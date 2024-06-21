Fayetteville celebrates 20 years of Pride with parades, parties and more June 21, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival is Big Freedia big now.

The New Orleans Bounce Queen headlines the 20th anniversary of NWA Pride that will also include performances by “Drag Race” stars Plasma, Kylie Sonique Love and more than two dozen local queer entertainers.

The annual Trans March starts at 5:30 p.m. June 28 down Block Avenue from Dickson Street to the Fayetteville square. Trans Fest follows.

The Pride Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 29 on Dickson Street. The Youth Zone will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Fayetteville Town Center on the square. Big Freedia performs at 3:30 p.m. on the Tyson Main Stage behind Bordinos. Then the 20th anniversary NWA Pride Parade promenades down Dickson Street at 5 p.m.

The annual Glitterville party features Plasma, Kylie Sonique Love, Maddy Morphosis (one of our People To Watch in 2022), Axel Andrews, DJ Tyler Moore and Arkansas entertainers Taylor Madison Monroe, Ella Rosa and the reigning Miss Gay Arkansas, Vanessa Rayne. It starts at 9 p.m. June 29 at George’s Majestic Lounge. Tickets are $25 and were marked as a “sell-out risk” as of press time.

The Hi Tea Dance & Pool Party returns to Mount Sequoyah from noon to 6 p.m. June 30 to close out the weekend festivities. Advanced tickets close on June 28, but limited general admission entry will be available at the gate. General admission is $40 with $25 late gate opening at 2:30 p.m. June 30.

Find information and tickets at nwapride.org/pride-events.