Stancic, June 27; no show July 4; Tristan Newell with Kyle Cumberland, July 11.

Turnbow Park — Mark Harmony and WAIPA dancers, June 27; Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com