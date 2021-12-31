8 Days a Week



Dec. 31 (Friday)

Noon Year’s Eve — With nostalgia-inducing games, live music, dancing, artmaking, performances in the galleries, a Coca-Cola toast and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 1 (Saturday)

Drop-In Tour — Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 2 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour — Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour — Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Winter Break Wonders — Fun for kids and families, 1-4 p.m., all over Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

North Forest Lights — After sunset in the North Forest, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10-$22. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Final night.

__

Jan. 3 (Monday)

Linda’s Knitting — A knitting group, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Serendipity Book Club — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night — “IQ” by Joe Ide, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 4 (Tuesday)

Family Story Time — “Glow in the Dark,” 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

“An Officer And A Gentleman” — 7 p.m. Jan. 4-5; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Jan. 6; 8 p.m. Jan. 7; 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 8; 2 p.m. Jan. 9, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$82. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org. A pre-show cocktail class, set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, includes two show-themed cocktails. Cost is $35, and space is limited.

__

Jan. 5 (Wednesday)

VariYoga — With Charlotte Ray, 11 a.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Under the Covers Book Club — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Book Chatter — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Pullinangal Dance Group — Indian dance, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Yoga — With Rachel Ingenthron, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club — “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co., 1550 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Jan. 6 (Thursday)

Daytime Woman Book Club — 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We’re Hooked — Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribbles & Scribes of Bella Vista — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Homeschool Fun — Dream It, Draw It for ages 8-10, 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 13 & 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homeschool Fun — Dream It, Draw It for ages 5-7, 2 p.m. Jan. 6, 13 & 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homeschool Fun — Dream It, Draw It for ages 8-10, 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 13 & 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Homeschool Fun — Dream It, Draw It for ages 5-7, 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 13 & 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Water, Water Everywhere, in honor of the temporary exhibition “In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting,” 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 7 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — “New Year,” 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Tap Takeover — Join the fun as Bentonville Brewing Company commandeers the taps at Eleven to showcase some of their familiar (and not-so-familiar) creations, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 8 (Saturday)

Community Vaccine Clinic — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read — Read with Poe the dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Arkansas Repair Clinic — Bring something broken and learn to fix it, 1-4:30 p.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Center for Innovation, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Jan. 9 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset — Sound Bath with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $5. Register at themomentary.org.

__

On Show

“Selena Forever/Siempre Selena” — Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Gear Up: The Science of Bikes” — Through Jan. 10, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. “Gear Up” contains display bikes from the 1930s through present day and hands-on experiences that demonstrate the forces at play when riding a bicycle. $10. amazeum.org.

“Thrift Style” — A traveling exhibit from Exhibits USA that explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 19, Rogers Historical Museum. Closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

“The Lost Highway” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting” — Including works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis, and many more, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Untitled Project: Smithson’s Books” — A “bookstore” by artist Conrad Bakker based on the collection of books owned by earthworks artist Robert Smithson, through Feb. 11, inthe windows of the Famous Hardware Building, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Also showing is “Receiving” by Jay Walker. Free. downtownspringdale.org

“Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment” — This interdisciplinary project takes flight from the influential series of paintings “The Gems of Brazil” (1863-64) by Martin Johnson Heade, and expands outward to explore pollination in nature and ecology, cultural and artistic influence and exchange, and the interconnection between art and science extending from the 19th century to now, through March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“In Some Form or Fashion” — Six contemporary artists transform the galleries with mixed-media artworks exploring the cultural implications of fashion, through March 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.org.

“Seen through Her Wardrobe” — An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through April 26, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project — Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

“Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows” — A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com