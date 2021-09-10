LIVE! in NWA: Young Americans in Eureka, plus live music all over NWA September 10, 2021

JOCELYN MURPHY jmurphy@nwadg.com

Based in Corona, Calif., the Young Americans are the traveling troupe of the Young Americans Performing Arts College and continue their residency in Eureka Springs through the end of October at Center Stage Event Venue, 132 Huntsville Road. For more than 60 years, the program has been training some of the country’s best young performers.

The show at Center Stage is titled “A Place Called Home” and was developed for the residency. Tickets are available for show only, and for dinner plus the show. $25-$55. 1-800-6-EUREKA; eurekaspringschamber.com/young-americans.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• Melody Pond will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. 903-7330; facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

• Simply Seger performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. $15-$25. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13; and Gary & Casey perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Chelsea’s, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• 23 North performs at 5 p.m. Sept. 16; and The Going Jessies perform at 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free, donations benefiting People Helping People. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Eureka Strings perform with Chucky Waggs at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 for the Summer Music Series in Basin Park, 4 Spring St. Free. eurekasprings.org.

• Robert Earl Keen performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. $39-$89. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Float Like a Buffalo performs at 8:30 p.m. today, Sept. 12; Randy Rogers Band performs with guest Corey Kent at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16; Full House performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 for Happy Hour; and Juice Jam with The Juice, a Beastie Boys tribute, Foggy Bobcat and more will be hosted at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $10 for Buffalo; $25 for Rogers; and $10 for House.

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

• Deepwood Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, performs at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. $15. 442-4555; facebook.com/prairiestreetlive.

• A Manit Day Celebration — celebrating the Marshallese culture through art, food and performances — will be hosted from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. The event is in partnership with the Marshallese Educational Initiative. 856-7000; faylib.org; mei.ngo.

FORT SMITH

• David Ramirez ($18-$20) performs with guest Danny Golden at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; and Joyous Wolf ($10) performs with Of Limbo at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $25-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Velcro Pygmies perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $15-$20. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Carlos Mencia performs at 6 & 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17; and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $25. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Brothers Osborne ($29.50-$89.50) bring their “We’re Not For Everyone Tour” with guests Travis Denning and Tenille Townes at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; and Counting Crows ($35-$129.50) bring their “Butter Miracle Tour” with guests Sean Barna and Matt Sucich at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• The Mixtapes perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 17; and Eureka Strings perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but registration is required. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Sarah Loethen performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Creekside Taproom, 100 E. Alpine St. 549-4000; discoversiloam.com

SPRINGDALE

• Groundwaves, a community hip-hop open mic night with mentorship from hip-hop artist Murs, hosts the fifth event of its six-month residency at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at 214 S. Main St. Free. facebook.com/cachecreate.

• Leah and the Cocktail Club will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 17; and Michael Tisdale performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Take Cover Band performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; and 412 West performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.