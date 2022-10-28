Halloween On The Big Screen – ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at WAC October 28, 2022

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

Young movie buffs and those of us who been around the sun a few more times will have a chance to dance in the aisles of the Walton Arts Center just in time for spooky season. The Walton Arts Center hosts two classic films, “Hocus Pocus” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” during Halloween weekend in Fayetteville.

Fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are no strangers to indulging in the film’s cheesiness come October. Over the last 40 years, rituals such as throwing rice and hot dogs, dancing the “Time Warp” in the aisles and yelling a certain name at Barry Bostwick — among others — have kept the spirit of the movie alive.

“It’s one of those bucket list things that people want to experience with a crowd and on the big screen. And after you experience it, you either check it off your list or you buy in completely and keep coming back,” says Jennifer Wilson, director of public relations for the Walton Arts Center. “That’s one of the reasons we started this, was to give people the chance to have the whole experience — costumes, props, a big crowd, fun drinks — either for the first time or for the 100th time. We always have new people attending the show, and our hosts do a great job of initiating them into the full experience.”

Wilson adds that Jules Taylor will once again serve as host this year. “She has done this multiple times before and is great!”

Live music with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m., and a costume contest starts at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“In my opinion the best costumes are those who really go all out as one of the movie characters,” Wilson says when asked about the wildest costumes she’s seen over the years. “The first year I attended there was a couple dressed as Brad and Janet — undies and a slip — and it was so cold and rainy outside. Kind of perfect given the movie, but they just owned it, and it was great.”

The classic film starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Richard O’Brien, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell starts at 8 p.m.

“Before the film starts, we will also teach the RHPS virgins how to do the ‘Time Warp,’” Wilson adds. “We do have an approved prop list for those who want to bring their own: newspaper, flashlight, rubber gloves, noisemaker, toilet paper, toast, party hat, bell and playing cards. Or we have prop bags available for purchase for just $10. It is important to note that rice, confetti, water pistols, hot dogs, prunes and glitter will not be allowed in the venue.”

For younger viewers, there is a “Hocus Pocus” film screening at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Walton Arts Center, which is a new addition this year.

“We’ve talked about doing a different movie instead of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ but ultimately landed on simply adding a movie that also has a pretty strong cult following,” Wilson says. “As we were planning, we did realize that the sequel was coming out this year, finally, and thought that just made sense. This also gives us a way to involve some younger patrons with a Halloween activity.”

And while “Hocus Pocus” doesn’t have an elaborate list of props and special actions for certain scenes, there’s still fun to be had.

“For both shows we are to have some fun Halloween decorations in the atrium and some themed cocktails,” Wilson says “For ‘Hocus Pocus,’ we are going to have a costume parade for anyone in attendance. We didn’t really want to make that a contest, but we did want to give everyone the opportunity to show off their costumes.”

After Halloween weekend, more films are planned for the big screen at Walton Arts Center this year.

“We have been presenting films as part of our season for several years now,” Wilson says. “We always have ‘The Snowman’ with SoNA and ‘Polar Express’ at Christmas. Last year we presented several evenings of independent film curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest, and they were very popular, so we are continuing that partnership this season. They curate the films for us, and it allows us to give patrons a film festival experience in one night.”

Upcoming films include Indie Films Central and South America on Jan. 13, Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase on March 11, Indie Films Artosphere on May 12 and Pride Films on June 22. See waltonartscenter.org for more information.

__

FYI

Halloween Films

At Walton Arts Center

“Hocus Pocus” — 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Costumes are encouraged for this all-ages screening of the 1993 favorite on the big screen. Themed cocktails and costume parade planned. Tickets are $10. waltonartscenter.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Halloween Party — 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Bring your own props (some items prohibited) or buy a bag at the door. Spooky-fun themed cocktails and concessions will be available. Ultra Suede performs at 6 p.m. with a costume contest at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at waltonartcenter.org.